NCAA | May 12, 2021

2021 NCAA Division III women's tennis championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.

For the individual championships, the national committee selected a percentage of singles players and doubles teams from each of the four regions. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

The team championship will take place May 24-26, while the individual championships will be May 28-30, both at Champions Tennis Club, Chattanooga, TN; hosted by the University of the South and the Chattanooga Sports Commission.

SINGLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):
  • Jackie Bukzin, Amherst
  • Grace Reirman, Bethel
  • Lindy Cornwall, Carnegie Mellon
  • Madeleine Paolucci, Case Western
  • Reagan Delp, Christopher Newport
  • Carly Levitz, Colby
  • Sydney Clanciola, Denison
  • Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico, Emory
  • Christine Watson, Emory
  • Ginger Valentine, Gustavus Adolphus
  • Sophia Aulicino, Hamilton
  • Anjali Kashyap, Johns Hopkins
  • Erika Oku, Kenyon
  • Arista Siebrits, Macalester
  • Abby Moghtader, Mary Washington
  • Claire Coleman, Mary Washington
  • Grace Gaskins, Millsaps
  • Emma Smith, Sewanee
  • Risa Fukushige, Skidmore
  • Nina Mitrofanova, Southwestern (TX)
  • Kelsey Dorr, St. Catherine
  • Nicole Snezhko, St. Thomas (MN)
  • Kathy Joseph, Texas-Dallas
  • Zoe Kaffen, Trinity (TX)
  • Tilly Rigby, Tufts
  • Taylor Garcia, Wash. & Lee
  • Ally Persky, WashU
  • Venia Yeung, Wesleyan (CT)
  • Katie Fleischman, Wesleyan (CT)
  • Angel Le, Whitman
  • Erica Eckstrand, Williams
  • Kimmy Steinert, Wisconsin-La Crosse
SINGLES ALTERNATES 
  • First alternate: Cassidy Binder, Pacific
  • Second alternate: Sydney Jackson, Hope
  • Third alternate: Tessa Trate, Christopher Newport
  • Fourth alternate: Jenny Tian, Williams
DOUBLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):
  • Jackie Bukzin/Julia Lendel, Amherst
  • Grace Riermann/Maggie Riermann, Bethel
  • Lindy Cornwall/Bin Zheng, Carnegie Mellon
  • Alex Cash/Canciola, Denison
  • Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico/Katie Chang, Emory
  • Stephanie Taylor/Christina Watson, Emory
  • Daria Beshentseva/Erika Oku, Kenyon
  • Nicole Snezhko/Jannah El Nemr, St. Thomas (MN)
  • Ruth de Souza/Allison Wandling, Sweet Briar
  • Megan Flores/Cate Cushing, Trinity (TX)
  • Maggie Dorr/Caroline Garrido, Tufts
  • Abby Moghtader/Lauren Quinn, Mary Washington
  • Kathy Joseph/Sam Wong, Texas-Dallas
  • Ally Persky/ Karen Gao, WashU
  • Venia Yeung/Katie Fleischman, Wesleyan (CT)
  • Zoe Bennett/Jenny Tian, Williams
DOUBLES ALTERNATES
  • First alternate: Owen/Smith, Sewanee
  • Second alternate: Tessa Kern/Lexie Matsunaga, Linfield
  • Third alternate: Risa Fukushige/Maya Lal, Skidmore
  • Fourth alternate: Siebrits/Ellison, Macalester

Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates.

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the women’s tennis committee and will be released on May 26 not before 5 p.m. Eastern time.

For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com.

