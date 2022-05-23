CHAMPS 🏆

🥎 DI softball super regionals

DII softball finals

DI women's lax semis

DI men's golf finals

🏃‍♂️ DI track & field preliminaries

NCAA rowing finals
NCAA.com | May 23, 2022

Texas wins the 2022 DI women's tennis title, repeats as champions

Watch: Set tiebreaker determines 2022 NCAA women's tennis champion

Texas won the 2022 DI women's tennis title, defeating Oklahoma 4-1. The Longhorns have won back-to-back tennis titles.

Texas began the evening winning the doubles to take the first point of the match. The Longhorns swept the doubles field.

In the singles competition, Oklahoma responded, tying the score at 1-1. Texas then won the next two courts, pushing the score to 3-1.

With one set separating Texas from repeating as champions, Longhorn Allura Zamarripa battled Sooner Alexandra Pisareva. Zamarripa won the first set, but Pisareva forced a tiebreaker in set two. Zamarripa won the tiebreaker 7-4, giving her the 7-5, 7-6 match-clinching victory. You can watch that full tie-breaker above. 

Texas stands pat, Southern California rises before prelims in latest women's track and field rankings

Week 9 of the women's outdoor track and field rankings comes right in time for postseason action, ahead of the NCAA preliminary meets.
Cat Osterman's 9 most vivid memories from her 19-strikeout shutout over Arizona in the 2005 WCWS

Cat Osterman broke down her memories as she watched her 19-strikeout shutout over Arizona in the 2005 WCWS for Texas softball. Here are nine of her most vivid memories as she relived the experience.
The greatest venues in outdoor track and field, according to you

These are the greatest outdoor venues in college track and field, according to fans and athletes.
