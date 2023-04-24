TRENDING:

🤘 Texas cracks top 5 in new softball rankings

⚾️ South Carolina hops Florida in latest rankings

🐪 No. 9 Campbell is chasing MCWS berth
tennis-women-d2 flag

NCAA | April 25, 2023

2023 NCAA Division II women’s tennis championship selections

DII women's tennis: 2023 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will be participating in the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 1-2 at sixteen regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 12-16, in Orlando, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

Atlantic Region
1.    Charleston (WV) (20-1) AQ
2.    Indiana (PA) (12-9) AQ
3.    Slippery Rock (14-8)
4.    West Virginia St. (8-7)
5.    West Liberty (12-7)
6.    Fairmont St. (13-6)
7.    Shaw (14-4) AQ

Central Region
1.    Northwest Mo. St. (18-4)
2.    Washburn (16-6) AQ
3.    Augustana (SD) (20-3) AQ
4.    Central Okla. (10-10)
5.    Missouri Western (12-6)
6.    Southeastern Okla. (9-12) AQ

East Region
1.    Wilmington (DE) (17-3) AQ
2.    St. Thomas Aquinas (17-3) AQ
3.    Jefferson (19-4)
4.    Southern N.H. (14-3) AQ
5.    Dist. Columbia (11-6)
 

Midwest Region
1.    UIndy (17-5) AQ
2.    Wayne State (MI) (20-3) AQ
3.    Grand Valley St. (14-6)
4.    Findlay (18-5) AQ
5.    Drury (15-5)
6.    Tiffin (18-6)
7.    Michigan Tech (9-7)


South Central Region
1.    Cameron (15-3)
2.    St. Mary’s (TX) (23-4) AQ
3.    Angelo St. (19-5)
4.    Midwestern St. (14-7)


South Region
1.    Barry (22-0) AQ
2.    Nova Southeastern (21-3)
3.    Saint Leo (19-6)
4.    Lynn (18-5)
5.    West Ala. (19-5) AQ
6.    AUM (18-5)
7.    West Florida (14-9)
8.    Benedict (11-7) AQ


Southeast Region
1.    Flagler (19-4) AQ
2.    North Georgia (15-6)
3.    Columbus St. (12-6)
4.    Georgia College (19-4)
5.    Wingate (19-3) AQ
6.    Tusculum (17-6)
7.    Mount Olive (14-11) AQ

West Region
1.    Hawaii Pacific (13-7) AQ
2.    Azusa Pacific (21-5)
3.    CUI (17-3)
4.    Point Loma (15-9)
 

The complete 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com. Listed below is the selection criteria links for each region.

Atlantic 
Central
East
Midwest
South
Southeast
South Central
West

DI committee approves pilot plan for tennis individual championships in fall 2024, 2025

Beginning in 2024, Division I men's and women's individual singles and doubles championships will be held in the fall.
READ MORE

Alabama State wins 2022 HBCU national tennis championship

Alabama State men's tennis program won the 2022 HBCU national championship. Xavier University of Louisiana won the women's title.
READ MORE

What to know about 2022's HBCU national tennis championships

The 21st annual HBCU National Tennis Championships are from Sept. 15-18, 2022, at the South Fulton Tennis Center in the far stretches of Atlanta, Georgia. Here's what you need to know.
READ MORE