2019 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee has announced the participants for the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships. A total of 540 participants, 270 men and 270 women, will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championships by reaching the automatic and provisional standards established for each event. The complete list of qualifiers is available at https://results.leonetiming.com/?mid=1581. Heat sheets will be available at this same website by Monday, March 4.

The championships will be held March 8-9 in Pittsburg, Kansas at the Robert W. Plaster Center. Pittsburg State University and the Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau will serve as co-hosts of the championships. The championships will be streamed live on www.NCAA.com.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: DII men's champions | DII women's champions