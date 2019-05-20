TRENDING:

Callan Sheridan | NCAA.com | May 20, 2019

DII women's tennis championships: Bracket, schedule, live results

See the 2019 selections

The 2019 NCAA DII women's tennis championships will take place May 22-25 at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

NCAA TENNIS: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket Qualifying teams

The championship began with 48 teams and was narrowed to 16 regional champions after preliminary rounds took place May 13-14 at campus sites. 

All four final site rounds will be available to live stream here on NCAA.com.

2019 NCAA DII men's tennis championship bracket

The 16 advancing teams into the 2019 championship were seeded Nos. 1-16. The four-day tournament begins May 22 and concludes with the national championship match on May 25 at 9 a.m. ET. Below is the bracket.

D2 W-tennis bracket

First-round championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS
Barry vs. Charleston (WV) May 22, 8 a.m. Live stats | Live stream
Azusa Pacific vs. Central Oklahoma May 22, 8 a.m. Live stats | Live stream
Hawaii Pacific vs. St. Edward's May 22, 8 a.m. Live stats | Live stream
West Virginia St. vs. Columbus St.  May 22, 8 a.m. Live stats | Live stream
Lynn vs. Grand Valley St. May 22, 12 p.m. Live stats | Live stream
Queens (NY) vs. North Georgia May 22, 12 p.m. Live stats | Live stream
MSU Texas vs. Northwest Mo. St. May 22, 12 p.m. Live stats | Live stream
Goldey-Beacom vs. UIndy May 22, 12 p.m. Live stats | Live stream

Quarterfinal championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS
Quarterfinal 1: TBD vs. TBD  May 23, 9 a.m. Live stats | Live stream 
Quarterfinal 2: TBD vs. TBD May 23, 9 a.m. Live stats | Live stream 
Quarterfinal 3: TBD vs. TBD May 23, 9 a.m. Live stats | Live stream 
Quarterfinal 4: TBD vs. TBD May 23, 9 a.m. Live stats | Live stream 

Semifinal championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS
Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD  May 24, 9 a.m. Live stats | Live stream
Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD May 24, 9 a.m. Live stats | Live stream

Finals championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS
TBD vs. TBD May 24, 9 a.m. Live stats | Live stream

In 2018, Barry defeated West Florida, 5-0, to win the DII Women’s Tennis Championships in Surprise, Arizona. Below is the full DII women's tennis championship history. 

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2018 Barry 5-0 West Florida Surprise, Ariz.
2017 Barry 5-0 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2016 Armstrong* 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Denver, Colo.
2015 Armstrong* 5-2 Barry Surprise, Ariz.
2014 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2013 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Surprise, Ariz.
2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Louisville, Ky.
2011 Barry 5-3 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2010 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2009 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2008 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 Lynn Houston, Texas
2007 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 West Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2006 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo.
2005 Armstrong Atlantic 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2004 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo.
2001 Lynn 5-3 BYU-Hawaii West Florida
2000 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 Lynn West Florida
1999 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic West Florida
1998 Lynn 5-2 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo.
1997 Lynn 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo.
1996 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Abilene Christian Central Okla.
1995 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Grand Canyon UC Davis
1994 North Florida 6-0 Cal Poly Pomona Industry, Calif.
1993 UC Davis 5-1 Cal Poly Industry, Calif.
1992 Cal Poly Pomona 5-0 Grand Canyon West Tex. A&M
1991 Cal Poly Pomona 5-3 UC Davis UC Davis
1990 UC Davis 5-3 Cal Poly Pomona UC Davis
1989 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville
1988 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal Poly Sonoma State
1987 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Abilene Christian Cal St. Northridge
1986 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal St. Northridge Cal St. Northridge
1985 Chattanooga 8-1 Notre Dame (Cal.) Bakersfield, Calif.
1984 Chattanooga 8-1 SIU Edwardsville Chattanooga, Tenn.
1983 Chattanooga 5-4 UC Davis Pomona, Calif.
1982 Cal St. Northridge 15-13 Cal St. Bakersfield SIU Edwardsville

* Armstrong’s participation in the 2015 and 2016 championship was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

2019 NCAA Division II women’s tennis championship selections

The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will be participating in the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 13-14 at on-campus sites. Advancing teams from each site will advance to the finals, May 22-25, at Altamonte Springs, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.
Barry repeats as national champions at the 2018 DII Women's Tennis Championships

This is the spot for live updates, results and all of the action from the 2018 DII Women's Tennis Championships.
NCAA Division II Women's Tennis Championship selections announced for 2018

The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will be participating in the 2018 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played April 28 - 29 at on-campus sites.
