Trending:

👀 Top women's volleyball matches of Week 5

⚽️ In-depth preview of Wake Forest-Clemson

🤼‍♂️ Military schools training a generation of leaders – and wrestlers
tennis-women-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | September 16, 2022

What to know about 2022's HBCU national tennis championships

Texas wins the DI women's tennis national championship

The 21st annual HBCU National Tennis Championships are from Sept. 15-18, 2022, at the South Fulton Tennis Center in the far stretches of Atlanta, Georgia. Here's what you need to know.

The 2022 HBCU National Tennis Championships

Who participates in the championships?

Any HBCU (Historically Black College and University) can participate in the HBCU National Tennis Championships, whether Division I or II. In 2022, there are 10 men's and 15 women's tennis programs competing, featuring nearly 250 players. 

Click or tap here for more information on the HBCU tennis championships

Here's a breakdown of the teams:

Men

  • Alabama A&M | SWAC | DI
  • Alabama State | SWAC | DI
  • Alcorn State | SWAC | DI
  • Johnson C. Smith | CIAA | DII
  • LeMoyne Owen | SIAC | DII
  • North Carolina Central | MEAC | DI
  • Shaw | CIAA | DII
  • Tennessee State | OVC | DI
  • Tuskegee | SIAC | DII
  • Xavier University of Louisiana | Red River | NAIA

Women

  • Alabama A&M | SWAC | DI
  • Alabama State | SWAC | DI
  • Albany State | SIAC | DII
  • Alcorn State | SWAC | DI
  • Bowie State | CIAA | DII
  • Clark Atlanta | SIAC | DII
  • Florida A&M | SWAC | DI
  • Grambling State | SWAC | DI
  • Johnson C. Smith | CIAA | DII
  • LeMoyne Owen | SIAC | DII
  • North Carolina Central | MEAC | DI
  • Shaw | CIAA | DII
  • Tennessee State | OVC | DI
  • Tuskegee | SIAC | DII
  • Xavier University of Louisiana | Red River | NAIA

Click or tap here to see the draws for the championships

How do the championships work?

The HBCU national tennis championships crown individual and team champions. The individual champions are the winners of each flight from singles and doubles. First and second-place finishers from flights and first-place consolation winners will receive trophies.

The team HBCU national tennis champion is determined by the team that finishes with the highest number of total points.

How does scoring work?

For team scoring, a point is awarded for every win by a team's top nine players.

Click or tap here for more info on match formats and scoring 

What is the 2022 schedule of events?

The 2022 HBCU National Tennis Championships last four days from September 15-18. Here's a breakdown.

All times Eastern

Thursday

  • Day 1 singles tournament play | 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Day 1 doubles flight B play | 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday

  • Day 2 tournament play | 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday

  • Championship tournament play | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday

  • HBCU Tournament rain day

Championship history

Since 2001, the HBCU National Tennis Championships have crowned a champion every year except in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some key takeaways from the championship history.

Championship Sweep

On three occasions, a school has swept the men's and women's HBCU national tennis championships. Here are the instances:

  • 2021 - Xavier University of Louisiana
  • 2008 - Florida A&M
  • 2001 - Hampton

Schools with the most championships

Florida A&M leads all schools with 12 total HBCU national tennis championships. On the men's side, Florida A&M leads all schools with 10 championships. On the women's side, Hampton leads all schools with five championships. Here's a complete breakdown.

Total No. of championships across genders
No. of Championships school
12 Florida A&M
7 Hampton, Xavier University of Louisiana
5 Bethune-Cookman
3 Southern
2 Tennessee State
1 Howard, Jackson State, Morgan State, North Carolina Central
Total No. of men's championships
No. of Championships school
10 Florida A&M
4 Xavier University of Louisiana
2 Hampton
1 Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State, Morgan State, North Carolina Central
Total No. of women's championships
No. of Championships school
7 Hampton
4 Bethune-Cookman
3 Southern,  Xavier University of Louisiana
2 Florida A&M, Tennessee State
1 Howard

Longest championship winning streaks

Florida A&M's men hold the longest winning streak in HBCU national tennis championship history, winning six straight titles from 2007-2012. The Rattler men won 10 titles in 11 years from 2002-2012, only losing when Hampton took home the 2006 title. Xavier University of Louisiana is the only other male program to have won three titles in four years (2013-2016).

Hampton holds the longest winning streak in women's HBCU national tennis championship history. The Pirates won the first five titles in championship history from 2001-2005. Here's a complete breakdown.

Longest championship winning streaks
No. of Championships school
6 Florida A&M (men)
5 Hampton (women)
4 Florida A&M (men) 
3 Bethune-Cookman (women), Southern (women)
2 Tennessee State (women), Xavier University of Louisiana (men)

Who are the previous HBCU tennis national champions?

Below is a complete team HBCU tennis national champion history, dating back to 2001.

Click or tap here to see the individual champion history for the following years: 2021 | 2013-2018 | 2001-2012

Men's championship history
Year Champion
2021 Xavier University of Louisiana
2019 Morgan State
2018 Bethune-Cookman
2017 Jackson State
2016 Xavier University of Louisiana
2015 Xavier University of Louisiana
2014 North Carolina Central
2013 Xavier University of Louisiana
2012 Florida A&M
2011 Florida A&M
2010 Florida A&M
2009 Florida A&M
2008 Florida A&M
2007 Florida A&M
2006 Hampton
2005 Florida A&M
2004 Florida A&M
2003 Florida A&M
2002 Florida A&M
2001 Hampton
Women's championship history
Year Champion
2021 Xavier University of Louisiana
2019 Florida A&M
2018 Xavier University of Louisiana
2017 Tennessee State
2016 Tennessee State
2015 Howard
2014 Bethune-Cookman
2013 Bethune-Cookman
2012 Bethune-Cookman
2011 Southern
2010 Southern
2009 Southern
2008 Florida A&M
2007 Xavier University of Louisiana
2006 Bethune-Cookman
2005 Hampton
2004 Hampton
2003 Hampton
2002 Hampton
2001 Hampton

Alabama State wins 2022 HBCU national tennis championship

Alabama State men's tennis program won the 2022 HBCU national championship. Xavier University of Louisiana won the women's title.
READ MORE

Texas' Peyton Stearns wins 2022 DI women's singles tennis championship; NC State wins doubles title

The 2022 NCAA DI women's tennis championships concluded Saturday, with No. 2-seeded Texas' Peyton Stearns winning the singles national championship and NC State's top-seeded doubles pair of Jaeda Daniel and Nell Miller claiming the doubles title.
READ MORE

Texas wins the 2022 DI women's tennis title, repeats as champions

Texas downed Oklahoma 4-1 to take home the DI women's tennis team title. Here's what you need to know.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners