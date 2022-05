2022 NCAA Division II women’s tennis championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will be participating in the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 6-7 at 16 regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 17-21, in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

Atlantic Region Record 1. Indiana (PA) — AQ 13-4 2. Charleston (WV) — AQ 18-5 3. West Virginia State 12-6 4. Slippery Rock 12-5 5. West Liberty 8-5 6. Mercyhurst 8-8 7. Shaw — AQ 13-3

Central Region Record 1. Central Okla. — AQ 16-1 2. Augustana (SD) — AQ 20-1 3. Southeastern Okla. — AQ 14-7 4. Harding 17-5 5. Missouri Western 15-4 6. Washburn 13-11

East Region RECORD 1. Wilmington (DE) — AQ 14-2 2. Dist. Columbia — AQ 14-2 3. Queens (NY) 11-3 4. St. Thomas Aquinas 18-2 5. Le Moyne 13-3 6. Franklin Pierce — AQ 11-2

Midwest Region Record 1. UIndy — AQ 15-2 2. Southwest Baptist 14-7 3. Drury 15-3 4. Tiffin — AQ 17-4 5. Wayne State (MI) — AQ 12-4 6. Grand Valley St. 12-4 7. Findlay 13-6

South Central Region Record 1. St. Mary’s (TX) — AQ 13-3 2. Cameron 18-3 3. Angelo St. 16-7 4. Midwestern St. 15-6

South Region Record 1. Barry — AQ 19-0 2. Nova Southeastern 16-3 3. Saint Leo 18-2 4. West Ala. — AQ 17-3 5. Lynn 11-5 6. AUM 17-7 7. Benedict — AQ 14-6

Southeast Region Record 1. Columbus St. — AQ 16-5 2. Flagler 15-7 3. Queens (NC) — AQ 15-1 4. North Georgia 13-4 5. Wingate 16-7 6. Newberry 23-4 7. Mount Olive — AQ 15-2

West Region Record 1. Hawaii Pacific 14-4 2. Azusa Pacific — AQ 18-4 3. Fresno Pacific 13-7 4. Point Loma 14-5

The complete 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship regional brackets are available here. Listed below is the selection criteria links for each region.

