2023 NCAA Division I women's tennis championship singles and doubles selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships.



The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 22-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 17-20. This year’s event will be conducted jointly with the NCAA Divisions II and III Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships and hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.



All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have started a minimum of 10 doubles matches, with a minimum of four matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

SINGLES

Automatic qualifications (12), listed alphabetically by conference:

Conference player school American Athletic Marie Mattel UCF Atlantic Coast Fiona Crawley North Carolina ASUN Kit Gulihur North Florida Big Ten Jaedan Brown Michigan Big 12 Layne Sleeth Oklahoma Big West Amelia Honer UC Santa Barbara Ivy League Daria Frayman Princeton Pac-12 Maddy Sieg Southern California SEC Mary Stoiana Texas A&M Summit Taylor Melville Denver Sun Belt Tatsiana Sasnouskaya Old Dominion West Coast Janice Tjen Pepperdine

At-large selections (52), listed alphabetically by last name:

Player SChool Julia Adams Virginia Ayana Akli South Carolina Jessica Alsola California Carolyn Ansari Auburn Emmanouela Antonaki Mississippi State Ariana Arseneault Auburn Chloe Beck Duke Kylie Bilchev Georgia Tech Angelica Blake Stanford Reese Brantmeier North Carolina Carly Briggs Florida Savannah Broadus Pepperdine Irina Cantos Siemers Ohio State Eryn Cayetano Southern California Kylie Collins LSU Sara Dahlstrom Florida Georgia Drummy Duke Salma Ewing Texas A&M Julia Fliegner Michigan Abbey Forbes North Carolina Carolina Gomez Alonso Arkansas Sarah Hamner South Carolina Emma Jackson Duke Ludmila Kareisova Ole Miss Kelly Keller Arkansas Anastasiya Komar LSU Daria Kuczer Tennessee Carol Lee Georgia Tech Connie Ma Stanford Lea Ma Georgia Ava Markham Wisconsin Rebeka Mertena Tennessee Kari Miller Michigan Celia-Belle Mohr Vanderbilt Thasaporn Naklo Iowa State Alexa Noel Miami (Florida) Amelia Rajecki NC State Sydni Ratliff Ohio State Mell Reasco Georgia Diana Shnaider NC State Alana Smith NC State Natasha Subhash Virginia Carson Tanguilig North Carolina Fangran Tian UCLA Elza Tomase Tennessee Florencia Urrutia Kentucky Ozlem Uslu Virginia Tech Dasha Vidmanova Georgia Casie Wooten Wake Forest Anika Yarlagadda North Carolina Alexandra Yepifanova Stanford Lisa Zaar Pepperdine

Alternates*:

PLAYER SCHOOL 1. Page Freeman Notre Dame 2. Anna Arkadianou Florida State 3. Ange Oby Kajuru Iowa State 4. Loudmilla Bencheikh Alabama 5. Mia Kupres Texas A&M 6. Sofiya Chekhlystova Penn State 7 Kailey Evans San Diego 8. Malkia Ngounoue Kansas 9. Maria Sholokhova Wisconsin 10. Anna Brylin Wake Forest

*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Seeds 1-8:

SEED PLAYER SCHOOL 1. Fiona Crawley North Carolina 2. Mary Stoiana Texas A&M 3. Lea Ma Georgia 4. Dasha Vidmanova Georgia 5. Alexa Noel Miami (Florida) 6. Chloe Beck Duke 7. Diana Shnaider NC State 8. Reese Brantmeier North Carolina

Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:

PLAYER SCHOOL Ayana Akli South Carolina Daria Frayman Princeton Anastasiya Komar LSU Carol Lee Georgia Tech Maddy Sieg Southern California Alana Smith NC State Fangran Tian UCLA Janice Tjen Pepperdine

DOUBLES

Automatic qualifications (12), listed alphabetically by conference:

CONFERENCE PLAYERs SCHOOL American Athletic Maiko Uchijima, Jamie Wei Temple Atlantic Coast Diana Shnaider, Alana Smith NC State Big 12 Carmen Corley, Ivana Corley Oklahoma Big Ten Jaedan Brown, Kari Miller Michigan Big West Amelia Honer, Kira Reuter UC Santa Barbara Colonial Adel-Byanu Abidullina, Eliza Askarova Delaware Ivy League Daria Frayman, Grace Joyce Princeton Mountain West Yinglak Jittakoat, Matilde Magrini Fresno State Pac-12 Kimmi Hance, Elise Wagle UCLA SEC Carson Branstine, Mary Stoiana Texas A&M Sun Belt Conference Sofia Johnson, Tatsiana Sasnouskaya Old Dominion West Coast Savannah Broadus, Janice Tjen Pepperdine

At-large selections (20), listed alphabetically by institution:

PLAYERs SCHOOL Patricija Spaka, Domenika Turkovic Arizona State Jessica Alsola, Katja Wiersholm California Alicia Dudeney, Bente Spee Florida Guillermina Grant, Mai Nirundorn Georgia Katherine Duong, Megan Heuser Illinois Carlota Molina, Elizabeth Stevens Kentucky Veronica Miroshnichenko, Eva Marie Voracek Loyola Marymount Kylie Collins, Anastasiya Komar LSU Nell Miller, Amelia Rajecki NC State Reese Brantmeier, Elizabeth Scotty North Carolina Fiona Crawley, Carson Tanguilig North Carolina Julia Andreach, Carrie Beckman Notre Dame Raquel Gonzalez, Ayumi Miyamoto Oklahoma State Kailey Evans, Elizabeth Goldsmith San Diego Angelica Blake, Alexis Blokhina Stanford Charlotte Chavatipon, Sabina Zeynalova Texas Salma Ewing, Jayci Goldsmith Texas A&M Eryn Cayetano, Maddy Sieg Southern California Julia Adams, Melodie Collard Virginia Anna Brylin, Brooke Killingsworth Wake Forest

Alternates*:

Players School 1. Elaine Chervinsky, Natasha Subhash Virginia 2. Carolyn Ansari, Ariana Arseneault Auburn 3. Alexa Noel, Isabella Pfennig Miami (Florida) 4. Samantha Alicea, Raphaelle Lacasse Nebraska 5. Ayana Akli, Sarah Hamner South Carolina 6. ˄Mia Kupres, Mary Stoiana Texas A&M 7. Loudmilla Bencheikh, Anne Marie Hiser Alabama 8. Irina Cantos Siemers, Sydni Ratliff Ohio State 9. Metka Komac, Avelina Sayfetdinova Texas Tech 10. Eva Alvarez Sande, Elyse Tse Washington State

*If the withdrawing doubles team was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

˄Texas A&M alternate team (Kupres/Stoiana) can be entered as an alternate team only if Carson Branstine withdraws from doubles and the other alternates ahead of them have been invited.

Seeds 1-4:

Seed PLayer player school 1. Savannah Broadus Janice Tjen Pepperdine 2. Carson Branstine Mary Stoiana Texas A&M 3. Jaedan Brown Kari Miller Michigan 4. Diana Shnaider Alana Smith NC State

Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution: