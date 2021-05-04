NCAA | May 4, 2021 2021 NCAA DII women’s tennis championship selections announced DII women's tennis: 2021 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 36 teams that will be participating in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 7-11 at eight regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 19-21, at Surprise, Arizona. The Pacific West Conference and the City of Surprise will serve as hosts. Atlantic Region 1. Charleston (WV) (14-3) AQ 2. IUP (13-3) AQ 3. Slippery Rock (8-6) 4. West Virginia St. (9-4) 5. Bluefield St. (6-5) Central Region 1. Central Okla. (18-1) AQ 2. Augustana (SD) (18-2) AQ 3. Washburn (16-2) 4. Harding (15-2) AQ 5. Northwest Mo. St. (11-7) East Region 1. Concordia (NY) (8-0) AQ 2. Franklin Pierce (12-0) AQ 3. Queens (NY) (3-1) AQ 4. Stonehill (10-3) Midwest Region 1. UIndy (19-0) AQ 2. Southwest Baptist (18-6) 3. Ferris St. (16-1) AQ 4. Hillsdale (7-6) AQ South Central Region 1. Angelo St. (14-3) AQ 2. Midwestern St. (12-6) 3. St. Mary’s (TX) (15-5) 4. Tex. A&M-Kingsville (8-8) South Region 1. Barry (10-0) AQ 2. West Ala. (17-2) AQ 3. West Florida (15-5) 4. Nova Southeastern (9-2) 5. Saint Leo (7-3) Southeast Region 1. Flagler (15-4) AQ 2. Columbus St. (14-4) 3. Wingate (16-1) AQ 4. North Georgia (11-4) 5. Erskine (16-3) AQ West Region 1. Azusa Pacific (15-2) AQ 2. Hawaii Pacific (7-3) 3. Concordia (CA) (14-4) 4. Biola (13-7) The complete 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com. Listed below is the selection criteria links for each region. Atlantic Central East Midwest South Southeast South Central West 2021 NCAA DI women’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections announced The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2021 DI women's tennis championships. READ MORE Teams announced for 2021 NCAA Division I women’s tennis championship The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee announced the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round site selections for the 2021 NCAA Division I women's tennis championship on Monday, May 3. READ MORE