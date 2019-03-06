NCAA DII track and field championships: Ashland wins DII men's title, Adams State wins women's title

The 2019 NCAA DII men's and women's indoor track and field championships were held Mar. 8-9 in Pittsburg, Kansas at the Robert W. Plaster Center, home of the Pittsburg State Gorillas. Ashland took home the men's indoor track and field national title while Adams State took home the crown on the women's side.
DII TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Final results and team standings
Adams State was close to sweeping both divisions, but Ashland men (38) outlasted the Grizzlies (37) by a lone point to win the men's title. Tiffin (34), Grand Valley State (33.25) and Academy of Art (29) rounded out the top five finishers.
On the women's side, Adams State (87 points) edged runner-up Grand Valley State (64), followed by Lincoln (47), Alaska Anchorage (34) and St. Augustine's (25).
Both the men and women sent 270 competitors each to Pittsburg. The Men's Heptathlon kicked off the championships on Friday. Action continued at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9.
The DII track and field championships were available to live stream at NCAA.com. Below are some of the highlights from the event
Pittsburg State won its first DII men's indoor track and field championship in 2018 but couldn't defend its title against Ashland on its home turf. On the women's side, West Texas A&M took home the 2018 national championship, also a first in program history, but this year, the title went to Adams State.
Here's a look at both the men's and women's DII indoor track and field championship history.
Men's DII indoor track and field
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Ashland
|Jud Logan
|38
|Adams State
|37
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2018
|Pittsburg State
|Russ Jewett
|49
|Tiffin
|48
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2017
|Tiffin
|Jeremy Croy
|63
|Ashland
|52
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Tiffin
|Jeremy Croy
|49
|Adams State
|47
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2015
|Adams State
|Rock Light
|45
|Findlay/Grand Valley State
|40
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2014
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|84.5
|Adams State
|83
|Winston Salem, N.C.
|2013
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|72
|Ashland
|59.5
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Grand Canyon
|Tom Flood
|54
|Adams State
|47
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2011
|Abilene Christian
|Roosevelt Lofton
|49
|Ashland
|42
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|2010
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|89
|St. Augustine's
|72
|St. Augustine's
|2009
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|105
|Adams State
|80
|Adams State
|2008
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|68
|Abilene Christian
|49
|Abilene Christian
|2007
|*St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|88
|Abilene Christian
|48.5
|Abilene Christian
|2006
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|66.5
|Abilene Christian
|55
|Abilene Christian
|2005
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|84
|Adams State
|46
|Adams State
|2004
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|55
|St. Augustine's
|50
|St. Augustine's
|2003
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|58
|Western State
|54
|Western State
|2002
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|74
|St. Augustine's/Western State
|44
|Western State
|2001
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|74
|NYIT
|48
|St. Augustine's
|2000
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|80
|St. Augustine's
|77
|NYIT
|1999
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|85
|St. Augustine's
|50
|St. Augustine's
|1998
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|85
|St. Augustine's
|59
|St. Augustine's
|1997
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|132
|St. Augustine's
|43
|St. Augustine's
|1996
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|86.83
|St. Augustine's
|46.33
|St. Augustine's
|1995
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|90.75
|Abilene Christian
|84.75
|St. Augustine's
|1994
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|101
|St. Augustine's
|44
|Abilene Christian
|1993
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|69
|St. Augustine's
|61
|St. Augustine's
|1992
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|81
|Abilene Christian/Norfolk State
|24
|St. Augustine's
|1991
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|98
|Southeast Missouri State
|36
|Norfolk State
|1990
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|70
|Abilene Christian
|46
|Abilene Christian
|1989
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|94
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|31
|Southeast Missouri State
|1988
|Abilene Christian/St. Augustine's
|Don Hood/George Williams
|62
|Abilene Christian
|1987
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|74
|Mount St. Mary's
|38
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|1985
|Southeast Missouri State
|Joey Haines
|80
|St. Augustine's
|48
|St. Augustine's
Women's DII indoor track and field
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2019
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|87
|Grand Valley State
|Pittsburg, Kan.
|2018
|West Texas A&M
|Matt Stewart
|53
|Western State
|Pittsburg, Kan.
|2017
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|47
|Grand Valley State
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|60
|Hillsdale
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2015
|Central Missouri
|Kip Janvrin
|47
|Hillsdale
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2014
|Adams State
|Rock Light
|67
|Johnson C. Smith
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|2013
|Academy of Art
|Charles Ryan
|59
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|94
|Adams State
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2011
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|83
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Albuquerque
|2010
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|56
|Ashland, Grand Valley State
|Albuquerque
|2009
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|100 1/2
|Grand Valley State
|Houston
|2008
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|55
|St. Augustine's
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2007
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|105
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Boston
|2006
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|87
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2005
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|53
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2004
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|62
|Adams State
|Boston
|2003
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|73
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2002
|North Dakota State
|Ryun Godfrey
|67 1/2
|St. Augustine's
|Boston
|2001
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|63
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2000
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|48
|North Dakota State
|Boston
|1999
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|119
|St. Augustine's
|Indianapolis
|1998
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|66
|South Dakota
|Indianapolis
|1997
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|76
|St. Augustine's
|Indianapolis
|1996
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|68
|St. Augustine's
|Indianapolis
|1995
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|70
|Adams State
|Indianapolis
|1994
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|78
|Norfolk State
|North Dakota State
|1993
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|57 1/2
|Norfolk State
|South Dakota
|1992
|Alabama A&M
|Joe Henderson
|67
|Abilene Christian, Cal State Los Angeles
|Saginaw Valley
|1991
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|72
|St. Augustine's
|South Dakota
|1990
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|60
|Norfolk State
|South Dakota
|1989
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|69
|Southeast Missouri State
|South Dakota
|1988
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|91
|Hampton
|South Dakota
|1987
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|73
|Hampton
|North Dakota State
|1985
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|77
|NYIT
|North Dakota State