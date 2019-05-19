TRENDING:

DIII women's tennis championship: Bracket, schedule, live results

MIT is one of eight teams remaining in the DIII women's tennis quarterfinals.

The NCAA Division III women's tennis national championship continues Monday, Monday 20 with the team quarterfinals. Forty-nine teams started in the tournament, but just Wesleyan, MIT, Emory, Chicago, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Carnegie Mellon, Middlebury and Amherst remain. Below is the complete schedule, bracket and championship history for the remaining games. 

The individual championships will run from May 24-26. Individual and team championships will be held at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and will be hosted by Kalamazoo College.

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS: Full list of individual single and doubles qualifiers  

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the women’s tennis committee and will be released on May 23 by 1 p.m. ET.

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKETS: Interactive Bracket | Printable bracket

Quarterfinals Schedule

GAME DATE/TIME LIVE STATS  
Wesleyan vs. MIT May 20, 8:30 a.m. ET Live stats  
Emory vs. Chicago May 20, 8:30 a.m. ET Live stats  
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps vs. Carnegie Mellon May 20, 11 a.m. ET Live stats  
Middlebury vs. Amherst May 20, 11 a.m. ET Live stats  

Semifinals schedule

GAME DATE/TIME live stats
Semifinal No. 1: TBD vs. TBD May 21, 8:30 a.m. ET Live stats
Semifinal No. 2: TBD vs. TBD May 21, 11 a.m. ET Live stats

Championship schedule

game date/time live stats
Championship: TBD vs. TBD May 22, 10 a.m. Live stats 

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

Claremont-Mudd Scripps won the DIII women's tennis championship in 2018, and the team will look to defend its title this year. Emory, another quarterfinal participant, won the title in 2016. 

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2018 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5-4 Emory Claremont, Calif.
2017 Williams 5-4 Emory Chattanooga, Tenn.
2016 Emory 5-4 Williams Kalamazoo, Mich.
2015 Williams 5-4 Emory Mason, Ohio
2014 Emory 5-1 Amherst Claremont, Calif.
2013 Williams 5-2 Emory Kalamazoo, Mich.
2012 Williams 5-2 Chicago Cary, N.C.
2011 Williams 5-4 Amherst Claremont, Calif.
2010 Williams 5-0 Emory Fredricksburg, Va.
2009 Williams 5-2 Amherst Lawrenceville, Ga.
2008 Williams 5-4 Washington and Lee St. Peter, Minn.
2007 Washington and Lee 5-2 Amherst Mary Washington
2006 Emory 5-1 Washington and Lee Santa Cruz, Calif.
2005 Emory 5-3 Wash. & Lee Kalamazoo
2004 Emory 5-0 Amherst Rhodes
2003 Emory 5-1 Wash. & Lee Redlands, Calif.
2002 Williams 6-3 Emory Sweet Briar
2001 Williams 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Trinity (Tex.)
2000 Trinity (Tex.) 5-4 UC San Diego Gust. Adolphus
1999 Amherst 5-2 Williams TCNJ
1998 Skidmore 5-1 Kenyon Wash. & Lee
1997 Kenyon 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Pomona, Calif.
1996 Emory 5-1 Wash. & Lee Kalamazoo
1995 Kenyon 5-4 UC San Diego Sweet Briar
1994 UC San Diego 7-2 Williams Kalamazoo
1993 Kenyon 7-2 Gust. Adolphus Carleton
1992 Pomona-Pitzer 5-4 Kenyon Kalamazoo
1991 Mary Washington 5-4 Gust. Adolphus Emory
1990 Gust. Adolphus 5-4 UC San Diego TCNJ
1989 UC San Diego 8-1 Kenyon Claremont-M-S
1988 Mary Washington 7-2 Kenyon Emory
1987 UC San Diego 6-3 Occidental Kalamazoo
1986 TCNJ 6-3 Occidental Kalamazoo
1985 UC San Diego 8-1 Davidson Haverford
1984 Davidson 15-14 UC San Diego Kalamazoo
1983 Principia 17-13 UNC Greensboro Claremont-M-S
1982 Occidental 18-15 UC San Diego Jackson, Miss.

