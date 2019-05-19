DIII women's tennis championship: Bracket, schedule, live results

The NCAA Division III women's tennis national championship continues Monday, Monday 20 with the team quarterfinals. Forty-nine teams started in the tournament, but just Wesleyan, MIT, Emory, Chicago, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Carnegie Mellon, Middlebury and Amherst remain. Below is the complete schedule, bracket and championship history for the remaining games.
The individual championships will run from May 24-26. Individual and team championships will be held at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and will be hosted by Kalamazoo College.
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS: Full list of individual single and doubles qualifiers
The draw for the individual championship will be done by the women’s tennis committee and will be released on May 23 by 1 p.m. ET.
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKETS: Interactive Bracket | Printable bracket
Quarterfinals Schedule
|GAME
|DATE/TIME
|LIVE STATS
|Wesleyan vs. MIT
|May 20, 8:30 a.m. ET
|Live stats
|Emory vs. Chicago
|May 20, 8:30 a.m. ET
|Live stats
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps vs. Carnegie Mellon
|May 20, 11 a.m. ET
|Live stats
|Middlebury vs. Amherst
|May 20, 11 a.m. ET
|Live stats
Semifinals schedule
|GAME
|DATE/TIME
|live stats
|Semifinal No. 1: TBD vs. TBD
|May 21, 8:30 a.m. ET
|Live stats
|Semifinal No. 2: TBD vs. TBD
|May 21, 11 a.m. ET
|Live stats
Championship schedule
|game
|date/time
|live stats
|Championship: TBD vs. TBD
|May 22, 10 a.m.
|Live stats
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
Claremont-Mudd Scripps won the DIII women's tennis championship in 2018, and the team will look to defend its title this year. Emory, another quarterfinal participant, won the title in 2016.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|5-4
|Emory
|Claremont, Calif.
|2017
|Williams
|5-4
|Emory
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2016
|Emory
|5-4
|Williams
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|2015
|Williams
|5-4
|Emory
|Mason, Ohio
|2014
|Emory
|5-1
|Amherst
|Claremont, Calif.
|2013
|Williams
|5-2
|Emory
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|2012
|Williams
|5-2
|Chicago
|Cary, N.C.
|2011
|Williams
|5-4
|Amherst
|Claremont, Calif.
|2010
|Williams
|5-0
|Emory
|Fredricksburg, Va.
|2009
|Williams
|5-2
|Amherst
|Lawrenceville, Ga.
|2008
|Williams
|5-4
|Washington and Lee
|St. Peter, Minn.
|2007
|Washington and Lee
|5-2
|Amherst
|Mary Washington
|2006
|Emory
|5-1
|Washington and Lee
|Santa Cruz, Calif.
|2005
|Emory
|5-3
|Wash. & Lee
|Kalamazoo
|2004
|Emory
|5-0
|Amherst
|Rhodes
|2003
|Emory
|5-1
|Wash. & Lee
|Redlands, Calif.
|2002
|Williams
|6-3
|Emory
|Sweet Briar
|2001
|Williams
|6-3
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Trinity (Tex.)
|2000
|Trinity (Tex.)
|5-4
|UC San Diego
|Gust. Adolphus
|1999
|Amherst
|5-2
|Williams
|TCNJ
|1998
|Skidmore
|5-1
|Kenyon
|Wash. & Lee
|1997
|Kenyon
|6-3
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Pomona, Calif.
|1996
|Emory
|5-1
|Wash. & Lee
|Kalamazoo
|1995
|Kenyon
|5-4
|UC San Diego
|Sweet Briar
|1994
|UC San Diego
|7-2
|Williams
|Kalamazoo
|1993
|Kenyon
|7-2
|Gust. Adolphus
|Carleton
|1992
|Pomona-Pitzer
|5-4
|Kenyon
|Kalamazoo
|1991
|Mary Washington
|5-4
|Gust. Adolphus
|Emory
|1990
|Gust. Adolphus
|5-4
|UC San Diego
|TCNJ
|1989
|UC San Diego
|8-1
|Kenyon
|Claremont-M-S
|1988
|Mary Washington
|7-2
|Kenyon
|Emory
|1987
|UC San Diego
|6-3
|Occidental
|Kalamazoo
|1986
|TCNJ
|6-3
|Occidental
|Kalamazoo
|1985
|UC San Diego
|8-1
|Davidson
|Haverford
|1984
|Davidson
|15-14
|UC San Diego
|Kalamazoo
|1983
|Principia
|17-13
|UNC Greensboro
|Claremont-M-S
|1982
|Occidental
|18-15
|UC San Diego
|Jackson, Miss.