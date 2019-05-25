DII women's tennis championships: Barry wins third straight national championship

The 2019 DII women’s tennis championship ended in the same fashion it has the past three years. The Barry women’s tennis team defeated Lynn 4-2 for their third-straight national championship from Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

Lynn struck first in the doubles portion of the finals, as Leolia Jeanjean and Ulyana Grib defeated Barry’s Jil Engelmann and Eleonore Barrere 6-0 on Court 1. Barry stormed back, taking the next two doubles matches, securing the early 1-0 lead.

Julie Razafindranaly set the tone for Barry in the singles portion of the championship, taking down Eliska Petrackova 6-0, 6-3 for the first singles point and giving Barry the 2-0 lead. Lynn would not go away with Leolia Jeanjean and Giorgia Pigato winning their matches to make the score 3-2. A come from behind victory from Verena Schmid cemented the Bucs championship, giving them the 4-2 victory.

Barry defeats Lynn in the championship match for the second time in three seasons, both coming in Altamonte Springs. Be sure to relive the highlights from the 2019 DII women's tennis championship finals in the blog below.

2019 NCAA DII women's tennis championship bracket

The 16 advancing teams into the 2019 championship were seeded Nos. 1-16. The four-day tournament began May 22 and concludes with the national championship match on May 25 at 9 a.m. ET. Below is how the bracket unfolded.

First-round championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME results Barry vs. Charleston (WV) May 22, 8 a.m. Barry, 4-0 Azusa Pacific vs. Central Oklahoma May 22, 8 a.m. Azusa Pacific, 4-1 Hawaii Pacific vs. St. Edward's May 22, 8 a.m. Hawaii Pacific, 4-0 West Virginia St. vs. Columbus St. May 22, 8 a.m. Columbus State, 4-0 Lynn vs. Grand Valley St. May 22, 12 p.m. Lynn, 4-0 Queens (NY) vs. North Georgia May 22, 12 p.m. North Georgia, 4-0 MSU Texas vs. Northwest Missouri State May 22, 12 p.m. Northwest Missouri State, 4-2 Goldey-Beacom vs. UIndy May 22, 12 p.m. Indianapolis, 4-0

Quarterfinal championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME results Quarterfinal 1: Barry vs. Azusa Pacific May 23, 9 a.m. Barry, 4-0 Quarterfinal 2: Columbus State vs. Hawaii Pacific May 23, 9 a.m. Columbus State, 4-2 Quarterfinal 3: North Georgia vs. Lynn May 23, 9 a.m. Lynn, 4-0 Quarterfinal 4: Northwest Missouri State vs. UIndy May 23, 9 a.m. UIndy, 4-0

Semifinal championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME results Lynn vs. UIndy May 24, 9 a.m. Lynn, 4-0 Barry vs. Columbus State May 24, 9 a.m. Barry, 4-0

Finals championship schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME Results Barry vs. Lynn May 25, 9 a.m. Barry wins 4-2

In 2018, Barry defeated West Florida, 5-0, to win the DII Women’s Tennis Championships in Surprise, Arizona. Below is the full DII women's tennis championship history.

