2023 NCAA Division II women’s tennis championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will be participating in the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 1-2 at sixteen regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 12-16, in Orlando, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

Atlantic Region

1. Charleston (WV) (20-1) AQ

2. Indiana (PA) (12-9) AQ

3. Slippery Rock (14-8)

4. West Virginia St. (8-7)

5. West Liberty (12-7)

6. Fairmont St. (13-6)

7. Shaw (14-4) AQ

Central Region

1. Northwest Mo. St. (18-4)

2. Washburn (16-6) AQ

3. Augustana (SD) (20-3) AQ

4. Central Okla. (10-10)

5. Missouri Western (12-6)

6. Southeastern Okla. (9-12) AQ

East Region

1. Wilmington (DE) (17-3) AQ

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (17-3) AQ

3. Jefferson (19-4)

4. Southern N.H. (14-3) AQ

5. Dist. Columbia (11-6)



Midwest Region

1. UIndy (17-5) AQ

2. Wayne State (MI) (20-3) AQ

3. Grand Valley St. (14-6)

4. Findlay (18-5) AQ

5. Drury (15-5)

6. Tiffin (18-6)

7. Michigan Tech (9-7)



South Central Region

1. Cameron (15-3)

2. St. Mary’s (TX) (23-4) AQ

3. Angelo St. (19-5)

4. Midwestern St. (14-7)



South Region

1. Barry (22-0) AQ

2. Nova Southeastern (21-3)

3. Saint Leo (19-6)

4. Lynn (18-5)

5. West Ala. (19-5) AQ

6. AUM (18-5)

7. West Florida (14-9)

8. Benedict (11-7) AQ



Southeast Region

1. Flagler (19-4) AQ

2. North Georgia (15-6)

3. Columbus St. (12-6)

4. Georgia College (19-4)

5. Wingate (19-3) AQ

6. Tusculum (17-6)

7. Mount Olive (14-11) AQ

West Region

1. Hawaii Pacific (13-7) AQ

2. Azusa Pacific (21-5)

3. CUI (17-3)

4. Point Loma (15-9)



The complete 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com. Listed below is the selection criteria links for each region.

Atlantic

Central

East

Midwest

South

Southeast

South Central

West