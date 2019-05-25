TRENDING:

WCWS: UCLA to meet Oklahoma for title

DI baseball regional scores

DII baseball championship

DIII baseball championship

tennis-women-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | May 25, 2019

DII women's tennis championships: Barry wins third straight national championship

Barry wins the 2019 DII Women's Tennis Championship

The 2019 DII women’s tennis championship ended in the same fashion it has the past three years. The Barry women’s tennis team defeated Lynn 4-2 for their third-straight national championship from Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

NCAA TENNIS: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket Semifinal highlights

Lynn struck first in the doubles portion of the finals, as Leolia Jeanjean and Ulyana Grib defeated Barry’s Jil Engelmann and Eleonore Barrere 6-0 on Court 1. Barry stormed back, taking the next two doubles matches, securing the early 1-0 lead.

Julie Razafindranaly set the tone for Barry in the singles portion of the championship, taking down Eliska Petrackova 6-0, 6-3 for the first singles point and giving Barry the 2-0 lead. Lynn would not go away with Leolia Jeanjean and Giorgia Pigato winning their matches to make the score 3-2. A come from behind victory from Verena Schmid cemented the Bucs championship, giving them the 4-2 victory.

Barry defeats Lynn in the championship match for the second time in three seasons, both coming in Altamonte Springs. Be sure to relive the highlights from the 2019 DII women's tennis championship finals in the blog below.

 

2019 NCAA DII women's tennis championship bracket

The 16 advancing teams into the 2019 championship were seeded Nos. 1-16. The four-day tournament began May 22 and concludes with the national championship match on May 25 at 9 a.m. ET. Below is how the bracket unfolded.

First-round championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME results
Barry vs. Charleston (WV) May 22, 8 a.m. Barry, 4-0
Azusa Pacific vs. Central Oklahoma May 22, 8 a.m. Azusa Pacific, 4-1
Hawaii Pacific vs. St. Edward's May 22, 8 a.m. Hawaii Pacific, 4-0
West Virginia St. vs. Columbus St.  May 22, 8 a.m. Columbus State, 4-0
Lynn vs. Grand Valley St. May 22, 12 p.m. Lynn, 4-0
Queens (NY) vs. North Georgia May 22, 12 p.m. North Georgia, 4-0
MSU Texas vs. Northwest Missouri State May 22, 12 p.m. Northwest Missouri State, 4-2
Goldey-Beacom vs. UIndy May 22, 12 p.m. Indianapolis, 4-0

Quarterfinal championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME results
Quarterfinal 1: Barry vs. Azusa Pacific  May 23, 9 a.m. Barry, 4-0 
Quarterfinal 2: Columbus State vs. Hawaii Pacific May 23, 9 a.m. Columbus State, 4-2
Quarterfinal 3: North Georgia vs. Lynn May 23, 9 a.m. Lynn, 4-0
Quarterfinal 4: Northwest Missouri State vs. UIndy May 23, 9 a.m. UIndy, 4-0

Semifinal championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME results
Lynn vs. UIndy May 24, 9 a.m. Lynn, 4-0
Barry vs. Columbus State May 24, 9 a.m. Barry, 4-0

Finals championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME Results
Barry vs. Lynn May 25, 9 a.m. Barry wins 4-2

In 2018, Barry defeated West Florida, 5-0, to win the DII Women’s Tennis Championships in Surprise, Arizona. Below is the full DII women's tennis championship history. 

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2018 Barry 5-0 West Florida Surprise, Ariz.
2017 Barry 5-0 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2016 Armstrong* 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Denver, Colo.
2015 Armstrong* 5-2 Barry Surprise, Ariz.
2014 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2013 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Surprise, Ariz.
2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Louisville, Ky.
2011 Barry 5-3 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2010 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2009 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2008 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 Lynn Houston, Texas
2007 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 West Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2006 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo.
2005 Armstrong Atlantic 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2004 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo.
2001 Lynn 5-3 BYU-Hawaii West Florida
2000 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 Lynn West Florida
1999 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic West Florida
1998 Lynn 5-2 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo.
1997 Lynn 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo.
1996 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Abilene Christian Central Okla.
1995 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Grand Canyon UC Davis
1994 North Florida 6-0 Cal Poly Pomona Industry, Calif.
1993 UC Davis 5-1 Cal Poly Industry, Calif.
1992 Cal Poly Pomona 5-0 Grand Canyon West Tex. A&M
1991 Cal Poly Pomona 5-3 UC Davis UC Davis
1990 UC Davis 5-3 Cal Poly Pomona UC Davis
1989 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville
1988 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal Poly Sonoma State
1987 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Abilene Christian Cal St. Northridge
1986 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal St. Northridge Cal St. Northridge
1985 Chattanooga 8-1 Notre Dame (Cal.) Bakersfield, Calif.
1984 Chattanooga 8-1 SIU Edwardsville Chattanooga, Tenn.
1983 Chattanooga 5-4 UC Davis Pomona, Calif.
1982 Cal St. Northridge 15-13 Cal St. Bakersfield SIU Edwardsville

* Armstrong’s participation in the 2015 and 2016 championship was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

2019 NCAA Division II women’s tennis championship selections

The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will be participating in the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 13-14 at on-campus sites. Advancing teams from each site will advance to the finals, May 22-25, at Altamonte Springs, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.
READ MORE

Barry repeats as national champions at the 2018 DII Women's Tennis Championships

This is the spot for live updates, results and all of the action from the 2018 DII Women's Tennis Championships.
READ MORE

NCAA Division II Women's Tennis Championship selections announced for 2018

The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will be participating in the 2018 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played April 28 - 29 at on-campus sites.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships