NCAA.com | May 3, 2021

Teams announced for 2021 NCAA Division I women’s tennis championship

DI women's tennis: 2021 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championship. Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the pandemic, first- and second-round sites were selected from a group of 20 predetermined sites rather than awarded to strictly the top seeded teams. Seed was factored into the final determination of the sites, and matchups between conference opponents were avoided in the first two rounds of the championship.

First- and second-round competition takes place May 7-8 and features four teams playing in a single-elimination format. The winner of each site advances to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where the 16 teams will compete for the national championship May 16-28. The event will be hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

CHAMPS: View the complete 2021 spring selection show schedule

The matches shall be regulation dual matches. Three doubles matches consisting of six-game sets will be played for one team point, followed by six singles matches, each valued at one team point; played the best of three sets. No-ad scoring will be used and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) will be played at six-games-all. The team winning four or more team points advances in the championship bracket.

During the championships, all matches will be stopped after the doubles point is decided. All remaining individual matches will be stopped once a team winner (four points won) has been determined. The score will only reflect completed matches. The complete list of teams and sites is included on the official bracket, which is available here.

Thirty conferences receive automatic qualification into the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships. Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below.

American Athletic – University of Central Florida
Atlantic 10 – VCU
Atlantic Coast – North Carolina
ASUN – North Florida
Big East – Xavier
Big Sky – Northern Arizona
Big South – Charleston Southern
Big Ten – Ohio State
Big 12 – Texas
Big West – UC Santa Barbara
Colonial – James Madison
Conference USA – Old Dominion
Horizon – University of Illinois Chicago
MAAC – Siena
Mid-American – Ball State
Mid-Eastern – South Carolina State
Missouri Valley – Drake
Mountain West – San Jose State
Northeast – Long Island University
Ohio Valley – Austin Peay
Pac-12 – California
Patriot – Boston U.
SEC – Georgia
Southern – Furman
Southland – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
SWAC – Alabama State
Summit – Denver
Sun Belt – Georgia Southern
West Coast – Pepperdine
WAC – Grand Canyon

