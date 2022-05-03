2022 NCAA Division I women’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 20-22. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will serve as host.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have started a minimum of 10 doubles matches, with a minimum of four matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Singles

Automatic qualifications (15), listed alphabetically by conference:

Conference Athlete School American Athletic Marie Mattel University of Central Florida Atlantic 10 Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado VCU Atlantic Coast Emma Navarro Virginia ASUN Conference Catherine Gulihur North Florida Big 12 Peyton Stearns Texas Big Ten Irina Cantos Siemers Ohio State Big West Shakhnoza Khatamova UC Santa Barbara Colonial Mila Saric William & Mary Conference USA Yuliia Starodubtseva Old Dominion Ivy League Daria Frayman Princeton Mountain West Bunyawi Thamchaiwat San Diego State Pac-12 Eryn Cayetano Southern California SEC Sarah Hamner South Carolina Southern Julia Adams Furman West Coast Shiori Fukuda Pepperdine

At-large selections (49), listed alphabetically by last name:

Athlete School Daevenia Achong Miami (Florida) Ayana Akli South Carolina Emmanouela Antonaki Mississippi State Michaela Bayerlova Washington State Chloe Beck Duke Elysia Bolton UCLA Isabelle Boulais Ohio State Carson Branstine Texas A&M Carolyn Campana Wake Forest Solymar Colling San Diego Kylie Collins Texas Carmen Corley Oklahoma Fiona Crawley North Carolina Jaeda Daniel NC State Georgia Drummy Duke Salma Ewing Southern California Victoria Flores Pepperdine Abigail Forbes UCLA Victoria Hu Princeton Petra Hule Florida State McCartney Kessler Florida Mariia Kozyreva Saint Mary's (California) Carol Lee Georgia Tech Lea Ma Georgia Connie Ma Stanford Sabina Machalova Mississippi Tatiana Makarova Texas A&M Rebeka Mertena Tennessee Kari Miller Michigan Cameron Morra North Carolina Thasaporn Naklo Iowa State Selin Ovunc Auburn Taisiya Pachkaleva Pepperdine Mell Reasco Georgia Abigail Rencheli NC State Tatum Rice Arkansas Eden Richardson Miami (Florida) Lisa Marie Rioux Oklahoma State Anna Ross Vanderbilt Mananchaya Sawangkaew Oklahoma State Elizabeth Scotty North Carolina Margarita Skriabina Texas Tech Layne Sleeth Oklahoma Natasha Subhash Virginia Carson Tanguilig North Carolina Maria Titova Kansas Reilly Tran North Carolina Alexandra Yepifanova Stanford Lisa Zaar Pepperdine

Alternates*:

Rank Athlete School 1 Haley Giavara California 2 Anchisa Chanta Oklahoma 3 Loudmilla Bencheikh Alabama 4 Sydni Ratliff Ohio State 5 Petra Sedlackova Alabama 6 Jessica Alsola California 7 Veronica Miroshnichenko Loyola Marymount University 8 Chelsea Kung Yale 9 Elaine Chervinsky Virginia 10 Tenika McGiffin Tennessee

*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-8:

Rank Athlete School 1 Emma Navarro Virginia 2 Peyton Stearns Texas 3 Petra Hule Florida State 4 Daria Frayman Princeton 5 Cameron Morra North Carolina 6 Sarah Hamner South Carolina 7 Eryn Cayetano Southern California 8 Carson Branstine Texas A&M

Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:

Athlete School Chloe Beck Duke Jaeda Daniel NC State Georgia Drummy Duke Shiori Fukuda Pepperdine McCartney Kessler Florida Mell Reasco Georgia Irina Cantos Siemers Ohio State Layne Sleeth Oklahoma

Doubles

Automatic qualifications (15), listed alphabetically by conference:

Conference Athlete Athlete School American Athletic Charlotte Russell Lahari Yelamanchili Tulane Atlantic Coast Jaeda Daniel Nell Miller NC State ASUN Conference Ana Paula Melilo Catherine Gulihur North Florida Big 12 Alicia Herrero Linana Melany Krywoj Baylor Big Ten Irina Cantos Siemers Sydni Ratliff Ohio State Conference USA Tatsiana Sasnouskaya Yuliia Starodubtseva Old Dominion Pac-12 Angelica Blake Connie Ma Stanford SEC Jayci Goldsmith Tatiana Makarova Texas A&M Southern Ellie Schoppe Julia Adams Furman West Coast Janice Tjen Savannah Broadus Pepperdine

At-large selections (49), listed alphabetically by last name:

Athlete Athlete School Domenika Turkovic Patricija Spaka Arizona State Ariana Arseneault Selin Ovunc Auburn Ali DeSpain Samantha Buyckx Clemson Georgia Drummy Karolina Berankova Duke Carly Briggs Marlee Zein Florida Anna Arkadianou Petra Hule Florida State Carol Lee Kate Sharabura Georgia Tech Ania Hertel Morgan Coppoc Georgia Daevenia Achong Eden Richardson Miami (Florida) Amelia Rajecki Abigail Rencheli NC State Eilzabeth Scotty Fiona Crawley North Carolina Maria Olivia Castedo Page Freeman Notre Dame Carmen Corley Ivana Corley Oklahoma Ayumi Miyamoto Lisa Marie Rioux Oklahoma State Diae El Jardi Maria Budin Rice Miyuka Kimoto Polina Kozyreva Syracuse Daria Kuczar Tenika McGiffin Tennessee Allura Zamarripa Peyton Stearns Texas Elysia Bolton Elise Wagle UCLA Emma Navarro Hibah Shaikh Virginia Anna Brylin Brooke Killingsworth Wake Forest Casie Wooten Samantha Martinelli Wake Forest

Alternates*:

Rank Athlete Athlete School 1 Laura Lopez Maria Aguiar Boston College 2 Anna Ross Holly Staff Vanderbilt 3 Ava Hraster Kylie Bilchev Georgia Tech 4 Lucia Quiterio Margaux Maquet Charlotte 5 Haley Giavara Valentina Ivanov California 6 Cameron Morra Carson Tanguilig North Carolina 7 Esther Adeshina Rebeka Mertena Tennessee 8 Megan Davies Sarah Hamner South Carolina

*If the withdrawing doubles team was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-4:

Rank Athlete Athlete School 1 Jaeda Daniel Nell Miller NC State 2 Elizabeth Scotty Fiona Crawley North Carolina 3 Emma Navarro Hibah Shaikh Virginia 4 Carol Lee Kate Sharabura Georgia Tech

Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by last name: