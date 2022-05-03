2022 NCAA Division I women’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections

Spring CHAMPS 🏆

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 20-22. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will serve as host.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players.  For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have started a minimum of 10 doubles matches, with a minimum of four matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Singles

Automatic qualifications (15), listed alphabetically by conference:  

Conference Athlete School
American Athletic Marie Mattel

University of Central Florida
Atlantic 10 Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado VCU
Atlantic Coast Emma Navarro Virginia
ASUN Conference Catherine Gulihur North Florida
Big 12 Peyton Stearns Texas
Big Ten Irina Cantos Siemers Ohio State
Big West Shakhnoza Khatamova

UC Santa Barbara
Colonial Mila Saric William & Mary
Conference USA Yuliia Starodubtseva Old Dominion
Ivy League Daria Frayman Princeton
Mountain West Bunyawi Thamchaiwat

San Diego State
Pac-12 Eryn Cayetano

Southern California
SEC Sarah Hamner South Carolina
Southern Julia Adams Furman
West Coast Shiori Fukuda Pepperdine

At-large selections (49), listed alphabetically by last name:

Athlete School
Daevenia Achong Miami (Florida)
Ayana Akli South Carolina
Emmanouela Antonaki

Mississippi State
Michaela Bayerlova

Washington State
Chloe Beck Duke
Elysia Bolton UCLA
Isabelle Boulais Ohio State
Carson Branstine Texas A&M
Carolyn Campana Wake Forest
Solymar Colling San Diego
Kylie Collins Texas
Carmen Corley Oklahoma
Fiona Crawley North Carolina
Jaeda Daniel NC State
Georgia Drummy Duke
Salma Ewing

Southern California
Victoria Flores Pepperdine
Abigail Forbes UCLA
Victoria Hu Princeton
Petra Hule Florida State
McCartney Kessler Florida
Mariia Kozyreva

Saint Mary's (California)
Carol Lee Georgia Tech
Lea Ma Georgia
Connie Ma Stanford
Sabina Machalova Mississippi
Tatiana Makarova Texas A&M
Rebeka Mertena Tennessee
Kari Miller Michigan
Cameron Morra North Carolina
Thasaporn Naklo Iowa State
Selin Ovunc Auburn
Taisiya Pachkaleva Pepperdine
Mell Reasco Georgia
Abigail Rencheli NC State
Tatum Rice Arkansas
Eden Richardson Miami (Florida)
Lisa Marie Rioux

Oklahoma State
Anna Ross Vanderbilt
Mananchaya Sawangkaew

Oklahoma State
Elizabeth Scotty North Carolina
Margarita Skriabina Texas Tech
Layne Sleeth Oklahoma
Natasha Subhash Virginia
Carson Tanguilig North Carolina
Maria Titova Kansas
Reilly Tran North Carolina
Alexandra Yepifanova Stanford
Lisa Zaar Pepperdine

Alternates*:

Rank Athlete School
1 Haley Giavara California
2 Anchisa Chanta Oklahoma
3 Loudmilla Bencheikh Alabama
4 Sydni Ratliff Ohio State
5 Petra Sedlackova Alabama
6 Jessica Alsola California
7 Veronica Miroshnichenko

Loyola Marymount University
8 Chelsea Kung Yale
9 Elaine Chervinsky Virginia
10 Tenika McGiffin Tennessee

*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-8:

Rank Athlete School
1 Emma Navarro Virginia
2 Peyton Stearns Texas
3 Petra Hule Florida State
4 Daria Frayman Princeton
5 Cameron Morra North Carolina
6 Sarah Hamner South Carolina
7 Eryn Cayetano

Southern California
8 Carson Branstine Texas A&M

Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:

Athlete School
Chloe Beck Duke
Jaeda Daniel NC State
Georgia Drummy Duke
Shiori Fukuda Pepperdine
McCartney Kessler Florida
Mell Reasco Georgia
Irina Cantos Siemers Ohio State
Layne Sleeth Oklahoma

Doubles

Automatic qualifications (15), listed alphabetically by conference:  

Conference Athlete Athlete School
American Athletic Charlotte Russell Lahari Yelamanchili Tulane
Atlantic Coast Jaeda Daniel Nell Miller NC State
ASUN Conference Ana Paula Melilo Catherine Gulihur North Florida
Big 12 Alicia Herrero Linana Melany Krywoj Baylor
Big Ten Irina Cantos Siemers Sydni Ratliff Ohio State
Conference USA Tatsiana Sasnouskaya Yuliia Starodubtseva Old Dominion
Pac-12 Angelica Blake Connie Ma Stanford
SEC Jayci Goldsmith Tatiana Makarova Texas A&M
Southern Ellie Schoppe Julia Adams Furman
West Coast Janice Tjen Savannah Broadus Pepperdine

At-large selections (49), listed alphabetically by last name:

Athlete Athlete School
Domenika Turkovic Patricija Spaka Arizona State
Ariana Arseneault Selin Ovunc Auburn
Ali DeSpain Samantha Buyckx Clemson
Georgia Drummy Karolina Berankova Duke
Carly Briggs Marlee Zein Florida
Anna Arkadianou Petra Hule Florida State
Carol Lee Kate Sharabura Georgia Tech
Ania Hertel Morgan Coppoc Georgia
Daevenia Achong Eden Richardson Miami (Florida)
Amelia Rajecki Abigail Rencheli NC State
Eilzabeth Scotty Fiona Crawley North Carolina
Maria Olivia Castedo Page Freeman Notre Dame
Carmen Corley Ivana Corley Oklahoma
Ayumi Miyamoto Lisa Marie Rioux

Oklahoma State
Diae El Jardi Maria Budin Rice
Miyuka Kimoto Polina Kozyreva Syracuse
Daria Kuczar Tenika McGiffin Tennessee
Allura Zamarripa Peyton Stearns Texas
Elysia Bolton Elise Wagle UCLA
Emma Navarro Hibah Shaikh Virginia
Anna Brylin Brooke Killingsworth Wake Forest
Casie Wooten Samantha Martinelli Wake Forest

Alternates*:

Rank Athlete Athlete School
1 Laura Lopez Maria Aguiar

Boston College
2 Anna Ross Holly Staff Vanderbilt
3 Ava Hraster Kylie Bilchev Georgia Tech
4 Lucia Quiterio Margaux Maquet Charlotte
5 Haley Giavara Valentina Ivanov California
6 Cameron Morra Carson Tanguilig North Carolina
7 Esther Adeshina Rebeka Mertena Tennessee
8 Megan Davies Sarah Hamner South Carolina

*If the withdrawing doubles team was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-4:

Rank Athlete Athlete School
1 Jaeda Daniel Nell Miller NC State
2 Elizabeth Scotty Fiona Crawley North Carolina
3 Emma Navarro Hibah Shaikh Virginia
4 Carol Lee Kate Sharabura Georgia Tech

Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by last name:

Athlete Athlete School
Alicia Herrero Linana Melany Krywoj Baylor
Tatsiana Sasnouskaya Yuliia Starodubtseva Old Dominion
Jayci Goldsmith Tatiana Makarova Texas A&M
Anna Brylin Brooke Killingsworth Wake Forest

