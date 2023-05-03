2023 Division III women's tennis individual championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.
The individual championships shall consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.
The team championship will take place May 14-17, while the individual championships will be May 19-22, both at USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL; hosted by the United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.
Single qualifiers (alphabetical by school):
|Player
|SCHOOL
|Olivia Soffer
|Babson
|Matia Cristiani
|Babson
|Mari Bufkin
|Cal Lutheran
|Sarah Yang
|Carnegie Mellon
|Danna Taylor
|Carnegie Mellon
|Hannah Kassaie
|Case Western Reserve
|Sylwia Mikos
|University of Chicago
|Shianna Guo
|University of Chicago
|Alisha Chulani
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Katherine Wurster
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Audrey Yoon
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Samantha Riordan
|Colby
|Stephanie Shulman
|Emory
|Sabrina Tang
|Grinnell
|Ellie Esterowitz
|Haverford
|Eleni Lazaridou
|Kenyon
|Abby Moghtader
|Mary Washington
|Sahana Raman
|Middlebury
|Sarah Pertsemlidis
|MIT
|Charlotte Roarty
|The College of New Jersey
|Ida Krause
|New York University
|Kristal Dule
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|Abigail Penados
|North Central (Illinois)
|Angie Zhou
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Josie Libby
|Rochester (New York)
|Nathalie Williams
|Swarthmore
|Ruth Hill
|Trinity (Texas)
|Lauren Long
|Washington and Lee
|Karen Gao
|Washington University in St. Louis
|Nika Vesely
|Wesleyan (Connecticut)
|Katherine Orgielewicz
|Williams
|Autumn Bruno
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
Single alternates
First alternate: Nicole Geller, University of Chicago
Second alternate: Leila Epstein, Wesleyan (Connecticut)
Third alternate: Emily Kantrovitz, Emory
Fourth alternate: Lily McCloskey, Case Western Reserve
Double qualifiers (alphabetical by school):
|Players
|SChool
|Olivia Soffer, Matia Cristiani
|Babson
|Danna Taylor, Crystal Zhou
|Carnegie Mellon
|Hannah Kassaie, Lily McCloskey
|Case Western Reserve
|Sylwia Mikos, Shianna Guo
|University of Chicago
|Alisha Chulani, Nikolina Batoshvili
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Emily Kantrovitz, Ana Cristina Perez
|Emory
|Ioanna Giannakou, Sabrina Tang
|Grinnell
|Jay Xiao, Kamila Wong
|Johns Hopkins
|Allaire Berl, Eleni Lazaridou
|Kenyon
|Sarah Pertsemlidis, Jay Lu
|MIT
|Ida Krause, Dakota Fordham
|New York University
|Lauren Rha, Nina Ye
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Nicole Ridenour, Lorna Flores
|Rensselaer
|Brooke Despriet, Katherine Petty
|University of the South
|Ruth Hill, Olivia Kim
|Trinity (Texas)
|Yuu Ishikawa, Katherine Orgielewicz
|Williams
Doubles alternates
First alternate: Karen Gao/Eliana Hanna, Washington University in St. Louis
Second alternate: Samantha Riordan/Sydney Landau, Colby
Third alternate: Sasha Gaeth/Kristina Yu, Wesleyan (Connecticut)
Fourth alternate: Tessa Trate/Raine Weis, Christopher Newport
Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates.
The draw for the individual championship will be done by the women’s tennis committee and will be released on Thursday, May 18 not before 1 p.m. Eastern time.