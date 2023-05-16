Barry Buccaneers win sixth straight DII women's tennis championship

ORLANDO, Fla. — The top-seeded and ranked Barry Buccaneers rallied back from a deficit after doubles to beat the second-ranked and seeded Nova Southeastern Sharks 4-1 at the 2023 NCAA Division II Women's Tennis Championship at the USTA National Collegiate Campus on Tuesday to claimed their sixth straight NCAA Division II championship.

Barry has now won eight overall titles, tying Armstrong Atlantic for the most titles in Division II history. For the Buccaneer athletics program, it was title 28, including 23 since 2004.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP

Final: No. 1 Barry 4, No. 2 Nova Southeastern 0

Records: Barry (28-0), Nova Southeastern (26-4)

Series: Barry leads 27-3

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING:

Selina Pichler reflects on clinching the national championship for the Bucs over @NSU_WTennis pic.twitter.com/MOB0OpYXki — Barry University Women’s Tennis (@BarryUWTen) May 17, 2023

Coach Avi Kigel reflects on his 8th championship and 6th in a row pic.twitter.com/6LkmrN2i6l — Barry University Women’s Tennis (@BarryUWTen) May 17, 2023

SUMMARY:

Doubles

#1Natalie Espinal/Fatima Bizhukova (NSU) def. Dinara Alloiarova/Angel Leweurs 6-1 Deniz Khazan/Nathalia Gasparin (BARRY) def. Eva Goncharov/Diane Follin-Arbelet (NSU) 6-2 Karolina Snita/Julie Razafindranaly (NSU) def. Xiyao Wang/Daniela Farfan (BARRY) 7-6(2)

