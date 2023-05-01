TRENDING:

NCAA.org | May 1, 2023

2023 DIII women's tennis championship selections

DIII women's tennis: 2023 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the 49 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.

The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at regional sites, Friday-Sunday, May 5-7, or Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6.  The United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 14-22 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 3. 

The championships provide for a 49-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 40 conference champions, which form "Pool A."  One team will be selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B).  The remaining eight teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C).  The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:

conferenceS SCHOOL
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Pitt.-Greensburg
American Rivers Conference Luther
American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins
City University of New York Athletic Conference Hunter
Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Mary Washington
College of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (IL)
Colonial States Athletic Conference Cairn
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
Empire 8 Hartwick
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Colby-Sawyer
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania
Landmark Conference Drew
Liberty League Skidmore
Little East Conference UMass Boston
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Lebanon Valley
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens
Midwest Conference Grinnell
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Carleton
New England Small College Athletic Conference Wesleyan (CT)
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference MIT
New Jersey Athletic Conference TCNJ
North Atlantic Conference Husson
North Coast Athletic Conference Kenyon
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Concordia Wisconsin
Northwest Conference Whitman
Ohio Athletic Conference Otterbein
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Wash. & Lee
Presidents' Athletic Conference Allegheny
Skyline Conference Farmingdale St.
Southern Athletic Association Sewanee
Southern California Intercollegiate Conference Claremont-M-S
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (TX)
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY New Paltz
United East Conference St. Mary’s (MD)
University Athletic Association UChicago
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St. Paul
USA South Athletic Conference N.C. Wesleyan
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wis.-Whitewater


The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:

Pool B Selection:
Piedmont

Pool C Selections:
Amherst
Babson
Carnegie Mellon
Case Western Reserve
Emory
Middlebury
New York University
Pomona-Pitzer

For more information about the championships, including the championships bracket, log on to ncaa.com.

