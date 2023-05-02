TRENDING:

🏐 Men's volleyball opening round

💪 OU softball No. 1 for 10th straight week

⚾️ Duke jumps in latest rankings

🎾 Follow DII women's tourney
tennis-women-d1 flag

NCAA.com | May 2, 2023

2023 tennis championships: Selections, schedule for women's tournament

DI women's tennis: 2023 selection show

The 2023 DI women's tennis championship is May 17-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

This is the first time men's and women's championships for DI, DII and DIII will be at a single site. You can get more information on the USTA site, including tickets, how to watch and fan activities. 

The team selections for the 2023 NCAA DI women's tennis championship were announced on May 1 and are in this press release here on NCAA.com. The individual and doubles selections were released May 2 and can be seen here.

📲 You can click or tap here for the interactive team bracket

📲 Click or tap here to see the individual and doubles selections

The championship is May 17-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. This is the first time men's and women's championships for DI, DII and DIII will be at a single site. You can get more information on the USTA site, including tickets, how to watch and fan activities. 

Here's the schedule for the 2023 DI women's team and singles/doubles championships in Orlando (all times Eastern):

  • 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17: Women's team quarterfinals
  • 5 p.m. on Friday, May 19: Women's team semifinals
  • 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20: Women's team championship
  • 10 a.m. on Monday, May 22: Women's singles round of 64 
  • 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23: Women's singles and doubles round of 32
  • 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24: Women's singles and doubles round of 16
  • 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 25: Women's singles and doubles quarterfinals
  • 11 am. on Friday, May 26: Women's singles and doubles semifinals
  • 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27: Women's singles and doubles finals

Texas is the defending champion. Here's every team winner since 1982:

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2022 Texas 4-1 Oklahoma Illinois
2021 Texas 4-3 Pepperdine UCF
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- --
2019 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCF
2018 Stanford 4-3 Vanderbilt Wake Forest
2017 Florida 4-1 Stanford Georgia
2016 Stanford 4-3 Oklahoma State Tulsa
2015 Vanderbilt 4-2 UCLA Baylor
2014 UCLA 4-3 North Carolina Georgia
2013 Stanford 4-3 Texas A&M Illinois
2012 Florida 4-0 UCLA Georgia
2011 Florida 4-3 Stanford Stanford
2010 Stanford 4-3 Florida Georgia
2009 Duke 4-0 California Texas A&M
2008 UCLA 4-0 California Tulsa
2007 Georgia Tech 4-2 UCLA Georgia
2006 Stanford 4-1 Miami Stanford
2005 Stanford 4-0 Texas Georgia
2004 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia
2003 Florida 4-3 Stanford Florida
2002 Stanford 4-1 Florida Stanford
2001 Stanford 4-0 Vanderbilt Georgia St.
2000 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Pepperdine
1999 Stanford 5-2 Florida Florida
1998 Florida 5-1 Duke Notre Dame
1997 Stanford 5-1 Florida Stanford
1996 Florida 5-2 Stanford Florida St.
1995 Texas 5-4 Florida Pepperdine
1994 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Georgia
1993 Texas 5-2 Stanford Florida
1992 Florida 5-3 Texas Stanford
1991 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Stanford
1990 Stanford 5-1 Florida Florida
1989 Stanford 5-0 UCLA Florida
1988 Stanford 5-2 Florida UCLA
1987 Stanford 5-1 Georgia UCLA
1986 Stanford 5-4 Southern California Texas
1985 Southern California 6-3 Miami (Fla) Oklahoma City
1984 Stanford 6-0 Southern California Los Angeles
1983 Southern California 8-1 Trinity (Tex) Albuquerque, NM
1982 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Salt Lake City

2023 NCAA Division I women's tennis championship singles and doubles selections

The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships.
READ MORE

Teams announced for 2023 NCAA Division I women’s tennis championship

The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championship.
READ MORE

2023 DIII women's tennis championship selections

The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the 49 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.
READ MORE