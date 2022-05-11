NCAA | May 11, 2022 2022 NCAA DIII women's tennis individual championships selections Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships. For the individual championships, the national committee selected a percentage of singles players and doubles teams from each of the eight regions. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes. The team championship will take place May 23-25, while the individual championships will be May 27-29, both at USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL; hosted by the United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. FOLLOW: Live updates throughout the entire DIII women's tennis championships SINGLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school): Jackie Bukzin, Amherst Amy Cui, Amherst Olivia Soffer, Babson Grace Riermann, Bethel Sarah Yang, Carnegie Mellon Crystal Zhou, Carnegie Mellon Crystal Juan, Claremont-M-S Sydney Lee, Claremone-M-S Hannah Kassaie, CWRU Eliza McPherron, Emory Sabrina Tang, Grinnell Abbey Russano, Haverford Anjali Devireddy, Johns Hopkins Daria Beshentseva, Kenyon Abby Moghtader, Mary Washington Kimberly Liao, MIT Sarah Pertsemlidis, MIT Erin Storrer, Otterbein Cassidy Binder, Pacific Maria Lyven, Pomona-Pitzer Nina Ye, Pomona-Pitzer Angie Zhou, Pomona-Pitzer Josephine Libby, Rochester Alex Mednikova, RPI Kelsey Dorr, St. Catherine Elle Christensen, Tufts Shianna Guo, UChicago Sylwia Mikos, UChicago Samantha Wong, UT Dallas Suzuka Nishino, UT Dallas Taylor Garcia, Washington & Lee Erika Ekstrand, Williams SINGLES ALTERNATES First alternate: Raine Weis, Christopher Newport Second alternate: Claire Coleman, Mary Washington Third alternate: Jamila Karah, Bowdoin Fourth alternate: Alice Hall, Sewanee DOUBLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school): Grace Riermann/Sydeny Rott, Bethel Tessa Trate/Raine Weiss, Christopher Newport Nikolina Batoshvili/Alisha Chulani, Claremont-M-S Hannah Kassaie/Lily McCloskey, CWRU Ana Cristina Perez/Christina Watson, Emory Daria Beshentseva/Eleni Dakos, Kenyon Abby Moghtader/Lauren Quinn, Mary Washington Kimberly Liao/Yuka Perera, MIT Maria lyven/Nina Ye, Pomona-Pitzer Alex Mednikova/Rani Jones, RPI Brooke Despriet/Alice Hall, Sewanee Nathalie Williams/Crystal Xu, Swarthmore Sylvia Mikos/Shianna Guo, UChicago Elle Christensen/Tilly Rigby, Tufts Caitlin Ferrante/Sasha Gaeth, Wesleyan Erika Ekstrand/Yuu Ishikawa, Williams DOUBLES ALTERNATES First alternate: Sydney Cianciola/Sarah Robertson, Denison Second alternate: Angie Zhou/Marissa Markey, Pomona-Pitzer Third alternate: Lindy Cornwall/Bin Zheng, Carnegie Mellon Fourth alternate: Ansley Carpenter/Natlia Nassar, Sewanee Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates. The draw for the individual championship will be done by the women’s tennis committee and will be released on May 25 not before 5 p.m. Eastern time. For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com. 2022 NCAA DIII women's tennis championships selections The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the 49 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships. READ MORE 2022 NCAA Division II women’s tennis championship selections The NCAA Division II Women's Tennis Committee has revealed the teams for the 2022 DII women's tennis championship. READ MORE 2022 NCAA Division I women’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships. READ MORE