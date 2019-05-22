Wesleyan (CT) wins the DIII women's tennis championship

The DIII women's tennis national championship is a wrap, and Wesleyan has defeated Claremont-Mudd-Scripps by a final score of 5-4. Forty-nine teams started in the tournament, and Wesleyan was the last team standing.

Below was the complete schedule, bracket and championship history for the 2019 tournament.

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the women’s tennis committee and will be released on May 23 by 1 p.m. ET.

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKETS: Interactive Bracket | Printable bracket

Quarterfinals Schedule

GAME DATE/TIME Result Wesleyan vs. MIT May 20, 8:30 a.m. ET Wesleyan 5, MIT 1 Emory vs. Chicago May 20, 8:30 a.m. ET Emory 5, Chicago 0 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps vs. Carnegie Mellon May 20, 11 a.m. ET CMS 5, Carnegie Mellon 1 Middlebury vs. Amherst May 20, 11 a.m. ET Middlebury 5, Amherst 0

Semifinals schedule

GAME DATE/TIME live stats Wesleyan (Conn.) vs. Emory May 21, 8:30 a.m. ET Wesleyan (Conn) 5 Emory, 4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps vs. Middlebury May 21, 11 a.m. ET Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5, Middlebury 2

Championship schedule

game date/time live stats Championship: Claremont-Mudd-Scripps vs. Wesleyan May 22, 12 p.m. Wesleyan 5, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 4

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

Wesleyan won the DIII women's tennis championship in 2019. Emory, another quarterfinal participant, won the title in 2016.