2019 NCAA Division III women's tennis championships singles and doubles selections released

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.

For the individual championships, the national committee has selected seven singles players and three doubles teams from each of the four regions. Additionally, the committee selected the remaining four singles players and four doubles team berths from a national at-large pool. The individual championships shall consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on win-lost record, strength of schedule, and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

The team championship will take place May 20-22, and the individual championships May 24-26, both at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and will be hosted by the Kalamazoo College.

SINGLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school): Camille Smuckler, Amherst (At-Large)

Jacqueline Bukzin, Amherst

Kana Moriyama, Caltech (At-Large)

Marjorie Antohi, Chicago

Johanna Ranta-Aho, Christopher Newport

Catherine Allen, Claremont-Mudd Scripps

Nicole Tan, Claremont-Mudd Scripps

Rebecca Berger, Claremont-Mudd Scripps

Madeleine Paolucci, Case Western Reserve

Daniela Lopez, Emory

Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico, Emory

Amanda Bandrowski, Hope

Claire Hallock, Hope

Anjali Kashyap, Johns Hopkins

Erika Oku, Kenyon

Michelle Uyeda, Linfield

Lauren O'Malley, John Carroll

Rachel Summers, Mary Washington

Christina Puccinelli, Middlebury (At-Large)

Heather Boehm, Middlebury

Katie Hughes, Middlebury (At-Large)

Caroline Casper, Pomona-Pitzer

Maria Lyven, Pomona-Pitzer

Catherine Owen, Sewanee

Risa Fukushige, Skidmore

Mary Cardone, Southwestern (Texas)

Kristina Yu, Wesleyan (Connecticut)

Venia Yeung, Wesleyan (Connecticut)

Victoria Yu, Wesleyan (Connecticut)

Leah Bush, Williams

Gabi Kitchell, Wisconsin-Whitewater

SINGLES ALTERNATES

First alternate: Carly Levitz, Colby

Second alternate: Kathy Joseph, Texas-Dallas

Third alternate: Caroline Kutach, Trinity (Texas)

Fourth alternate: Ines de Bracamonte, Wheaton (Massachusetts)

DOUBLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):

Jacqueline Bukzin/Kelsey Chen, Amherst

Danna Taylor/Melissa Strome, Carnegie Mellon

Catherine Xu/Eugenia Lee, Chicago

Catherine Allen/Caroline Cox, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Lauren Hawley/Emma Alsup, Denison

Ysabel Gonzalez Rico/Defne Olcay, Emory

Anjali Kashyap/Sophia Strickland, Johns Hopkins (At-Large)

Erika Oku/Maggie Sweeney, Kenyon

Rachel Summers/Lauren Quinn, Mary Washington

Heather Boehm/Annmartin Skelly, Middlebury

Skylar Schossberger/Katy Hughes, Middlebury (At-Large)

Renee Karache-Sun/Risa Fukushige, Skidmore (At-Large)

Kathy Joseph/Sindhu Ravula, Texas (Dallas)

Maggie Dorr/Caroline Garrido, Tufts

Victoria Yu/Kristina Yu, Wesleyan (Connecticut) (At-Large)

Andrea Gu/Mary Hill, Whitman

DOUBLES ALTERNATES

First alternate: Nicole Tan/Sarah Bashoun, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Second alternate: Leah Bush/Julia Pham, Williams

Third alternate: Megan Galle/Sarah Wilder, DePauw

Fourth alternate: Olivia Leavitt/Lauren Bertsch, Brandeis

Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates.

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the women’s tennis committee and will be released on May 23 by 1 p.m. Eastern time.

The 2018 singles title went to Eudice Chong of Wesleyan (Connecticut). Julia Cancio and Juli Raventos of Williams College took the doubles title. Claremont Mudd Scripps is the defending national champion, having defeated Emory 5-4 to claim the team title. For more information about the NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships, log on to ncaa.com