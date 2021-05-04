Champs:

Relive day 1 of NC beach volleyball championship

DI field hockey semifinal updates

🎾 DI men's champ scores

DI women's tennis results
tennis-women-d1 flag

NCAA | May 4, 2021

2021 NCAA DI women’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections announced

DI women's tennis: 2021 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 16-22. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

TEAM SELECTIONS: DI women's tennis championship qualifiers (teams) | Interactive bracket

Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have results for a minimum of six matches in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have completed a minimum of four matches in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection. 

Singles

Automatic qualifications (13), listed alphabetically by conference:  

Conference Player School
American Athletic  Valeriya Zeleva UCF
Atlantic 10  Paola Delgado VCU
Atlantic Coast  Sara Daavettila North Carolina
Big 12  Bunyawi Thamchaiwat Oklahoma State
Big East  Ahmeir Kyle Xavier
Big Ten  Alexa Noel Iowa
Big West  Shakhnoza Khatmova UC Santa Barbara
C-USA Yulia Starodubsteva Old Dominion
Pac-12  Abigail Forbes UCLA
SEC Katarina Jokic Georgia
Southern  Katarina Kozarov Furman
Summit Anna Riedmiller Denver
West Coast Jessica Failla Pepperdine

At-large selections (51), listed alphabetically by last name: 

player School
Ayana Akli Maryland
Emma Antonaki Mississippi State
Chloe Beck Duke
Taylor Bridges LSU
Carolyn Campana Wake Forest
Anna Campana Wake Forest
Irina Cantos Siemers Ohio State
Kelly Chen Duke
Solymar Colling San Diego
Paris Corley LSU
Fiona Crawley North Carolina
Megan Davies South Carolina
Georgia Drummy Duke
Salma Ewing Southern California
Victoria Flores Georgia Tech
Haley Giavara California
Michaela Gordon Stanford
Alexa Graham North Carolina
Jada Hart UCLA
Ilze Hattingh Arizona State
Mia Horvit South Carolina
Kenya Jones Georgia Tech
Makenna Jones North Carolina
Viktoriya Kanapatskaya Syracuse
McCartney Kessler Florida
Meg Kowalski Georgia
Ashley Lahey Pepperdine
Lea Ma Georgia
Sabina Machalova Mississippi
Tatiana Makarova Texas A&M
Kari Miller Michigan
Cameron Morra North Carolina
Bronte Murgett Missouri
Emma Navarro Virginia
Selin Ovunc Auburn
Giulia Pairone Florida State
Akvilė Paražinskaitė Kentucky
Estela Perez-Somarriba Miami (Florida)
Isabella Pfennig Miami (Florida)
Anna Rogers NC State
Christina Rosca Vanderbilt
Emmanuelle Salas Florida State
Alana Smith NC State
Indianna Spink Arkansas
Peyton Stearns Texas
Rebeka Stolmar UCF
Natasha Subhash Virginia
Janice Tjen Oregon
Anna Turati Texas
Alana Wolfberg Oklahoma State
Vanessa Wong Washington

 ALTERNATES*:

  player School
1 Meible Chi Duke
2 Eryn Cayetano Southern California
3 Angelica Blake Stanford
4 Marta Gonzalez Georgia
5 Lulu Sun Texas
6 Carmen Corley Oklahoma
7 Dana Guzman Oklahoma

*FOR 2021 ONLY: In accordance with Competition Oversight Committee policies for 2020-21 championships, if an individual must withdraw from the individual championship, the Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Committee shall follow its standard procedure for individual replacements from the alternate list as long as it is WITHIN FIVE DAYS after the public selection announcement (6 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, May 9). There will be NO REPLACEMENTS FROM THE ALTERNATE LIST for any withdrawals after that point and individuals may not travel to the championship site. 

