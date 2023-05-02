2023 tennis championships: Selections, schedule for women's tournament

The 2023 DI women's tennis championship is May 17-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

This is the first time men's and women's championships for DI, DII and DIII will be at a single site. You can get more information on the USTA site, including tickets, how to watch and fan activities.

The team selections for the 2023 NCAA DI women's tennis championship were announced on May 1 and are in this press release here on NCAA.com. The individual and doubles selections were released May 2 and can be seen here.

📲 You can click or tap here for the interactive team bracket

📲 Click or tap here to see the individual and doubles selections

Here's the schedule for the 2023 DI women's team and singles/doubles championships in Orlando (all times Eastern):

5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17: Women's team quarterfinals

5 p.m. on Friday, May 19: Women's team semifinals

5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20: Women's team championship

10 a.m. on Monday, May 22: Women's singles round of 64

10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23: Women's singles and doubles round of 32

10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24: Women's singles and doubles round of 16

11 a.m. on Thursday, May 25: Women's singles and doubles quarterfinals

11 am. on Friday, May 26: Women's singles and doubles semifinals

11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27: Women's singles and doubles finals

Texas is the defending champion. Here's every team winner since 1982: