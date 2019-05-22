Wesleyan (CT) wins the DIII women's tennis championship

The DIII women's tennis national championship is a wrap, and Wesleyan has defeated Claremont-Mudd-Scripps by a final score of 5-4. Forty-nine teams started in the tournament, and Wesleyan was the last team standing.
Below was the complete schedule, bracket and championship history for the 2019 tournament.
The draw for the individual championship will be done by the women’s tennis committee and will be released on May 23 by 1 p.m. ET.
Quarterfinals Schedule
|GAME
|DATE/TIME
|Result
|Wesleyan vs. MIT
|May 20, 8:30 a.m. ET
|Wesleyan 5, MIT 1
|Emory vs. Chicago
|May 20, 8:30 a.m. ET
|Emory 5, Chicago 0
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps vs. Carnegie Mellon
|May 20, 11 a.m. ET
|CMS 5, Carnegie Mellon 1
|Middlebury vs. Amherst
|May 20, 11 a.m. ET
|Middlebury 5, Amherst 0
Semifinals schedule
|GAME
|DATE/TIME
|live stats
|Wesleyan (Conn.) vs. Emory
|May 21, 8:30 a.m. ET
|Wesleyan (Conn) 5 Emory, 4
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps vs. Middlebury
|May 21, 11 a.m. ET
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5, Middlebury 2
Championship schedule
|game
|date/time
|live stats
|Championship: Claremont-Mudd-Scripps vs. Wesleyan
|May 22, 12 p.m.
|Wesleyan 5, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 4
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
Wesleyan won the DIII women's tennis championship in 2019. Emory, another quarterfinal participant, won the title in 2016.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Wesleyan (CT)
|5-4
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|2018
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|5-4
|Emory
|Claremont, Calif.
|2017
|Williams
|5-4
|Emory
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2016
|Emory
|5-4
|Williams
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|2015
|Williams
|5-4
|Emory
|Mason, Ohio
|2014
|Emory
|5-1
|Amherst
|Claremont, Calif.
|2013
|Williams
|5-2
|Emory
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|2012
|Williams
|5-2
|Chicago
|Cary, N.C.
|2011
|Williams
|5-4
|Amherst
|Claremont, Calif.
|2010
|Williams
|5-0
|Emory
|Fredricksburg, Va.
|2009
|Williams
|5-2
|Amherst
|Lawrenceville, Ga.
|2008
|Williams
|5-4
|Washington and Lee
|St. Peter, Minn.
|2007
|Washington and Lee
|5-2
|Amherst
|Mary Washington
|2006
|Emory
|5-1
|Washington and Lee
|Santa Cruz, Calif.
|2005
|Emory
|5-3
|Wash. & Lee
|Kalamazoo
|2004
|Emory
|5-0
|Amherst
|Rhodes
|2003
|Emory
|5-1
|Wash. & Lee
|Redlands, Calif.
|2002
|Williams
|6-3
|Emory
|Sweet Briar
|2001
|Williams
|6-3
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Trinity (Tex.)
|2000
|Trinity (Tex.)
|5-4
|UC San Diego
|Gust. Adolphus
|1999
|Amherst
|5-2
|Williams
|TCNJ
|1998
|Skidmore
|5-1
|Kenyon
|Wash. & Lee
|1997
|Kenyon
|6-3
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Pomona, Calif.
|1996
|Emory
|5-1
|Wash. & Lee
|Kalamazoo
|1995
|Kenyon
|5-4
|UC San Diego
|Sweet Briar
|1994
|UC San Diego
|7-2
|Williams
|Kalamazoo
|1993
|Kenyon
|7-2
|Gust. Adolphus
|Carleton
|1992
|Pomona-Pitzer
|5-4
|Kenyon
|Kalamazoo
|1991
|Mary Washington
|5-4
|Gust. Adolphus
|Emory
|1990
|Gust. Adolphus
|5-4
|UC San Diego
|TCNJ
|1989
|UC San Diego
|8-1
|Kenyon
|Claremont-M-S
|1988
|Mary Washington
|7-2
|Kenyon
|Emory
|1987
|UC San Diego
|6-3
|Occidental
|Kalamazoo
|1986
|TCNJ
|6-3
|Occidental
|Kalamazoo
|1985
|UC San Diego
|8-1
|Davidson
|Haverford
|1984
|Davidson
|15-14
|UC San Diego
|Kalamazoo
|1983
|Principia
|17-13
|UNC Greensboro
|Claremont-M-S
|1982
|Occidental
|18-15
|UC San Diego
|Jackson, Miss.