2019 NCAA Division III women's tennis championships singles and doubles selections released

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.
For the individual championships, the national committee has selected seven singles players and three doubles teams from each of the four regions. Additionally, the committee selected the remaining four singles players and four doubles team berths from a national at-large pool. The individual championships shall consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on win-lost record, strength of schedule, and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.
WOMEN'S TEAM BRACKET: Follow live here
The team championship will take place May 20-22, and the individual championships May 24-26, both at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and will be hosted by the Kalamazoo College.
SINGLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):
Camille Smuckler, Amherst (At-Large)
Jacqueline Bukzin, Amherst
Kana Moriyama, Caltech (At-Large)
Marjorie Antohi, Chicago
Johanna Ranta-Aho, Christopher Newport
Catherine Allen, Claremont-Mudd Scripps
Nicole Tan, Claremont-Mudd Scripps
Rebecca Berger, Claremont-Mudd Scripps
Madeleine Paolucci, Case Western Reserve
Daniela Lopez, Emory
Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico, Emory
Amanda Bandrowski, Hope
Claire Hallock, Hope
Anjali Kashyap, Johns Hopkins
Erika Oku, Kenyon
Michelle Uyeda, Linfield
Lauren O'Malley, John Carroll
Rachel Summers, Mary Washington
Christina Puccinelli, Middlebury (At-Large)
Heather Boehm, Middlebury
Katie Hughes, Middlebury (At-Large)
Caroline Casper, Pomona-Pitzer
Maria Lyven, Pomona-Pitzer
Catherine Owen, Sewanee
Risa Fukushige, Skidmore
Mary Cardone, Southwestern (Texas)
Kristina Yu, Wesleyan (Connecticut)
Venia Yeung, Wesleyan (Connecticut)
Victoria Yu, Wesleyan (Connecticut)
Leah Bush, Williams
Gabi Kitchell, Wisconsin-Whitewater
DIII WOMEN'S TENNIS: Regional rankings | Championship history
SINGLES ALTERNATES
First alternate: Carly Levitz, Colby
Second alternate: Kathy Joseph, Texas-Dallas
Third alternate: Caroline Kutach, Trinity (Texas)
Fourth alternate: Ines de Bracamonte, Wheaton (Massachusetts)
DOUBLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):
Jacqueline Bukzin/Kelsey Chen, Amherst
Danna Taylor/Melissa Strome, Carnegie Mellon
Catherine Xu/Eugenia Lee, Chicago
Catherine Allen/Caroline Cox, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Lauren Hawley/Emma Alsup, Denison
Ysabel Gonzalez Rico/Defne Olcay, Emory
Anjali Kashyap/Sophia Strickland, Johns Hopkins (At-Large)
Erika Oku/Maggie Sweeney, Kenyon
Rachel Summers/Lauren Quinn, Mary Washington
Heather Boehm/Annmartin Skelly, Middlebury
Skylar Schossberger/Katy Hughes, Middlebury (At-Large)
Renee Karache-Sun/Risa Fukushige, Skidmore (At-Large)
Kathy Joseph/Sindhu Ravula, Texas (Dallas)
Maggie Dorr/Caroline Garrido, Tufts
Victoria Yu/Kristina Yu, Wesleyan (Connecticut) (At-Large)
Andrea Gu/Mary Hill, Whitman
DOUBLES ALTERNATES
First alternate: Nicole Tan/Sarah Bashoun, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Second alternate: Leah Bush/Julia Pham, Williams
Third alternate: Megan Galle/Sarah Wilder, DePauw
Fourth alternate: Olivia Leavitt/Lauren Bertsch, Brandeis
Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates.
The draw for the individual championship will be done by the women’s tennis committee and will be released on May 23 by 1 p.m. Eastern time.
The 2018 singles title went to Eudice Chong of Wesleyan (Connecticut). Julia Cancio and Juli Raventos of Williams College took the doubles title. Claremont Mudd Scripps is the defending national champion, having defeated Emory 5-4 to claim the team title. For more information about the NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships, log on to ncaa.com