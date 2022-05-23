NCAA.com | May 23, 2022 Texas wins the 2022 DI women's tennis title, repeats as champions Watch: Set tiebreaker determines 2022 NCAA women's tennis champion Share Texas won the 2022 DI women's tennis title, defeating Oklahoma 4-1. The Longhorns have won back-to-back tennis titles. Texas began the evening winning the doubles to take the first point of the match. The Longhorns swept the doubles field. How ‘bout the 💪 forehand winner from Sabina on court 3 to clinch doubles 🤘#NCAATennis | #HookEm https://t.co/18jC6VBbLc pic.twitter.com/CF0m8k6GBo— Texas Women's Tennis (@TexasWTN) May 23, 2022 In the singles competition, Oklahoma responded, tying the score at 1-1. Texas then won the next two courts, pushing the score to 3-1. So good from Sabina 🤘 https://t.co/sWHb3quUVx pic.twitter.com/GOQ7Ri6Iec— Texas Women's Tennis (@TexasWTN) May 23, 2022 With one set separating Texas from repeating as champions, Longhorn Allura Zamarripa battled Sooner Alexandra Pisareva. Zamarripa won the first set, but Pisareva forced a tiebreaker in set two. Zamarripa won the tiebreaker 7-4, giving her the 7-5, 7-6 match-clinching victory. You can watch that full tie-breaker above. TOWER STAYS LIT!!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/KKvoKSHIPh— Texas Women's Tennis (@TexasWTN) May 23, 2022 Texas stands pat, Southern California rises before prelims in latest women's track and field rankings Week 9 of the women's outdoor track and field rankings comes right in time for postseason action, ahead of the NCAA preliminary meets. READ MORE Cat Osterman's 9 most vivid memories from her 19-strikeout shutout over Arizona in the 2005 WCWS Cat Osterman broke down her memories as she watched her 19-strikeout shutout over Arizona in the 2005 WCWS for Texas softball. Here are nine of her most vivid memories as she relived the experience. READ MORE The greatest venues in outdoor track and field, according to you These are the greatest outdoor venues in college track and field, according to fans and athletes. READ MORE