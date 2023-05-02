2023 NCAA Division I women's tennis championship singles and doubles selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships.
The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 22-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 17-20. This year’s event will be conducted jointly with the NCAA Divisions II and III Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships and hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.
All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.
Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the ITA Top 125 eligible/entered singles players, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.
Automatic qualification into the Division I doubles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible doubles teams ranked in the ITA Top 60 for eligible/entered doubles teams. For conferences with more than one doubles team within the ITA Top 60 eligible/entered doubles teams, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which doubles team is the automatic qualifier from those conferences. All doubles teams must have started a minimum of 10 doubles matches, with a minimum of four matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.
SINGLES
Automatic qualifications (12), listed alphabetically by conference:
|Conference
|player
|school
|American Athletic
|Marie Mattel
|UCF
|Atlantic Coast
|Fiona Crawley
|North Carolina
|ASUN
|Kit Gulihur
|North Florida
|Big Ten
|Jaedan Brown
|Michigan
|Big 12
|Layne Sleeth
|Oklahoma
|Big West
|Amelia Honer
|UC Santa Barbara
|Ivy League
|Daria Frayman
|Princeton
|Pac-12
|Maddy Sieg
|Southern California
|SEC
|Mary Stoiana
|Texas A&M
|Summit
|Taylor Melville
|Denver
|Sun Belt
|Tatsiana Sasnouskaya
|Old Dominion
|West Coast
|Janice Tjen
|Pepperdine
At-large selections (52), listed alphabetically by last name:
|Player
|SChool
|Julia Adams
|Virginia
|Ayana Akli
|South Carolina
|Jessica Alsola
|California
|Carolyn Ansari
|Auburn
|Emmanouela Antonaki
|Mississippi State
|Ariana Arseneault
|Auburn
|Chloe Beck
|Duke
|Kylie Bilchev
|Georgia Tech
|Angelica Blake
|Stanford
|Reese Brantmeier
|North Carolina
|Carly Briggs
|Florida
|Savannah Broadus
|Pepperdine
|Irina Cantos Siemers
|Ohio State
|Eryn Cayetano
|Southern California
|Kylie Collins
|LSU
|Sara Dahlstrom
|Florida
|Georgia Drummy
|Duke
|Salma Ewing
|Texas A&M
|Julia Fliegner
|Michigan
|Abbey Forbes
|North Carolina
|Carolina Gomez Alonso
|Arkansas
|Sarah Hamner
|South Carolina
|Emma Jackson
|Duke
|Ludmila Kareisova
|Ole Miss
|Kelly Keller
|Arkansas
|Anastasiya Komar
|LSU
|Daria Kuczer
|Tennessee
|Carol Lee
|Georgia Tech
|Connie Ma
|Stanford
|Lea Ma
|Georgia
|Ava Markham
|Wisconsin
|Rebeka Mertena
|Tennessee
|Kari Miller
|Michigan
|Celia-Belle Mohr
|Vanderbilt
|Thasaporn Naklo
|Iowa State
|Alexa Noel
|Miami (Florida)
|Amelia Rajecki
|NC State
|Sydni Ratliff
|Ohio State
|Mell Reasco
|Georgia
|Diana Shnaider
|NC State
|Alana Smith
|NC State
|Natasha Subhash
|Virginia
|Carson Tanguilig
|North Carolina
|Fangran Tian
|UCLA
|Elza Tomase
|Tennessee
|Florencia Urrutia
|Kentucky
|Ozlem Uslu
|Virginia Tech
|Dasha Vidmanova
|Georgia
|Casie Wooten
|Wake Forest
|Anika Yarlagadda
|North Carolina
|Alexandra Yepifanova
|Stanford
|Lisa Zaar
|Pepperdine
Alternates*:
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|1.
|Page Freeman
|Notre Dame
|2.
|Anna Arkadianou
|Florida State
|3.
|Ange Oby Kajuru
|Iowa State
|4.
|Loudmilla Bencheikh
|Alabama
|5.
|Mia Kupres
|Texas A&M
|6.
|Sofiya Chekhlystova
|Penn State
|7
|Kailey Evans
|San Diego
|8.
|Malkia Ngounoue
|Kansas
|9.
|Maria Sholokhova
|Wisconsin
|10.
|Anna Brylin
|Wake Forest
*If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.
Seeds 1-8:
|SEED
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|1.
|Fiona Crawley
|North Carolina
|2.
|Mary Stoiana
|Texas A&M
|3.
|Lea Ma
|Georgia
|4.
|Dasha Vidmanova
|Georgia
|5.
|Alexa Noel
|Miami (Florida)
|6.
|Chloe Beck
|Duke
|7.
|Diana Shnaider
|NC State
|8.
|Reese Brantmeier
|North Carolina
Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name:
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|Ayana Akli
|South Carolina
|Daria Frayman
|Princeton
|Anastasiya Komar
|LSU
|Carol Lee
|Georgia Tech
|Maddy Sieg
|Southern California
|Alana Smith
|NC State
|Fangran Tian
|UCLA
|Janice Tjen
|Pepperdine
DOUBLES
Automatic qualifications (12), listed alphabetically by conference:
|CONFERENCE
|PLAYERs
|SCHOOL
|American Athletic
|Maiko Uchijima, Jamie Wei
|Temple
|Atlantic Coast
|Diana Shnaider, Alana Smith
|NC State
|Big 12
|Carmen Corley, Ivana Corley
|Oklahoma
|Big Ten
|Jaedan Brown, Kari Miller
|Michigan
|Big West
|Amelia Honer, Kira Reuter
|UC Santa Barbara
|Colonial
|Adel-Byanu Abidullina, Eliza Askarova
|Delaware
|Ivy League
|Daria Frayman, Grace Joyce
|Princeton
|Mountain West
|Yinglak Jittakoat, Matilde Magrini
|Fresno State
|Pac-12
|Kimmi Hance, Elise Wagle
|UCLA
|SEC
|Carson Branstine, Mary Stoiana
|Texas A&M
|Sun Belt Conference
|Sofia Johnson, Tatsiana Sasnouskaya
|Old Dominion
|West Coast
|Savannah Broadus, Janice Tjen
|Pepperdine
At-large selections (20), listed alphabetically by institution:
|PLAYERs
|SCHOOL
|Patricija Spaka, Domenika Turkovic
|Arizona State
|Jessica Alsola, Katja Wiersholm
|California
|Alicia Dudeney, Bente Spee
|Florida
|Guillermina Grant, Mai Nirundorn
|Georgia
|Katherine Duong, Megan Heuser
|Illinois
|Carlota Molina, Elizabeth Stevens
|Kentucky
|Veronica Miroshnichenko, Eva Marie Voracek
|Loyola Marymount
|Kylie Collins, Anastasiya Komar
|LSU
|Nell Miller, Amelia Rajecki
|NC State
|Reese Brantmeier, Elizabeth Scotty
|North Carolina
|Fiona Crawley, Carson Tanguilig
|North Carolina
|Julia Andreach, Carrie Beckman
|Notre Dame
|Raquel Gonzalez, Ayumi Miyamoto
|Oklahoma State
|Kailey Evans, Elizabeth Goldsmith
|San Diego
|Angelica Blake, Alexis Blokhina
|Stanford
|Charlotte Chavatipon, Sabina Zeynalova
|Texas
|Salma Ewing, Jayci Goldsmith
|Texas A&M
|Eryn Cayetano, Maddy Sieg
|Southern California
|Julia Adams, Melodie Collard
|Virginia
|Anna Brylin, Brooke Killingsworth
|Wake Forest
Alternates*:
|Players
|School
|1.
|Elaine Chervinsky, Natasha Subhash
|Virginia
|2.
|Carolyn Ansari, Ariana Arseneault
|Auburn
|3.
|Alexa Noel, Isabella Pfennig
|Miami (Florida)
|4.
|Samantha Alicea, Raphaelle Lacasse
|Nebraska
|5.
|Ayana Akli, Sarah Hamner
|South Carolina
|6.
|˄Mia Kupres, Mary Stoiana
|Texas A&M
|7.
|Loudmilla Bencheikh, Anne Marie Hiser
|Alabama
|8.
|Irina Cantos Siemers, Sydni Ratliff
|Ohio State
|9.
|Metka Komac, Avelina Sayfetdinova
|Texas Tech
|10.
|Eva Alvarez Sande, Elyse Tse
|Washington State
*If the withdrawing doubles team was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible doubles team from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.
˄Texas A&M alternate team (Kupres/Stoiana) can be entered as an alternate team only if Carson Branstine withdraws from doubles and the other alternates ahead of them have been invited.
Seeds 1-4:
|Seed
|PLayer
|player
|school
|1.
|Savannah Broadus
|Janice Tjen
|Pepperdine
|2.
|Carson Branstine
|Mary Stoiana
|Texas A&M
|3.
|Jaedan Brown
|Kari Miller
|Michigan
|4.
|Diana Shnaider
|Alana Smith
|NC State
Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution:
|players
|school
|Kylie Collins, Anastasiya Komar
|LSU
|Reese Brantmeier, Elizabeth Scotty
|North Carolina
|Carmen Corley, Ivana Corley
|Oklahoma
|Kimmi Hance, Elise Wagle
|UCLA