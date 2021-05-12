2021 NCAA Division III women's tennis championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.

For the individual championships, the national committee selected a percentage of singles players and doubles teams from each of the four regions. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

The team championship will take place May 24-26, while the individual championships will be May 28-30, both at Champions Tennis Club, Chattanooga, TN; hosted by the University of the South and the Chattanooga Sports Commission.

SINGLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):

Jackie Bukzin, Amherst

Grace Reirman, Bethel

Lindy Cornwall, Carnegie Mellon

Madeleine Paolucci, Case Western

Reagan Delp, Christopher Newport

Carly Levitz, Colby

Sydney Clanciola, Denison

Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico, Emory

Christine Watson, Emory

Ginger Valentine, Gustavus Adolphus

Sophia Aulicino, Hamilton

Anjali Kashyap, Johns Hopkins

Erika Oku, Kenyon

Arista Siebrits, Macalester

Abby Moghtader, Mary Washington

Claire Coleman, Mary Washington

Grace Gaskins, Millsaps

Emma Smith, Sewanee

Risa Fukushige, Skidmore

Nina Mitrofanova, Southwestern (TX)

Kelsey Dorr, St. Catherine

Nicole Snezhko, St. Thomas (MN)

Kathy Joseph, Texas-Dallas

Zoe Kaffen, Trinity (TX)

Tilly Rigby, Tufts

Taylor Garcia, Wash. & Lee

Ally Persky, WashU

Venia Yeung, Wesleyan (CT)

Katie Fleischman, Wesleyan (CT)

Angel Le, Whitman

Erica Eckstrand, Williams

Kimmy Steinert, Wisconsin-La Crosse

SINGLES ALTERNATES

First alternate: Cassidy Binder, Pacific

Second alternate: Sydney Jackson, Hope

Third alternate: Tessa Trate, Christopher Newport

Fourth alternate: Jenny Tian, Williams

DOUBLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):

Jackie Bukzin/Julia Lendel, Amherst

Grace Riermann/Maggie Riermann, Bethel

Lindy Cornwall/Bin Zheng, Carnegie Mellon

Alex Cash/Canciola, Denison

Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico/Katie Chang, Emory

Stephanie Taylor/Christina Watson, Emory

Daria Beshentseva/Erika Oku, Kenyon

Nicole Snezhko/Jannah El Nemr, St. Thomas (MN)

Ruth de Souza/Allison Wandling, Sweet Briar

Megan Flores/Cate Cushing, Trinity (TX)

Maggie Dorr/Caroline Garrido, Tufts

Abby Moghtader/Lauren Quinn, Mary Washington

Kathy Joseph/Sam Wong, Texas-Dallas

Ally Persky/ Karen Gao, WashU

Venia Yeung/Katie Fleischman, Wesleyan (CT)

Zoe Bennett/Jenny Tian, Williams

DOUBLES ALTERNATES

First alternate: Owen/Smith, Sewanee

Second alternate: Tessa Kern/Lexie Matsunaga, Linfield

Third alternate: Risa Fukushige/Maya Lal, Skidmore

Fourth alternate: Siebrits/Ellison, Macalester

Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates.

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the women’s tennis committee and will be released on May 26 not before 5 p.m. Eastern time.

For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com.