Callan Sheridan | NCAA.com | March 1, 2019

Harvard runner wins 3000m — without his shoe

Harvard's Kieran Tuntivate won the 3000m individual title with just one shoe

Senior Harvard runner Kieran Tuntivate competed at the 2019 Ivy League Heptagonal Championship, racing — and winning — the 3000m event without his left shoe. 

Tuntivate deserted the shoe about 300m into his race when it came loose. He continued running, though, barefoot on the rough indoor track. While Tuntivate gutted out the pain for the win, his foot was a little worse for the wear.

Tuntivate shared the results on his Instagram, click through to see the battle wound.

Tuntivate wasn't about to let a flesh wound stop him though, and he went on the next day to race in, and win, the 5000m event — this time wearing two shoes.

His individual title performances led the senior to be named Male Most Outstanding Track Performer for the championship. 

Harvard's indoor track and field teams put together a strong performance at the championship, winning nine individual event titles and a relay victory in the men's 4x400m relay. The women's team finished in second with 102 points, and the men's team finished in third with 103. 