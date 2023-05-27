DI men's and women's tennis singles and doubles 2023 title winners

After Virginia and North Carolina won the DI men's and women's tennis team titles, respectively, singles and doubles play commenced.

Five days of action concluded with four more title winners on Saturday. Georgia's Ethan Quinn won the DI men's singles title, and Ohio State's Andrew Lutschaunig and James Trotter took the DI men's doubles title. UCLA's Fangran Tian won the DI women's singles national championship, while North Carolina's Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig took the DI women's doubles championship.

