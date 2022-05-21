CHAMPS 🏆

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | May 21, 2022

Barry wins 2022 NCAA DII Women's Tennis Championship over Central Oklahoma

2022 DII women's tennis: championship recap

For the seventh time in the last 11 NCAA DII women's tennis championships, Barry has won the national championship, as the Buccaneers defeated Central Oklahoma 4-1 on Saturday morning.

Central Oklahoma started the championship match by winning the doubles point after taking two of the three doubles matches — just the second time all season Barry lost the doubles point — but Barry stormed back. Barry's Kim Moosbacher defeated Blythe Buntrock 6-1, 6-1 to even the match 1-1.

Then Moosbacher's teammate Daniela Farfan defeated Tizia Brocks 6-0, 6-2 and Jil Engelmann defeated Christine Canete 6-4, 6-1 to put the Buccaneers ahead 3-1 and to bring Barry on the precipice of yet another national championship.

In the No. 4 singles match, Barry's Madeline Bosnjak clinched the national championship with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Central Oklahoma's Grace Chadick, giving Barry a 4-1 win in the championship.

Setting aside the 2020 national championship that was canceled due to COVID-19, Barry has now won five consecutive national championships, dating back to 2017. In those five championship wins, Barry has allowed its opponents to win just three total points.

Click or tap here to view the DII women's tennis national championship history.

