NCAA | May 11, 2022

2022 NCAA DIII women's tennis individual championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.

For the individual championships, the national committee selected a percentage of singles players and doubles teams from each of the eight regions. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

The team championship will take place May 23-25, while the individual championships will be May 27-29, both at USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL; hosted by the United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

FOLLOW: Live updates throughout the entire DIII women's tennis championships

SINGLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):

Jackie Bukzin, Amherst
Amy Cui, Amherst
Olivia Soffer, Babson
Grace Riermann, Bethel
Sarah Yang, Carnegie Mellon
Crystal Zhou, Carnegie Mellon
Crystal Juan, Claremont-M-S
Sydney Lee, Claremone-M-S
Hannah Kassaie, CWRU
Eliza McPherron, Emory
Sabrina Tang, Grinnell
Abbey Russano, Haverford
Anjali Devireddy, Johns Hopkins
Daria Beshentseva, Kenyon
Abby Moghtader, Mary Washington
Kimberly Liao, MIT
Sarah Pertsemlidis, MIT
Erin Storrer, Otterbein
Cassidy Binder, Pacific
Maria Lyven, Pomona-Pitzer
Nina Ye, Pomona-Pitzer
Angie Zhou, Pomona-Pitzer
Josephine Libby, Rochester
Alex Mednikova, RPI
Kelsey Dorr, St. Catherine
Elle Christensen, Tufts
Shianna Guo, UChicago
Sylwia Mikos, UChicago
Samantha Wong, UT Dallas
Suzuka Nishino, UT Dallas
Taylor Garcia, Washington & Lee
Erika Ekstrand, Williams

SINGLES ALTERNATES 

First alternate: Raine Weis, Christopher Newport
Second alternate: Claire Coleman, Mary Washington
Third alternate:  Jamila Karah, Bowdoin
Fourth alternate: Alice Hall, Sewanee

DOUBLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):

Grace Riermann/Sydeny Rott, Bethel
Tessa Trate/Raine Weiss, Christopher Newport
Nikolina Batoshvili/Alisha Chulani, Claremont-M-S
Hannah Kassaie/Lily McCloskey, CWRU
Ana Cristina Perez/Christina Watson, Emory
Daria Beshentseva/Eleni Dakos, Kenyon
Abby Moghtader/Lauren Quinn, Mary Washington
Kimberly Liao/Yuka Perera, MIT
Maria lyven/Nina Ye, Pomona-Pitzer
Alex Mednikova/Rani Jones, RPI
Brooke Despriet/Alice Hall, Sewanee
Nathalie Williams/Crystal Xu, Swarthmore
Sylvia Mikos/Shianna Guo, UChicago
Elle Christensen/Tilly Rigby, Tufts
Caitlin Ferrante/Sasha Gaeth, Wesleyan
Erika Ekstrand/Yuu Ishikawa, Williams

DOUBLES ALTERNATES 

First alternate: Sydney Cianciola/Sarah Robertson, Denison
Second alternate: Angie Zhou/Marissa Markey, Pomona-Pitzer
Third alternate: Lindy Cornwall/Bin Zheng, Carnegie Mellon
Fourth alternate: Ansley Carpenter/Natlia Nassar, Sewanee

Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates. 

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the women’s tennis committee and will be released on May 25 not before 5 p.m. Eastern time.

For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com.

