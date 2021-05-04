2021 NCAA DII women’s tennis championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 36 teams that will be participating in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 7-11 at eight regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 19-21, at Surprise, Arizona. The Pacific West Conference and the City of Surprise will serve as hosts.

Atlantic Region

1. Charleston (WV) (14-3) AQ

2. IUP (13-3) AQ

3. Slippery Rock (8-6)

4. West Virginia St. (9-4)

5. Bluefield St. (6-5)

Central Region

1. Central Okla. (18-1) AQ

2. Augustana (SD) (18-2) AQ

3. Washburn (16-2)

4. Harding (15-2) AQ

5. Northwest Mo. St. (11-7)

East Region

1. Concordia (NY) (8-0) AQ

2. Franklin Pierce (12-0) AQ

3. Queens (NY) (3-1) AQ

4. Stonehill (10-3)

Midwest Region

1. UIndy (19-0) AQ

2. Southwest Baptist (18-6)

3. Ferris St. (16-1) AQ

4. Hillsdale (7-6) AQ

South Central Region

1. Angelo St. (14-3) AQ

2. Midwestern St. (12-6)

3. St. Mary’s (TX) (15-5)

4. Tex. A&M-Kingsville (8-8)

South Region

1. Barry (10-0) AQ

2. West Ala. (17-2) AQ

3. West Florida (15-5)

4. Nova Southeastern (9-2)

5. Saint Leo (7-3)

Southeast Region

1. Flagler (15-4) AQ

2. Columbus St. (14-4)

3. Wingate (16-1) AQ

4. North Georgia (11-4)

5. Erskine (16-3) AQ

West Region

1. Azusa Pacific (15-2) AQ

2. Hawaii Pacific (7-3)

3. Concordia (CA) (14-4)

4. Biola (13-7)

The complete 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com. Listed below is the selection criteria links for each region.