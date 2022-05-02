Teams announced for 2022 NCAA Division I women’s tennis championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championship. Per NCAA policy, the top 16 seeds are guaranteed to host if a bid was submitted and criteria are met, and matchups between conference opponents were avoided in the first two rounds of the championship.

First- and second-round competition takes place May 6-7 or 7-8 and features four teams playing in a single-elimination format. The winner of each site advances to super-regional competition May 13 or 14. Each super-regional site will feature two teams playing a single-elimination format. The super-regional winners advance to the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, where the eight teams will compete for the national championship May 20-22. The event will be hosted by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The matches shall be regulation dual matches. Three doubles matches consisting of six-game sets will be played for one team point, followed by six singles matches, each valued at one team point; played the best of three sets. No-ad scoring will be used and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) will be played at six-games-all. The team winning four or more team points advances in the championship bracket.

During the championships, all matches will be stopped after the doubles point is decided. All remaining individual matches will be stopped once a team winner (four points won) has been determined. The score will only reflect completed matches. The complete list of teams and sites is included on the official bracket, which is available at www.ncaa.com.



Thirty-one conferences receive automatic qualification into the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships. Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below.

American Athletic – Memphis

Atlantic 10 – VCU

Atlantic Coast – Duke

ASUN – Stetson

Big East – Xavier

Big Sky – Northern Arizona

Big South – Charleston Southern

Big Ten – Michigan

Big 12 – Texas

Big West – UC Santa Barbara

Colonial – William & Mary

Conference USA – Old Dominion

Horizon – Youngstown State

Ivy League – Princeton

MAAC – Quinnipiac

Mid-American – Ball State

Mid-Eastern – South Carolina State

Missouri Valley – Illinois State

Mountain West – San Diego State

Northeast – Bryant

Ohio Valley – Southeast Missouri State

Pac-12 – Stanford

Patriot – Army West Point

SEC – Texas A&M

Southern – Furman

Southland – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

SWAC – Jackson State

Summit – Denver

Sun Belt – South Alabama

West Coast – Pepperdine

WAC – New Mexico State

Click here to see the complete bracket for the 2022 DI women's tennis championship.