NCAA.com | May 19, 2019

Stanford wins the 2019 NCAA Division I women's tennis championship

The Stanford Cardinal sweep Georgia to take their 20th program title

Stanford won the 2019 NCAA Division I women's tennis championship in dominating fashion, beating Georgia 4-0. 

To earn a trip the finals, Stanford defeated a rallying North Carolina squad, 4-2. The Cardinal faced a Bulldog team that had earned its semifinal win 4-2 win over Duke.

The semifinals and championship matches took place from May 18-19 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, hosted by the UCF and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. The final were be played at 5 p.m. on Sunday and were aired on the Tennis Channel.

Quarterfinal recap:

In quarterfinal action Duke beat South Carolina 4-1 to book a ticket to Saturday's semifinals, and Georgia survived a tight semifinal match against Vanderbilt 4-3. On the other side of the bracket, North Carolina and Stanford each defeated their respective opponents 4-1. 

The tournament began with a field of 64 teams on May 3.

DI WOMEN'S TENNIS: INTERACTIVE BRACKET | SPRING SELECTION SHOW SCHEDULE

All matches will be played as regulation dual matches. Three doubles matches consisting of six-game sets will be played for one team point, followed by six singles matches, each valued at one team point; played the best of three sets. No-ad scoring will be used and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) will be played at six-games-all. The team winning four or more team points advances in the championship bracket.

DI WOMEN'S TENNIS: Championship History 2018 Highlights

During the championships, all matches were stopped after the doubles point was decided. All remaining individual matches were be stopped once a team winner (four points won) has been determined. The score reflected completed matches.

The semifinals featured two teams from the ACC, one from the Pac-12 and one from the SEC. 

Below, you can find participating teams, stats and results from each quarterfinals match-up, as well as how to watch to remaining three games in the tournament

MATCH-UP RESULTS HOW TO WATCH TIME
No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 2 North Carolina UNC, 4-1 USTA Stream May 17 - 12 p.m.
No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 6 Pepperdine Stanford, 4-1 USTA Stream May 17 - 2 p.m.
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Vanderbilt Georgia, 4-3 The Tennis Channel May 17 - 5 p.m.
No. 5 Duke vs. No. 4 South Carolina Duke, 4-1 The Tennis Channel May 17 - 7 p.m.
MATCH-UP RESULTS HOW TO WATCH TIME
No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 2 North Carolina Stanford, 4-2 USTA Stream May 18 - 2 p.m.
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 5 Duke Georgia, 4-2 The Tennis Channel May 18 - 6 p.m.
MATCH-UP RESULTS HOW TO WATCH TIME
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Stanford Stanford, 4-0 The Tennis Channel May 19 - 5 p.m.

MORE: Tennis Channel and UTSA strike 3-year deal for championship rights

The singles and doubles competition for Division I women's tennis will be conducted May 20-25 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship on May 19. Participants for the singles and doubles championships were announced in April.

