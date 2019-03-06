NCAA DII track and field championships: Ashland wins DII men's title, Adams State wins women's title

The 2019 NCAA DII men's and women's indoor track and field championships were held Mar. 8-9 in Pittsburg, Kansas at the Robert W. Plaster Center, home of the Pittsburg State Gorillas. Ashland took home the men's indoor track and field national title while Adams State took home the crown on the women's side.

Adams State was close to sweeping both divisions, but Ashland men (38) outlasted the Grizzlies (37) by a lone point to win the men's title. Tiffin (34), Grand Valley State (33.25) and Academy of Art (29) rounded out the top five finishers.

On the women's side, Adams State (87 points) edged runner-up Grand Valley State (64), followed by Lincoln (47), Alaska Anchorage (34) and St. Augustine's (25).

Adams State wins the 2019 DII Women's Indoor Track & Field Championship

Both the men and women sent 270 competitors each to Pittsburg. The Men's Heptathlon kicked off the championships on Friday. Action continued at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9.

Pittsburg State won its first DII men's indoor track and field championship in 2018 but couldn't defend its title against Ashland on its home turf. On the women's side, West Texas A&M took home the 2018 national championship, also a first in program history, but this year, the title went to Adams State.

Here's a look at both the men's and women's DII indoor track and field championship history.

Men's DII indoor track and field

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2019 Ashland Jud Logan 38 Adams State 37 Pittsburg, Kansas 2018 Pittsburg State Russ Jewett 49 Tiffin 48 Pittsburg, Kansas 2017 Tiffin Jeremy Croy 63 Ashland 52 Birmingham, Ala. 2016 Tiffin Jeremy Croy 49 Adams State 47 Pittsburg, Kansas 2015 Adams State Rock Light 45 Findlay/Grand Valley State 40 Birmingham, Ala. 2014 St. Augustine's George Williams 84.5 Adams State 83 Winston Salem, N.C. 2013 St. Augustine's George Williams 72 Ashland 59.5 Birmingham, Ala. 2012 Grand Canyon Tom Flood 54 Adams State 47 Minnesota State-Mankato 2011 Abilene Christian Roosevelt Lofton 49 Ashland 42 Albuquerque, N.M. 2010 Adams State Damon Martin 89 St. Augustine's 72 St. Augustine's 2009 St. Augustine's George Williams 105 Adams State 80 Adams State 2008 St. Augustine's George Williams 68 Abilene Christian 49 Abilene Christian 2007 *St. Augustine's George Williams 88 Abilene Christian 48.5 Abilene Christian 2006 St. Augustine's George Williams 66.5 Abilene Christian 55 Abilene Christian 2005 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 84 Adams State 46 Adams State 2004 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 55 St. Augustine's 50 St. Augustine's 2003 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 58 Western State 54 Western State 2002 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 74 St. Augustine's/Western State 44 Western State 2001 St. Augustine's George Williams 74 NYIT 48 St. Augustine's 2000 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 80 St. Augustine's 77 NYIT 1999 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 85 St. Augustine's 50 St. Augustine's 1998 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 85 St. Augustine's 59 St. Augustine's 1997 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 132 St. Augustine's 43 St. Augustine's 1996 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 86.83 St. Augustine's 46.33 St. Augustine's 1995 St. Augustine's George Williams 90.75 Abilene Christian 84.75 St. Augustine's 1994 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 101 St. Augustine's 44 Abilene Christian 1993 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 69 St. Augustine's 61 St. Augustine's 1992 St. Augustine's George Williams 81 Abilene Christian/Norfolk State 24 St. Augustine's 1991 St. Augustine's George Williams 98 Southeast Missouri State 36 Norfolk State 1990 St. Augustine's George Williams 70 Abilene Christian 46 Abilene Christian 1989 St. Augustine's George Williams 94 Minnesota State-Mankato 31 Southeast Missouri State 1988 Abilene Christian/St. Augustine's Don Hood/George Williams 62 Abilene Christian 1987 St. Augustine's George Williams 74 Mount St. Mary's 38 Minnesota State-Mankato 1985 Southeast Missouri State Joey Haines 80 St. Augustine's 48 St. Augustine's

Pittsburg State wins DII Indoor Track & Field Title

Women's DII indoor track and field

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Adams State Damon Martin 87 Grand Valley State Pittsburg, Kan. 2018 West Texas A&M Matt Stewart 53 Western State Pittsburg, Kan. 2017 Adams State Damon Martin 47 Grand Valley State Birmingham, Ala. 2016 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 60 Hillsdale Pittsburg, Kansas 2015 Central Missouri Kip Janvrin 47 Hillsdale Birmingham, Ala. 2014 Adams State Rock Light 67 Johnson C. Smith Winston-Salem, N.C. 2013 Academy of Art Charles Ryan 59 Lincoln (Mo.) Birmingham, Ala. 2012 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 94 Adams State Minnesota State-Mankato 2011 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 83 Lincoln (Mo.) Albuquerque 2010 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 56 Ashland, Grand Valley State Albuquerque 2009 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 100 1/2 Grand Valley State Houston 2008 Adams State Damon Martin 55 St. Augustine's Minnesota State-Mankato 2007 St. Augustine's George Williams 105 Lincoln (Mo.) Boston 2006 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 87 Abilene Christian Boston 2005 St. Augustine's George Williams 53 Abilene Christian Boston 2004 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 62 Adams State Boston 2003 St. Augustine's George Williams 73 Abilene Christian Boston 2002 North Dakota State Ryun Godfrey 67 1/2 St. Augustine's Boston 2001 St. Augustine's George Williams 63 Abilene Christian Boston 2000 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 48 North Dakota State Boston 1999 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 119 St. Augustine's Indianapolis 1998 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 66 South Dakota Indianapolis 1997 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 76 St. Augustine's Indianapolis 1996 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 68 St. Augustine's Indianapolis 1995 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 70 Adams State Indianapolis 1994 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 78 Norfolk State North Dakota State 1993 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 57 1/2 Norfolk State South Dakota 1992 Alabama A&M Joe Henderson 67 Abilene Christian, Cal State Los Angeles Saginaw Valley 1991 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 72 St. Augustine's South Dakota 1990 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 60 Norfolk State South Dakota 1989 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 69 Southeast Missouri State South Dakota 1988 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 91 Hampton South Dakota 1987 St. Augustine's George Williams 73 Hampton North Dakota State 1985 St. Augustine's George Williams 77 NYIT North Dakota State

