NCAA track and field: 2019 Division I indoor championships qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants who will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The championships, hosted by the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the City of Birmingham, will be held March 8 and 9 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

The complete list of participants is available here.

ESPN3 will stream the championships live starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time March 8 and starting at 5 p.m. Eastern time March 9. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 10 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, March 10 on ESPN2 and again Monday, March 11 starting at 10 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU.

For more information regarding the Division I indoor track and field championships and to purchase tickets, log on to ncaa.com.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: DI men's champions | DI women's champions