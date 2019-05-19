DIII women's tennis championship: Bracket, schedule, live results

The NCAA Division III women's tennis national championship continues Monday, Monday 20 with the team quarterfinals. Forty-nine teams started in the tournament, but just Wesleyan, MIT, Emory, Chicago, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Carnegie Mellon, Middlebury and Amherst remain. Below is the complete schedule, bracket and championship history for the remaining games.

The individual championships will run from May 24-26. Individual and team championships will be held at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and will be hosted by Kalamazoo College.

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS: Full list of individual single and doubles qualifiers

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the women’s tennis committee and will be released on May 23 by 1 p.m. ET.

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKETS: Interactive Bracket | Printable bracket

Quarterfinals Schedule

GAME DATE/TIME LIVE STATS Wesleyan vs. MIT May 20, 8:30 a.m. ET Live stats Emory vs. Chicago May 20, 8:30 a.m. ET Live stats Claremont-Mudd-Scripps vs. Carnegie Mellon May 20, 11 a.m. ET Live stats Middlebury vs. Amherst May 20, 11 a.m. ET Live stats

Semifinals schedule

GAME DATE/TIME live stats Semifinal No. 1: TBD vs. TBD May 21, 8:30 a.m. ET Live stats Semifinal No. 2: TBD vs. TBD May 21, 11 a.m. ET Live stats

Championship schedule

game date/time live stats Championship: TBD vs. TBD May 22, 10 a.m. Live stats

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

Claremont-Mudd Scripps won the DIII women's tennis championship in 2018, and the team will look to defend its title this year. Emory, another quarterfinal participant, won the title in 2016.