If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-8:

Seed Player School
1 Sara Daavettila North Carolina
2 Estela Perez-Somarriba Miami (Florida)
3 Emma Navarro Virginia
4 Katarina Jokic Georgia
5 Kenya Jones Georgia Tech
6 Anna Rogers NC State
7 Abigail Forbes UCLA
8 McCartney Kessler Florida

Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:

player School
Carolyn Campana Wake Forest
Victoria Flores Georgia Tech
Viktoriya Kanapatskaya Syracuse
Katarina Kozarov Furman
Alexa Noel Iowa
Giulia Pairone Florida State
Isabella Pfennig Miami (Florida)
Natasha Subhash Virginia

Doubles

Automatic qualifications (7), listed alphabetically by conference:

Conference Player Player School
American Athletic Martina Okalova Vera Ploner Tulsa
Atlantic Coast Sara Daavettila Cameron Morra North Carolina
Big 12 Carmen Corley Ivana Corley Oklahoma
Big Ten Kolie Allen Isabelle Boulais Ohio State
Pac-12  Elysia Bolton Jada Hart UCLA
SEC Akvilė Paražinskaitė Fiona Arrese Kentucky
Southern Conference Katarina Kozarov Julia Adams Furman

At-large selections (25), listed alphabetically by institution:

Player Player School
Taylor Russo Selin Ovunc Auburn
Haley Giavara Valentina Ivanov California
Chloe Beck Karolina Berankova Duke
Margaryta Bilokin Meible Chi Duke
Marlee Zein McCartney Kessler Florida
Andrea Garcia Nandini Das Florida State
Ariana Arsenault Katarina Jokic Georgia
Victoria Flores Kenya Jones Georgia Tech
Ava Hrastar Gia Cohen Georgia Tech
Raven Neely Tatiana Simova Louisville
Maya Tahan Diana Khodan Miami (Florida)
Isabella Pfennig Estela Perez-Somarriba Miami (Florida)
Jaeda Daniel Adriana Reami NC State
Alana Smith Anna Rogers NC State
Makenna Jones Elizabeth Scotty North Carolina
Ally Bojczuk Julia Lilien Notre Dame
Cameron Corse Page Freeman Notre Dame
Jessica Failla Shiori Fukuda Pepperdine
Mia Horvit Megan Davies South Carolina
Michaela Gordon Niluka Madurawe Stanford
Kylie Collins Lulu Sun Texas
Jayci Goldsmith Tatiana Makarova Texas A&M
Sofia Munera Natasha Subhash Virginia
Rosie Johanson Emma Navarro Virginia
Brooke Killingsworth Anna Brylin Wake Forest

ALTERNATES*: 

  Player Player School
1 Magda Adaloglou Tamara Racine Mississippi State
2 Carolyn Campana Eliza Omirou Wake Forest
3 Bronte Murgett Marta Oliveira Missouri
4 Holly Staff Anna Ross Vanderbilt
5 Julie Byrne Briana Crowley Northwestern

*FOR 2021 ONLY: In accordance with Competition Oversight Committee policies for 2020-21 championships, if an individual must withdraw from the individual championship, the Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Committee shall follow its standard procedure for individual replacements from the alternate list as long as it is WITHIN FIVE DAYS after the public selection announcement (6 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, May 9). There will be NO REPLACEMENTS FROM THE ALTERNATE LIST for any withdrawals after that point and individuals may not travel to the championship site. 

If the withdrawing doubles team was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-4:

Seed Player Player School
1 Akvilė Paražinskaitė Fiona Arrese Kentucky
2 Sara Daavettila Cameron Morra North Carolina
3 Victoria Flores Kenya Jones Georgia Tech
4 Makenna Jones Elizabeth Scotty North Carolina

 Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution:

Player Player School
Chloe Beck Karolina Berankova Duke
Marlee Zein McCartney Kessler Florida
Ariana Arsenault Katarina Jokic Georgia
Jaeda Daniel Adriana Reami NC State

2021 NCAA DII women’s tennis championship selections announced

The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 36 teams that will be participating in the 2021 D II women’s tennis championship.
READ MORE

Teams announced for 2021 NCAA Division I women’s tennis championship

The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee announced the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round site selections for the 2021 NCAA Division I women's tennis championship on Monday, May 3.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners