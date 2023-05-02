TRENDING:

tennis-women-d1 flag

NCAA.com | May 2, 2023

2023 NCAA Division I women's tennis championship singles and doubles selections

DI women's tennis: 2023 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 22-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 17-20. This year’s event will be conducted jointly with the NCAA Divisions II and III Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships and hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

MORE: Teams announced for 2023 NCAA Division I women’s tennis championship

Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players.  For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have started a minimum of 10 doubles matches, with a minimum of four matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

SINGLES

Automatic qualifications (12), listed alphabetically by conference:  

Conference player school
American Athletic Marie Mattel UCF
Atlantic Coast Fiona Crawley North Carolina
ASUN Kit Gulihur North Florida
Big Ten Jaedan Brown Michigan
Big 12 Layne Sleeth Oklahoma
Big West Amelia Honer UC Santa Barbara
Ivy League Daria Frayman Princeton
Pac-12 Maddy Sieg Southern California
SEC Mary Stoiana Texas A&M
Summit Taylor Melville Denver
Sun Belt Tatsiana Sasnouskaya Old Dominion
West Coast Janice Tjen Pepperdine

At-large selections (52), listed alphabetically by last name:

Player SChool
Julia Adams Virginia
Ayana Akli South Carolina
Jessica Alsola California
Carolyn Ansari Auburn
Emmanouela Antonaki Mississippi State
Ariana Arseneault Auburn
Chloe Beck Duke
Kylie Bilchev Georgia Tech
Angelica Blake Stanford
Reese Brantmeier North Carolina
Carly Briggs Florida
Savannah Broadus Pepperdine
Irina Cantos Siemers Ohio State
Eryn Cayetano Southern California
Kylie Collins LSU
Sara Dahlstrom Florida
Georgia Drummy Duke
Salma Ewing Texas A&M
Julia Fliegner Michigan
Abbey Forbes North Carolina
Carolina Gomez Alonso Arkansas
Sarah Hamner South Carolina
Emma Jackson Duke
Ludmila Kareisova Ole Miss
Kelly Keller Arkansas
Anastasiya Komar LSU
Daria Kuczer Tennessee
Carol Lee Georgia Tech
Connie Ma Stanford
Lea Ma Georgia
Ava Markham Wisconsin
Rebeka Mertena Tennessee
Kari Miller Michigan
Celia-Belle Mohr Vanderbilt
Thasaporn Naklo Iowa State
Alexa Noel Miami (Florida)
Amelia Rajecki NC State
Sydni Ratliff Ohio State
Mell Reasco Georgia
Diana Shnaider NC State
Alana Smith NC State
Natasha Subhash Virginia
Carson Tanguilig North Carolina
Fangran Tian UCLA
Elza Tomase Tennessee
Florencia Urrutia Kentucky
Ozlem Uslu Virginia Tech
Dasha Vidmanova Georgia
Casie Wooten Wake Forest
Anika Yarlagadda North Carolina
Alexandra Yepifanova Stanford
Lisa Zaar Pepperdine

Alternates*: 

  PLAYER SCHOOL
1. Page Freeman Notre Dame
2. Anna Arkadianou Florida State
3. Ange Oby Kajuru Iowa State
4. Loudmilla Bencheikh Alabama
5. Mia Kupres Texas A&M
6. Sofiya Chekhlystova Penn State
7 Kailey Evans San Diego
8. Malkia Ngounoue Kansas
9. Maria Sholokhova Wisconsin
10. Anna Brylin Wake Forest

*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-8:

SEED PLAYER SCHOOL
1. Fiona Crawley North Carolina
2. Mary Stoiana Texas A&M
3. Lea Ma Georgia
4. Dasha Vidmanova Georgia
5. Alexa Noel Miami (Florida)
6. Chloe Beck Duke
7. Diana Shnaider NC State
8. Reese Brantmeier North Carolina

Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:

PLAYER SCHOOL
Ayana Akli South Carolina
Daria Frayman Princeton
Anastasiya Komar LSU
Carol Lee Georgia Tech
Maddy Sieg Southern California
Alana Smith NC State
Fangran Tian UCLA
Janice Tjen Pepperdine

DOUBLES

Automatic qualifications (12), listed alphabetically by conference: 

CONFERENCE PLAYERs SCHOOL
American Athletic Maiko Uchijima, Jamie Wei Temple
Atlantic Coast Diana Shnaider, Alana Smith NC State
Big 12 Carmen Corley, Ivana Corley Oklahoma
Big Ten Jaedan Brown, Kari Miller Michigan
Big West Amelia Honer, Kira Reuter UC Santa Barbara
Colonial Adel-Byanu Abidullina, Eliza Askarova Delaware
Ivy League Daria Frayman, Grace Joyce Princeton
Mountain West Yinglak Jittakoat, Matilde Magrini Fresno State
Pac-12 Kimmi Hance, Elise Wagle UCLA
SEC Carson Branstine, Mary Stoiana Texas A&M
Sun Belt Conference Sofia Johnson, Tatsiana Sasnouskaya Old Dominion
West Coast Savannah Broadus, Janice Tjen Pepperdine

At-large selections (20), listed alphabetically by institution:

PLAYERs SCHOOL
Patricija Spaka, Domenika Turkovic Arizona State
Jessica Alsola, Katja Wiersholm California
Alicia Dudeney, Bente Spee Florida
Guillermina Grant, Mai Nirundorn Georgia
Katherine Duong, Megan Heuser Illinois
Carlota Molina, Elizabeth Stevens Kentucky
Veronica Miroshnichenko, Eva Marie Voracek Loyola Marymount
Kylie Collins, Anastasiya Komar LSU
Nell Miller, Amelia Rajecki NC State
Reese Brantmeier, Elizabeth Scotty North Carolina
Fiona Crawley, Carson Tanguilig North Carolina
Julia Andreach, Carrie Beckman Notre Dame
Raquel Gonzalez, Ayumi Miyamoto Oklahoma State
Kailey Evans, Elizabeth Goldsmith San Diego
Angelica Blake, Alexis Blokhina Stanford
Charlotte Chavatipon, Sabina Zeynalova Texas
Salma Ewing, Jayci Goldsmith Texas A&M
Eryn Cayetano, Maddy Sieg Southern California
Julia Adams, Melodie Collard Virginia
Anna Brylin, Brooke Killingsworth Wake Forest

Alternates*:

  Players School
1. Elaine Chervinsky, Natasha Subhash Virginia
2. Carolyn Ansari, Ariana Arseneault Auburn
3. Alexa Noel, Isabella Pfennig Miami (Florida)
4. Samantha Alicea, Raphaelle Lacasse Nebraska
5. Ayana Akli, Sarah Hamner South Carolina
6. ˄Mia Kupres, Mary Stoiana Texas A&M
7. Loudmilla Bencheikh, Anne Marie Hiser Alabama
8. Irina Cantos Siemers, Sydni Ratliff Ohio State
9. Metka Komac, Avelina Sayfetdinova Texas Tech
10. Eva Alvarez Sande, Elyse Tse Washington State

*If the withdrawing doubles team was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

˄Texas A&M alternate team (Kupres/Stoiana) can be entered as an alternate team only if Carson Branstine withdraws from doubles and the other alternates ahead of them have been invited.

Seeds 1-4:

Seed PLayer player school
1. Savannah Broadus Janice Tjen Pepperdine
2. Carson Branstine Mary Stoiana Texas A&M
3. Jaedan Brown Kari Miller Michigan
4. Diana Shnaider Alana Smith NC State

Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution:

players school
Kylie Collins, Anastasiya Komar LSU
Reese Brantmeier, Elizabeth Scotty North Carolina
Carmen Corley, Ivana Corley Oklahoma
Kimmi Hance, Elise Wagle UCLA

