DII women's tennis championships: Bracket, schedule, live results

The 2019 NCAA DII women's tennis championships will take place May 22-25 at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.
The championship began with 48 teams and was narrowed to 16 regional champions after preliminary rounds took place May 13-14 at campus sites.
All four final site rounds will be available to live stream here on NCAA.com.
2019 NCAA DII men's tennis championship bracket
The 16 advancing teams into the 2019 championship were seeded Nos. 1-16. The four-day tournament begins May 22 and concludes with the national championship match on May 25 at 9 a.m. ET. Below is the bracket.
First-round championship schedule
|TEAM
|DATE/TIME
|LIVE STATS
|Barry vs. Charleston (WV)
|May 22, 8 a.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
|Azusa Pacific vs. Central Oklahoma
|May 22, 8 a.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
|Hawaii Pacific vs. St. Edward's
|May 22, 8 a.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
|West Virginia St. vs. Columbus St.
|May 22, 8 a.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
|Lynn vs. Grand Valley St.
|May 22, 12 p.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
|Queens (NY) vs. North Georgia
|May 22, 12 p.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
|MSU Texas vs. Northwest Mo. St.
|May 22, 12 p.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
|Goldey-Beacom vs. UIndy
|May 22, 12 p.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
Quarterfinal championship schedule
|TEAM
|DATE/TIME
|LIVE STATS
|Quarterfinal 1: TBD vs. TBD
|May 23, 9 a.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
|Quarterfinal 2: TBD vs. TBD
|May 23, 9 a.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
|Quarterfinal 3: TBD vs. TBD
|May 23, 9 a.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
|Quarterfinal 4: TBD vs. TBD
|May 23, 9 a.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
Semifinal championship schedule
|TEAM
|DATE/TIME
|LIVE STATS
|Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD
|May 24, 9 a.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
|Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD
|May 24, 9 a.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
Finals championship schedule
|TEAM
|DATE/TIME
|LIVE STATS
|TBD vs. TBD
|May 24, 9 a.m.
|Live stats | Live stream
In 2018, Barry defeated West Florida, 5-0, to win the DII Women’s Tennis Championships in Surprise, Arizona. Below is the full DII women's tennis championship history.
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Barry
|5-0
|West Florida
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2017
|Barry
|5-0
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2016
|Armstrong*
|5-3
|BYU-Hawaii
|Denver, Colo.
|2015
|Armstrong*
|5-2
|Barry
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2014
|Barry
|5-4
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2013
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-2
|BYU-Hawaii
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2012
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-2
|BYU-Hawaii
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|Barry
|5-3
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2010
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-1
|BYU-Hawaii
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2009
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-2
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2008
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-1
|Lynn
|Houston, Texas
|2007
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-0
|West Florida
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2006
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-3
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2005
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-3
|BYU-Hawaii
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2004
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-1
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2003
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-3
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2002
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-1
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2001
|Lynn
|5-3
|BYU-Hawaii
|West Florida
|2000
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-0
|Lynn
|West Florida
|1999
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-1
|Armstrong Atlantic
|West Florida
|1998
|Lynn
|5-2
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Springfield, Mo.
|1997
|Lynn
|5-4
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Springfield, Mo.
|1996
|Armstrong Atlantic
|4-0
|Abilene Christian
|Central Okla.
|1995
|Armstrong Atlantic
|4-0
|Grand Canyon
|UC Davis
|1994
|North Florida
|6-0
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Industry, Calif.
|1993
|UC Davis
|5-1
|Cal Poly
|Industry, Calif.
|1992
|Cal Poly Pomona
|5-0
|Grand Canyon
|West Tex. A&M
|1991
|Cal Poly Pomona
|5-3
|UC Davis
|UC Davis
|1990
|UC Davis
|5-3
|Cal Poly Pomona
|UC Davis
|1989
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|UC Davis
|SIU Edwardsville
|1988
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Cal Poly
|Sonoma State
|1987
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Abilene Christian
|Cal St. Northridge
|1986
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Cal St. Northridge
|Cal St. Northridge
|1985
|Chattanooga
|8-1
|Notre Dame (Cal.)
|Bakersfield, Calif.
|1984
|Chattanooga
|8-1
|SIU Edwardsville
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1983
|Chattanooga
|5-4
|UC Davis
|Pomona, Calif.
|1982
|Cal St. Northridge
|15-13
|Cal St. Bakersfield
|SIU Edwardsville
* Armstrong’s participation in the 2015 and 2016 championship was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.