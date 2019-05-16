TRENDING:

NCAA.com | May 17, 2019

DI women's tennis championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

DI Women's Tennis: 2019 Selection Show

The quarterfinals of the Division I women's tennis team championships begin Thursday, May 17. Only eight teams remain in the competition. The tournament began with a field of 64 teams on May 3.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship matches will take place from May 17-19 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. The final will be played at 5 p.m. on Sunday and will be aired on the Tennis Channel.

DI WOMEN'S TENNIS: INTERACTIVE BRACKET | SPRING SELECTION SHOW SCHEDULE

All matches will be played as regulation dual matches. Three doubles matches consisting of six-game sets will be played for one team point, followed by six singles matches, each valued at one team point; played the best of three sets. No-ad scoring will be used and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) will be played at six-games-all. The team winning four or more team points advances in the championship bracket.

DI WOMEN'S TENNIS: Championship History 2018 Highlights

During the championships, all matches will be stopped after the doubles point is decided. All remaining individual matches will be stopped once a team winner (four points won) has been determined. The score will only reflect completed matches.

The quarterfinals feature three teams from the SEC, two teams from the ACC and Pac-12, and then Pepperdine of the West Coast Conference. 

Below, you can find participating teams, stats and results from each quarterfinals match-up, as well as how to watch.

MATCH-UP RESULTS HOW TO WATCH TIME
No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 2 North Carolina UNC, 4-1 USTA Stream May 17 - 12 p.m.
No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 6 Pepperdine Stanford, 4-1 USTA Stream May 17 - 2 p.m.
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Vanderbilt Live Stats The Tennis Channel May 17 - 5 p.m.
No. 5 Duke vs. No. 4 South Carolina Live Stats The Tennis Channel May 17 - 7 p.m.
MATCH-UP RESULTS HOW TO WATCH TIME
Women's semifinal No. 1 Live Stats USTA Stream May 18 - 2 p.m.
Women's semifinal No. 2 Live Stats The Tennis Channel May 18 - 6 p.m.
MATCH-UP RESULTS HOW TO WATCH TIME
Women's Final Live Stats The Tennis Channel May 19 - 5 p.m.

MORE: Tennis Channel and UTSA strike 3-year deal for championship rights

The singles and doubles competition for Division I women's tennis will be conducted May 20-25 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship on May 19. Participants for the singles and doubles championships were announced in April.

