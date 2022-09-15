What to know about 2022's HBCU national tennis championships

The 21st annual HBCU National Tennis Championships are from Sept. 15-18, 2022, at the South Fulton Tennis Center in the far stretches of Atlanta, Georgia. Here's what you need to know.

The 2022 HBCU National Tennis Championships

Who participates in the championships?

Any HBCU (Historically Black College and University) can participate in the HBCU National Tennis Championships, whether Division I or II. In 2022, there are 10 men's and 15 women's tennis programs competing, featuring nearly 250 players.

Here's a breakdown of the teams:

Men

Alabama A&M | SWAC | DI

Alabama State | SWAC | DI

Alcorn State | SWAC | DI

Johnson C. Smith | CIAA | DII

LeMoyne Owen | SIAC | DII

North Carolina Central | MEAC | DI

Shaw | CIAA | DII

Tennessee State | OVC | DI

Tuskegee | SIAC | DII

Xavier University of Louisiana | Red River | NAIA

Women

Alabama A&M | SWAC | DI

Alabama State | SWAC | DI

Albany State | SIAC | DII

Alcorn State | SWAC | DI

Bowie State | CIAA | DII

Clark Atlanta | SIAC | DII

Florida A&M | SWAC | DI

Grambling State | SWAC | DI

Johnson C. Smith | CIAA | DII

LeMoyne Owen | SIAC | DII

North Carolina Central | MEAC | DI

Shaw | CIAA | DII

Tennessee State | OVC | DI

Tuskegee | SIAC | DII

Xavier University of Louisiana | Red River | NAIA

How do the championships work?

The HBCU national tennis championships crown individual and team champions. The individual champions are the winners of each flight from singles and doubles. First and second-place finishers from flights and first-place consolation winners will receive trophies.

The team HBCU national tennis champion is determined by the team that finishes with the highest number of total points.

How does scoring work?

For team scoring, a point is awarded for every win by a team's top nine players.

What is the 2022 schedule of events?

The 2022 HBCU National Tennis Championships last four days from September 15-18. Here's a breakdown.

All times Eastern

Thursday

Day 1 singles tournament play | 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Day 1 doubles flight B play | 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday

Day 2 tournament play | 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship tournament play | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday

HBCU Tournament rain day

Championship history

Since 2001, the HBCU National Tennis Championships have crowned a champion every year except in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some key takeaways from the championship history.

Championship Sweep

On three occasions, a school has swept the men's and women's HBCU national tennis championships. Here are the instances:

2021 - Xavier University of Louisiana

2008 - Florida A&M

2001 - Hampton

Schools with the most championships

Florida A&M leads all schools with 12 total HBCU national tennis championships. On the men's side, Florida A&M leads all schools with 10 championships. On the women's side, Hampton leads all schools with five championships. Here's a complete breakdown.

Total No. of championships across genders No. of Championships school 12 Florida A&M 7 Hampton, Xavier University of Louisiana 5 Bethune-Cookman 3 Southern 2 Tennessee State 1 Howard, Jackson State, Morgan State, North Carolina Central

Total No. of men's championships No. of Championships school 10 Florida A&M 4 Xavier University of Louisiana 2 Hampton 1 Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State, Morgan State, North Carolina Central

Total No. of women's championships No. of Championships school 7 Hampton 4 Bethune-Cookman 3 Southern, Xavier University of Louisiana 2 Florida A&M, Tennessee State 1 Howard

Longest championship winning streaks

Florida A&M's men hold the longest winning streak in HBCU national tennis championship history, winning six straight titles from 2007-2012. The Rattler men won 10 titles in 11 years from 2002-2012, only losing when Hampton took home the 2006 title. Xavier University of Louisiana is the only other male program to have won three titles in four years (2013-2016).

Hampton holds the longest winning streak in women's HBCU national tennis championship history. The Pirates won the first five titles in championship history from 2001-2005. Here's a complete breakdown.

Longest championship winning streaks No. of Championships school 6 Florida A&M (men) 5 Hampton (women) 4 Florida A&M (men) 3 Bethune-Cookman (women), Southern (women) 2 Tennessee State (women), Xavier University of Louisiana (men)

Who are the previous HBCU tennis national champions?

Below is a complete team HBCU tennis national champion history, dating back to 2001.

Men's championship history Year Champion 2021 Xavier University of Louisiana 2019 Morgan State 2018 Bethune-Cookman 2017 Jackson State 2016 Xavier University of Louisiana 2015 Xavier University of Louisiana 2014 North Carolina Central 2013 Xavier University of Louisiana 2012 Florida A&M 2011 Florida A&M 2010 Florida A&M 2009 Florida A&M 2008 Florida A&M 2007 Florida A&M 2006 Hampton 2005 Florida A&M 2004 Florida A&M 2003 Florida A&M 2002 Florida A&M 2001 Hampton