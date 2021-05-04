2021 NCAA DI women’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 16-22. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have results for a minimum of six matches in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have completed a minimum of four matches in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Singles

Automatic qualifications (13), listed alphabetically by conference:

Conference Player School American Athletic Valeriya Zeleva UCF Atlantic 10 Paola Delgado VCU Atlantic Coast Sara Daavettila North Carolina Big 12 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat Oklahoma State Big East Ahmeir Kyle Xavier Big Ten Alexa Noel Iowa Big West Shakhnoza Khatmova UC Santa Barbara C-USA Yulia Starodubsteva Old Dominion Pac-12 Abigail Forbes UCLA SEC Katarina Jokic Georgia Southern Katarina Kozarov Furman Summit Anna Riedmiller Denver West Coast Jessica Failla Pepperdine

At-large selections (51), listed alphabetically by last name:

player School Ayana Akli Maryland Emma Antonaki Mississippi State Chloe Beck Duke Taylor Bridges LSU Carolyn Campana Wake Forest Anna Campana Wake Forest Irina Cantos Siemers Ohio State Kelly Chen Duke Solymar Colling San Diego Paris Corley LSU Fiona Crawley North Carolina Megan Davies South Carolina Georgia Drummy Duke Salma Ewing Southern California Victoria Flores Georgia Tech Haley Giavara California Michaela Gordon Stanford Alexa Graham North Carolina Jada Hart UCLA Ilze Hattingh Arizona State Mia Horvit South Carolina Kenya Jones Georgia Tech Makenna Jones North Carolina Viktoriya Kanapatskaya Syracuse McCartney Kessler Florida Meg Kowalski Georgia Ashley Lahey Pepperdine Lea Ma Georgia Sabina Machalova Mississippi Tatiana Makarova Texas A&M Kari Miller Michigan Cameron Morra North Carolina Bronte Murgett Missouri Emma Navarro Virginia Selin Ovunc Auburn Giulia Pairone Florida State Akvilė Paražinskaitė Kentucky Estela Perez-Somarriba Miami (Florida) Isabella Pfennig Miami (Florida) Anna Rogers NC State Christina Rosca Vanderbilt Emmanuelle Salas Florida State Alana Smith NC State Indianna Spink Arkansas Peyton Stearns Texas Rebeka Stolmar UCF Natasha Subhash Virginia Janice Tjen Oregon Anna Turati Texas Alana Wolfberg Oklahoma State Vanessa Wong Washington

ALTERNATES*:

player School 1 Meible Chi Duke 2 Eryn Cayetano Southern California 3 Angelica Blake Stanford 4 Marta Gonzalez Georgia 5 Lulu Sun Texas 6 Carmen Corley Oklahoma 7 Dana Guzman Oklahoma

*FOR 2021 ONLY: In accordance with Competition Oversight Committee policies for 2020-21 championships, if an individual must withdraw from the individual championship, the Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Committee shall follow its standard procedure for individual replacements from the alternate list as long as it is WITHIN FIVE DAYS after the public selection announcement (6 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, May 9). There will be NO REPLACEMENTS FROM THE ALTERNATE LIST for any withdrawals after that point and individuals may not travel to the championship site.

If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-8:

Seed Player School 1 Sara Daavettila North Carolina 2 Estela Perez-Somarriba Miami (Florida) 3 Emma Navarro Virginia 4 Katarina Jokic Georgia 5 Kenya Jones Georgia Tech 6 Anna Rogers NC State 7 Abigail Forbes UCLA 8 McCartney Kessler Florida

Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:

player School Carolyn Campana Wake Forest Victoria Flores Georgia Tech Viktoriya Kanapatskaya Syracuse Katarina Kozarov Furman Alexa Noel Iowa Giulia Pairone Florida State Isabella Pfennig Miami (Florida) Natasha Subhash Virginia

Doubles

Automatic qualifications (7), listed alphabetically by conference:

Conference Player Player School American Athletic Martina Okalova Vera Ploner Tulsa Atlantic Coast Sara Daavettila Cameron Morra North Carolina Big 12 Carmen Corley Ivana Corley Oklahoma Big Ten Kolie Allen Isabelle Boulais Ohio State Pac-12 Elysia Bolton Jada Hart UCLA SEC Akvilė Paražinskaitė Fiona Arrese Kentucky Southern Conference Katarina Kozarov Julia Adams Furman

At-large selections (25), listed alphabetically by institution:

Player Player School Taylor Russo Selin Ovunc Auburn Haley Giavara Valentina Ivanov California Chloe Beck Karolina Berankova Duke Margaryta Bilokin Meible Chi Duke Marlee Zein McCartney Kessler Florida Andrea Garcia Nandini Das Florida State Ariana Arsenault Katarina Jokic Georgia Victoria Flores Kenya Jones Georgia Tech Ava Hrastar Gia Cohen Georgia Tech Raven Neely Tatiana Simova Louisville Maya Tahan Diana Khodan Miami (Florida) Isabella Pfennig Estela Perez-Somarriba Miami (Florida) Jaeda Daniel Adriana Reami NC State Alana Smith Anna Rogers NC State Makenna Jones Elizabeth Scotty North Carolina Ally Bojczuk Julia Lilien Notre Dame Cameron Corse Page Freeman Notre Dame Jessica Failla Shiori Fukuda Pepperdine Mia Horvit Megan Davies South Carolina Michaela Gordon Niluka Madurawe Stanford Kylie Collins Lulu Sun Texas Jayci Goldsmith Tatiana Makarova Texas A&M Sofia Munera Natasha Subhash Virginia Rosie Johanson Emma Navarro Virginia Brooke Killingsworth Anna Brylin Wake Forest

ALTERNATES*:

Player Player School 1 Magda Adaloglou Tamara Racine Mississippi State 2 Carolyn Campana Eliza Omirou Wake Forest 3 Bronte Murgett Marta Oliveira Missouri 4 Holly Staff Anna Ross Vanderbilt 5 Julie Byrne Briana Crowley Northwestern

*FOR 2021 ONLY: In accordance with Competition Oversight Committee policies for 2020-21 championships, if an individual must withdraw from the individual championship, the Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Committee shall follow its standard procedure for individual replacements from the alternate list as long as it is WITHIN FIVE DAYS after the public selection announcement (6 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, May 9). There will be NO REPLACEMENTS FROM THE ALTERNATE LIST for any withdrawals after that point and individuals may not travel to the championship site.

If the withdrawing doubles team was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-4:

Seed Player Player School 1 Akvilė Paražinskaitė Fiona Arrese Kentucky 2 Sara Daavettila Cameron Morra North Carolina 3 Victoria Flores Kenya Jones Georgia Tech 4 Makenna Jones Elizabeth Scotty North Carolina

Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution: