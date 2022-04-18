TennisONE app named exclusive app & streaming home of 2022 NCAA DI men's and women's tennis championships

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — TennisONE App, a year-round global, mobile platform for tennis scores, streams and news has partnered with the NCAA and Turner Sports as the “official app and exclusive live streaming partner” for their 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships.

TennisONE App’s free, first-to-last-ball coverage begins May 6 with the team first and second rounds on campus sites, and culminates at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex on the campus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with the team quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, along with all matches from the Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles Championships.

TennisONE App live streamed more than 55,000 hours of 2021’s Team and Individual Championships from USTA National Campus, with fans able to choose between 14 court streams beginning with Round of 16. This free, “on-demand” platform will again be accessible to college tennis fans across every round of the 2022 Championships.

TennisONE App’s 2022 NCAA match streaming coverage will include:

May 2: NCAA Selection Show available on demand in app after airing live on NCAA.com

May 6 - 14: Team Championships first round, second round, and Super Regional matches

May 19 - 22: All 12 courts from Team Championships quarterfinals, semifinals and finals

May 23 - 28: All 12 courts from Individual Singles/Doubles Championships, first round to finals

In addition to 100k+ hours of live match streaming, TennisONE App will also produce NCAA Tournament-themed original content, including:

“Road to Champaign'' Live Show: A 5-episode, half-hour live show hosted by world-renowned tennis coach and college tennis insider Mark Bey and TennisONE’s Madison Golden. The first episode airs on Wednesday, April 20, at 7pm CT. Shows will be available on demand in app shortly after airing.

A 5-episode, half-hour live show hosted by world-renowned tennis coach and college tennis insider Mark Bey and TennisONE’s Madison Golden. The first episode airs on Wednesday, April 20, at 7pm CT. Shows will be available on demand in app shortly after airing. “Changeover Chat” College Series: Weekly interview shows with college coaches beginning April 12 hosted by TennisONE’s Randy Master. Guests include former Stanford Men’s Coach, Dick Gould, TCU Men’s Coach David Roditi, Georgia Men’s Coach, Manny Diaz, and UNC Women’s Coach Brian Kalbus. Shows will be available on demand in app.

Weekly interview shows with college coaches beginning April 12 hosted by TennisONE’s Randy Master. Guests include former Stanford Men’s Coach, Dick Gould, TCU Men’s Coach David Roditi, Georgia Men’s Coach, Manny Diaz, and UNC Women’s Coach Brian Kalbus. Shows will be available on demand in app. “Bracket Battle” Bracket Challenge: Similar to the March Madness bracket challenges, TennisONE App will host a free NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Team Championships bracket challenge that begins with the first round (round of 64).

“We are elated to be partnering with the NCAA as the Official App and Live Streaming Partner of the 2022 NCAA Division I Tennis Championships,” said TennisONE CEO, Kristin Geer. “It’s so exciting to be able to build off last year’s coverage to provide college tennis fans from all over the world as much free access and content as possible from this one-of-a-kind tennis tradition.”

“We are very excited for the 2022 Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships and the development of the TennisONE app,” said Joni Comstock, senior vice president of championships at the NCAA. “The app will be an excellent tool for college tennis fans to follow along from the first round to the championship matches in Champaign, Illinois. The additional content from TennisONE will only further enhance this great championship and all the student-athletes competing in the team and individual championships.”

The TennisONE App is available on both iOS and Android and can be downloaded for free today in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. For more information and to receive a link to download the app, visit https://t1.app.link/ncaa2022. The app can also be viewed on desktop at https://tennis.one/

About the TennisONE App:

TennisONE App is a year-round mobile platform for all-things-tennis and the “Official App” of more than 20 premiere tennis events across the world, including Miami Open, ABN AMRO WTT in Rotterdam and the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships. Live ATP/WTA scores and stats, zoomable draws, personalized notifications and live streamed match action are just a few of the comprehensive features offered in the TennisONE App. Its cutting-edge CrowdVIEW LIVE platform allows tennis fans to interact with current and former pro players, coaches and industry leaders via video call. Available for iOS and Android in the App Store and Google Play via https://t1.app.link/ncaa2022.

About the NCAA:

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes.