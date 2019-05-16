DI women's tennis championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

The quarterfinals of the Division I women's tennis team championships begin Thursday, May 17. Only eight teams remain in the competition. The tournament began with a field of 64 teams on May 3.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship matches will take place from May 17-19 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. The final will be played at 5 p.m. on Sunday and will be aired on the Tennis Channel.

All matches will be played as regulation dual matches. Three doubles matches consisting of six-game sets will be played for one team point, followed by six singles matches, each valued at one team point; played the best of three sets. No-ad scoring will be used and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) will be played at six-games-all. The team winning four or more team points advances in the championship bracket.

During the championships, all matches will be stopped after the doubles point is decided. All remaining individual matches will be stopped once a team winner (four points won) has been determined. The score will only reflect completed matches.

The quarterfinals feature three teams from the SEC, two teams from the ACC and Pac-12, and then Pepperdine of the West Coast Conference.

Below, you can find participating teams, stats and results from each quarterfinals match-up, as well as how to watch.

The singles and doubles competition for Division I women's tennis will be conducted May 20-25 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship on May 19. Participants for the singles and doubles championships were announced in April.