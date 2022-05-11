2022 NCAA DIII women's tennis individual championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.

For the individual championships, the national committee selected a percentage of singles players and doubles teams from each of the eight regions. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

The team championship will take place May 23-25, while the individual championships will be May 27-29, both at USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL; hosted by the United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

FOLLOW: Live updates throughout the entire DIII women's tennis championships

SINGLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):

Jackie Bukzin, Amherst

Amy Cui, Amherst

Olivia Soffer, Babson

Grace Riermann, Bethel

Sarah Yang, Carnegie Mellon

Crystal Zhou, Carnegie Mellon

Crystal Juan, Claremont-M-S

Sydney Lee, Claremone-M-S

Hannah Kassaie, CWRU

Eliza McPherron, Emory

Sabrina Tang, Grinnell

Abbey Russano, Haverford

Anjali Devireddy, Johns Hopkins

Daria Beshentseva, Kenyon

Abby Moghtader, Mary Washington

Kimberly Liao, MIT

Sarah Pertsemlidis, MIT

Erin Storrer, Otterbein

Cassidy Binder, Pacific

Maria Lyven, Pomona-Pitzer

Nina Ye, Pomona-Pitzer

Angie Zhou, Pomona-Pitzer

Josephine Libby, Rochester

Alex Mednikova, RPI

Kelsey Dorr, St. Catherine

Elle Christensen, Tufts

Shianna Guo, UChicago

Sylwia Mikos, UChicago

Samantha Wong, UT Dallas

Suzuka Nishino, UT Dallas

Taylor Garcia, Washington & Lee

Erika Ekstrand, Williams

SINGLES ALTERNATES

First alternate: Raine Weis, Christopher Newport

Second alternate: Claire Coleman, Mary Washington

Third alternate: Jamila Karah, Bowdoin

Fourth alternate: Alice Hall, Sewanee

DOUBLES QUALIFIERS (Alphabetical by school):

Grace Riermann/Sydeny Rott, Bethel

Tessa Trate/Raine Weiss, Christopher Newport

Nikolina Batoshvili/Alisha Chulani, Claremont-M-S

Hannah Kassaie/Lily McCloskey, CWRU

Ana Cristina Perez/Christina Watson, Emory

Daria Beshentseva/Eleni Dakos, Kenyon

Abby Moghtader/Lauren Quinn, Mary Washington

Kimberly Liao/Yuka Perera, MIT

Maria lyven/Nina Ye, Pomona-Pitzer

Alex Mednikova/Rani Jones, RPI

Brooke Despriet/Alice Hall, Sewanee

Nathalie Williams/Crystal Xu, Swarthmore

Sylvia Mikos/Shianna Guo, UChicago

Elle Christensen/Tilly Rigby, Tufts

Caitlin Ferrante/Sasha Gaeth, Wesleyan

Erika Ekstrand/Yuu Ishikawa, Williams

DOUBLES ALTERNATES

First alternate: Sydney Cianciola/Sarah Robertson, Denison

Second alternate: Angie Zhou/Marissa Markey, Pomona-Pitzer

Third alternate: Lindy Cornwall/Bin Zheng, Carnegie Mellon

Fourth alternate: Ansley Carpenter/Natlia Nassar, Sewanee

Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates.

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the women’s tennis committee and will be released on May 25 not before 5 p.m. Eastern time.

For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to www.ncaa.com.