NCAA.com | May 3, 2023

2023 Division III women's tennis individual championship selections announced

DIII women's tennis: 2023 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships.

The individual championships shall consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

The team championship will take place May 14-17, while the individual championships will be May 19-22, both at USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL; hosted by the United States Tennis Association, Oglethorpe University, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. 

Single qualifiers (alphabetical by school):

Player SCHOOL
Olivia Soffer  Babson
Matia Cristiani  Babson
Mari Bufkin Cal Lutheran
Sarah Yang Carnegie Mellon
Danna Taylor  Carnegie Mellon
Hannah Kassaie Case Western Reserve
Sylwia Mikos University of Chicago
Shianna Guo  University of Chicago
Alisha Chulani Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Katherine Wurster  Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Audrey Yoon Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Samantha Riordan  Colby
Stephanie Shulman Emory
Sabrina Tang Grinnell
Ellie Esterowitz Haverford
Eleni Lazaridou Kenyon
Abby Moghtader Mary Washington
Sahana Raman Middlebury
Sarah Pertsemlidis MIT
Charlotte Roarty The College of New Jersey
Ida Krause New York University
Kristal Dule North Carolina Wesleyan
Abigail Penados North Central (Illinois)
Angie Zhou Pomona-Pitzer
Josie Libby Rochester (New York)
Nathalie Williams Swarthmore
Ruth Hill Trinity (Texas)
Lauren Long Washington and Lee
Karen Gao Washington University in St. Louis
Nika Vesely Wesleyan (Connecticut)
Katherine Orgielewicz Williams
Autumn Bruno Wisconsin-Whitewater

Single alternates

First alternate: Nicole Geller, University of Chicago
Second alternate: Leila Epstein, Wesleyan (Connecticut)
Third alternate:  Emily Kantrovitz, Emory
Fourth alternate: Lily McCloskey, Case Western Reserve

Double qualifiers (alphabetical by school):

Players SChool
Olivia Soffer, Matia Cristiani Babson
Danna Taylor, Crystal Zhou Carnegie Mellon
Hannah Kassaie, Lily McCloskey Case Western Reserve
Sylwia Mikos, Shianna Guo University of Chicago
Alisha Chulani, Nikolina Batoshvili Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Emily Kantrovitz, Ana Cristina Perez Emory
Ioanna Giannakou, Sabrina Tang Grinnell
Jay Xiao, Kamila Wong Johns Hopkins
Allaire Berl, Eleni Lazaridou Kenyon
Sarah Pertsemlidis, Jay Lu MIT
Ida Krause, Dakota Fordham New York University
Lauren Rha, Nina Ye Pomona-Pitzer
Nicole Ridenour, Lorna Flores Rensselaer
Brooke Despriet, Katherine Petty University of the South
Ruth Hill, Olivia Kim Trinity (Texas)
Yuu Ishikawa, Katherine Orgielewicz Williams

Doubles alternates

First alternate: Karen Gao/Eliana Hanna, Washington University in St. Louis 
Second alternate: Samantha Riordan/Sydney Landau, Colby
Third alternate: Sasha Gaeth/Kristina Yu, Wesleyan (Connecticut)
Fourth alternate: Tessa Trate/Raine Weis, Christopher Newport

Any singles player or doubles team that scratches from the tournament will be replaced in sequential order by the published list of alternates. 

The draw for the individual championship will be done by the women’s tennis committee and will be released on Thursday, May 18 not before 1 p.m. Eastern time. 
   

