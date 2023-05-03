2023 Division III women's tennis individual championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.

The individual championships shall consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

The team championship will take place May 14-17, while the individual championships will be May 19-22, both at USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL; hosted by the United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

Single qualifiers (alphabetical by school):

Player SCHOOL Olivia Soffer Babson Matia Cristiani Babson Mari Bufkin Cal Lutheran Sarah Yang Carnegie Mellon Danna Taylor Carnegie Mellon Hannah Kassaie Case Western Reserve Sylwia Mikos University of Chicago Shianna Guo University of Chicago Alisha Chulani Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Katherine Wurster Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Audrey Yoon Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Samantha Riordan Colby Stephanie Shulman Emory Sabrina Tang Grinnell Ellie Esterowitz Haverford Eleni Lazaridou Kenyon Abby Moghtader Mary Washington Sahana Raman Middlebury Sarah Pertsemlidis MIT Charlotte Roarty The College of New Jersey Ida Krause New York University Kristal Dule North Carolina Wesleyan Abigail Penados North Central (Illinois) Angie Zhou Pomona-Pitzer Josie Libby Rochester (New York) Nathalie Williams Swarthmore Ruth Hill Trinity (Texas) Lauren Long Washington and Lee Karen Gao Washington University in St. Louis Nika Vesely Wesleyan (Connecticut) Katherine Orgielewicz Williams Autumn Bruno Wisconsin-Whitewater

Single alternates

First alternate: Nicole Geller, University of Chicago

Second alternate: Leila Epstein, Wesleyan (Connecticut)

Third alternate: Emily Kantrovitz, Emory

Fourth alternate: Lily McCloskey, Case Western Reserve

Double qualifiers (alphabetical by school):

Players SChool Olivia Soffer, Matia Cristiani Babson Danna Taylor, Crystal Zhou Carnegie Mellon Hannah Kassaie, Lily McCloskey Case Western Reserve Sylwia Mikos, Shianna Guo University of Chicago Alisha Chulani, Nikolina Batoshvili Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Emily Kantrovitz, Ana Cristina Perez Emory Ioanna Giannakou, Sabrina Tang Grinnell Jay Xiao, Kamila Wong Johns Hopkins Allaire Berl, Eleni Lazaridou Kenyon Sarah Pertsemlidis, Jay Lu MIT Ida Krause, Dakota Fordham New York University Lauren Rha, Nina Ye Pomona-Pitzer Nicole Ridenour, Lorna Flores Rensselaer Brooke Despriet, Katherine Petty University of the South Ruth Hill, Olivia Kim Trinity (Texas) Yuu Ishikawa, Katherine Orgielewicz Williams

Doubles alternates

First alternate: Karen Gao/Eliana Hanna, Washington University in St. Louis

Second alternate: Samantha Riordan/Sydney Landau, Colby

Third alternate: Sasha Gaeth/Kristina Yu, Wesleyan (Connecticut)

Fourth alternate: Tessa Trate/Raine Weis, Christopher Newport

Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates.



The draw for the individual championship will be done by the women’s tennis committee and will be released on Thursday, May 18 not before 1 p.m. Eastern time.

