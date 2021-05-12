NCAA | May 12, 2021 2021 NCAA Division III women's tennis championship selections Wesleyan wins the 2019 DIII Women's Tennis Championship Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships. For the individual championships, the national committee selected a percentage of singles players and doubles teams from each of the four regions. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes. The team championship will take place May 24-26, while the individual championships will be May 28-30, both at Champions Tennis Club, Chattanooga, TN; hosted by the University of the South and the Chattanooga Sports Commission. SINGLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school): Jackie Bukzin, Amherst Grace Reirman, Bethel Lindy Cornwall, Carnegie Mellon Madeleine Paolucci, Case Western Reagan Delp, Christopher Newport Carly Levitz, Colby Sydney Clanciola, Denison Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico, Emory Christine Watson, Emory Ginger Valentine, Gustavus Adolphus Sophia Aulicino, Hamilton Anjali Kashyap, Johns Hopkins Erika Oku, Kenyon Arista Siebrits, Macalester Abby Moghtader, Mary Washington Claire Coleman, Mary Washington Grace Gaskins, Millsaps Emma Smith, Sewanee Risa Fukushige, Skidmore Nina Mitrofanova, Southwestern (TX) Kelsey Dorr, St. Catherine Nicole Snezhko, St. Thomas (MN) Kathy Joseph, Texas-Dallas Zoe Kaffen, Trinity (TX) Tilly Rigby, Tufts Taylor Garcia, Wash. & Lee Ally Persky, WashU Venia Yeung, Wesleyan (CT) Katie Fleischman, Wesleyan (CT) Angel Le, Whitman Erica Eckstrand, Williams Kimmy Steinert, Wisconsin-La Crosse SINGLES ALTERNATES First alternate: Cassidy Binder, Pacific Second alternate: Sydney Jackson, Hope Third alternate: Tessa Trate, Christopher Newport Fourth alternate: Jenny Tian, Williams DOUBLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school): Jackie Bukzin/Julia Lendel, Amherst Grace Riermann/Maggie Riermann, Bethel Lindy Cornwall/Bin Zheng, Carnegie Mellon Alex Cash/Canciola, Denison Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico/Katie Chang, Emory Stephanie Taylor/Christina Watson, Emory Daria Beshentseva/Erika Oku, Kenyon Nicole Snezhko/Jannah El Nemr, St. Thomas (MN) Ruth de Souza/Allison Wandling, Sweet Briar Megan Flores/Cate Cushing, Trinity (TX) Maggie Dorr/Caroline Garrido, Tufts Abby Moghtader/Lauren Quinn, Mary Washington Kathy Joseph/Sam Wong, Texas-Dallas Ally Persky/ Karen Gao, WashU Venia Yeung/Katie Fleischman, Wesleyan (CT) Zoe Bennett/Jenny Tian, Williams DOUBLES ALTERNATES First alternate: Owen/Smith, Sewanee Second alternate: Tessa Kern/Lexie Matsunaga, Linfield Third alternate: Risa Fukushige/Maya Lal, Skidmore Fourth alternate: Siebrits/Ellison, Macalester Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates. The draw for the individual championship will be done by the women’s tennis committee and will be released on May 26 not before 5 p.m. Eastern time. For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com. 2021 NCAA Division III Women's Tennis Championships selections announced The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the 42 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships. READ MORE 2021 NCAA DII women’s tennis championship selections announced The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 36 teams that will be participating in the 2021 D II women’s tennis championship. READ MORE 2021 NCAA DI women’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections announced The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2021 DI women's tennis championships. READ MORE