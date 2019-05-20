DII women's tennis championships: Bracket, schedule, live results

The 2019 NCAA DII women's tennis championships will take place May 22-25 at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

The championship began with 48 teams and was narrowed to 16 regional champions after preliminary rounds took place May 13-14 at campus sites.

All four final site rounds will be available to live stream here on NCAA.com.

2019 NCAA DII men's tennis championship bracket

The 16 advancing teams into the 2019 championship were seeded Nos. 1-16. The four-day tournament begins May 22 and concludes with the national championship match on May 25 at 9 a.m. ET. Below is the bracket.

First-round championship schedule

Quarterfinal championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS Quarterfinal 1: TBD vs. TBD May 23, 9 a.m. Live stats | Live stream Quarterfinal 2: TBD vs. TBD May 23, 9 a.m. Live stats | Live stream Quarterfinal 3: TBD vs. TBD May 23, 9 a.m. Live stats | Live stream Quarterfinal 4: TBD vs. TBD May 23, 9 a.m. Live stats | Live stream

Semifinal championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD May 24, 9 a.m. Live stats | Live stream Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD May 24, 9 a.m. Live stats | Live stream

Finals championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS TBD vs. TBD May 24, 9 a.m. Live stats | Live stream

In 2018, Barry defeated West Florida, 5-0, to win the DII Women’s Tennis Championships in Surprise, Arizona. Below is the full DII women's tennis championship history.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY