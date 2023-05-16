NCAA DI men’s and women’s tennis championships return to Tennis Channel

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 — Tennis Channel will show the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s tennis championships May 19-20, live from the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. Exclusive coverage begins with the women’s team semifinals Friday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m. ET. The finals will be played Saturday, May 20, also starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The network plans to show 11 live hours of NCAA Division I tennis during the weekend, with its free, ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel T2 offering an additional three live hours on Friday, May 19, on Samsung TV Plus. The women’s and men’s semifinals will air on Tennis Channel and T2 on May 19 (complete schedule below). Saturday’s championship coverage will feature the women’s final followed by the men’s as well, both on Tennis Channel.

Announcer Sam Gore (@sambgore) will be joined by analyst CiCi Bellis (@cicibellis) this weekend. Blair Henley (@BlairHenley), a former college player at Rice University who reached a career-high ITA rank of 30, will handle sideline reporting.

With a mission to grow the sport at all levels, the USTA and Tennis Channel first partnered to bring the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships to national audiences in 2019. This year’s men’s and women’s team tournaments began on May 5. Women’s tournament schools remaining in contention: Georgia, Iowa State, Michigan, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M. Competing on the men’s side: Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina, Texas, Texas Christian and Virginia.

Tennis Channel’s Live NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships Coverage Schedule