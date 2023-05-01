2023 DIII women's tennis championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the 49 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.
The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at regional sites, Friday-Sunday, May 5-7, or Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6. The United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 14-22 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 3.
The championships provide for a 49-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 40 conference champions, which form "Pool A." One team will be selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining eight teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.
The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:
|conferenceS
|SCHOOL
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|Pitt.-Greensburg
|American Rivers Conference
|Luther
|American Southwest Conference
|Texas-Dallas
|Centennial Conference
|Johns Hopkins
|City University of New York Athletic Conference
|Hunter
|Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference
|Mary Washington
|College of Illinois and Wisconsin
|North Central (IL)
|Colonial States Athletic Conference
|Cairn
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Endicott
|Empire 8
|Hartwick
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|Colby-Sawyer
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Transylvania
|Landmark Conference
|Drew
|Liberty League
|Skidmore
|Little East Conference
|UMass Boston
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Hope
|Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|Lebanon Valley
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|Stevens
|Midwest Conference
|Grinnell
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Carleton
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Wesleyan (CT)
|New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference
|MIT
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|TCNJ
|North Atlantic Conference
|Husson
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Kenyon
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Concordia Wisconsin
|Northwest Conference
|Whitman
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Otterbein
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Wash. & Lee
|Presidents' Athletic Conference
|Allegheny
|Skyline Conference
|Farmingdale St.
|Southern Athletic Association
|Sewanee
|Southern California Intercollegiate Conference
|Claremont-M-S
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Trinity (TX)
|State University of New York Athletic Conference
|SUNY New Paltz
|United East Conference
|St. Mary’s (MD)
|University Athletic Association
|UChicago
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|Northwestern-St. Paul
|USA South Athletic Conference
|N.C. Wesleyan
|Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Wis.-Whitewater
The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:
Pool B Selection:
Piedmont
Pool C Selections:
Amherst
Babson
Carnegie Mellon
Case Western Reserve
Emory
Middlebury
New York University
Pomona-Pitzer
For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to ncaa.com.