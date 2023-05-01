2023 DIII women's tennis championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the 49 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.



The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at regional sites, Friday-Sunday, May 5-7, or Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6. The United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 14-22 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 3.



The championships provide for a 49-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 40 conference champions, which form "Pool A." One team will be selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining eight teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.



The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:

conferenceS SCHOOL Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Pitt.-Greensburg American Rivers Conference Luther American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins City University of New York Athletic Conference Hunter Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Mary Washington College of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (IL) Colonial States Athletic Conference Cairn Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Empire 8 Hartwick Great Northeast Athletic Conference Colby-Sawyer Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania Landmark Conference Drew Liberty League Skidmore Little East Conference UMass Boston Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Lebanon Valley Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Midwest Conference Grinnell Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Carleton New England Small College Athletic Conference Wesleyan (CT) New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference MIT New Jersey Athletic Conference TCNJ North Atlantic Conference Husson North Coast Athletic Conference Kenyon Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Concordia Wisconsin Northwest Conference Whitman Ohio Athletic Conference Otterbein Old Dominion Athletic Conference Wash. & Lee Presidents' Athletic Conference Allegheny Skyline Conference Farmingdale St. Southern Athletic Association Sewanee Southern California Intercollegiate Conference Claremont-M-S Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (TX) State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY New Paltz United East Conference St. Mary’s (MD) University Athletic Association UChicago Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St. Paul USA South Athletic Conference N.C. Wesleyan Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wis.-Whitewater



The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:

Pool B Selection:

Piedmont

Pool C Selections:

Amherst

Babson

Carnegie Mellon

Case Western Reserve

Emory

Middlebury

New York University

Pomona-Pitzer



For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to ncaa.com.