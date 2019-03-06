NCAA DII indoor track and field championships: Schedule, live stream, results and highlights

The 2019 NCAA DII men's and women's indoor track and field championships will be held Mar. 8-9 in Pittsburg, Kansas at the Robert W. Plaster Center, home of the Pittsburg State Gorillas. Pittsburg State and Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau join as co-hosts for the event.
DII TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Live results and start times
Both the men and women send 270 competitors each to Pittsburg. The Men's Heptathlon will kick off the championships at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, Mar. 8 with the women's following at 11:45 a.m. ET.
The DII track and field championships are available to live stream at NCAA.com. Follow along from start to finish for the latest results, news, and highlights from Pittsburg.
|NCAA.com LIVE Streaming Schedule
|Mar. 8, 11 a.m. ET
|Watch live: Men's | Women's
|Mar. 9, 10 a.m. ET
|Watch live: Men's | Women's
WATCH LIVE: Stream other NCAA winter championships live
Pittsburg State won its first DII men's indoor track and field championship in 2018 and will look to defend its team title on its home turf. On the women's side, West Texas A&M took home the 2018 national championship, also a first in program history.
RELIVE THE 2018 CHAMPIONSHIPS: Men's | Women's
Here's a look at both the men's and women's DII indoor track and field championship history.
Men's DII indoor track and field
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Pittsburg State
|Russ Jewett
|49
|Tiffin
|48
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2017
|Tiffin
|Jeremy Croy
|63
|Ashland
|52
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Tiffin
|Jeremy Croy
|49
|Adams State
|47
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2015
|Adams State
|Rock Light
|45
|Findlay/Grand Valley State
|40
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2014
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|84.5
|Adams State
|83
|Winston Salem, N.C.
|2013
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|72
|Ashland
|59.5
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Grand Canyon
|Tom Flood
|54
|Adams State
|47
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2011
|Abilene Christian
|Roosevelt Lofton
|49
|Ashland
|42
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|2010
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|89
|St. Augustine's
|72
|St. Augustine's
|2009
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|105
|Adams State
|80
|Adams State
|2008
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|68
|Abilene Christian
|49
|Abilene Christian
|2007
|*St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|88
|Abilene Christian
|48.5
|Abilene Christian
|2006
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|66.5
|Abilene Christian
|55
|Abilene Christian
|2005
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|84
|Adams State
|46
|Adams State
|2004
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|55
|St. Augustine's
|50
|St. Augustine's
|2003
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|58
|Western State
|54
|Western State
|2002
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|74
|St. Augustine's/Western State
|44
|Western State
|2001
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|74
|NYIT
|48
|St. Augustine's
|2000
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|80
|St. Augustine's
|77
|NYIT
|1999
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|85
|St. Augustine's
|50
|St. Augustine's
|1998
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|85
|St. Augustine's
|59
|St. Augustine's
|1997
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|132
|St. Augustine's
|43
|St. Augustine's
|1996
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|86.83
|St. Augustine's
|46.33
|St. Augustine's
|1995
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|90.75
|Abilene Christian
|84.75
|St. Augustine's
|1994
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|101
|St. Augustine's
|44
|Abilene Christian
|1993
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|69
|St. Augustine's
|61
|St. Augustine's
|1992
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|81
|Abilene Christian/Norfolk State
|24
|St. Augustine's
|1991
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|98
|Southeast Missouri State
|36
|Norfolk State
|1990
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|70
|Abilene Christian
|46
|Abilene Christian
|1989
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|94
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|31
|Southeast Missouri State
|1988
|Abilene Christian/St. Augustine's
|Don Hood/George Williams
|62
|Abilene Christian
|1987
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|74
|Mount St. Mary's
|38
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|1985
|Southeast Missouri State
|Joey Haines
|80
|St. Augustine's
|48
|St. Augustine's
Women's DII indoor track and field
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|West Texas A&M
|Matt Stewart
|53
|Western State
|Pittsburg, Kan.
|2017
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|47
|Grand Valley State
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2016
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|60
|Hillsdale
|Pittsburg, Kansas
|2015
|Central Missouri
|Kip Janvrin
|47
|Hillsdale
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2014
|Adams State
|Rock Light
|67
|Johnson C. Smith
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|2013
|Academy of Art
|Charles Ryan
|59
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2012
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|94
|Adams State
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2011
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|83
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Albuquerque
|2010
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|56
|Ashland, Grand Valley State
|Albuquerque
|2009
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|100 1/2
|Grand Valley State
|Houston
|2008
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|55
|St. Augustine's
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|2007
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|105
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Boston
|2006
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|87
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2005
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|53
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2004
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|62
|Adams State
|Boston
|2003
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|73
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2002
|North Dakota State
|Ryun Godfrey
|67 1/2
|St. Augustine's
|Boston
|2001
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|63
|Abilene Christian
|Boston
|2000
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|48
|North Dakota State
|Boston
|1999
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|119
|St. Augustine's
|Indianapolis
|1998
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|66
|South Dakota
|Indianapolis
|1997
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|76
|St. Augustine's
|Indianapolis
|1996
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|68
|St. Augustine's
|Indianapolis
|1995
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|70
|Adams State
|Indianapolis
|1994
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|78
|Norfolk State
|North Dakota State
|1993
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|57 1/2
|Norfolk State
|South Dakota
|1992
|Alabama A&M
|Joe Henderson
|67
|Abilene Christian, Cal State Los Angeles
|Saginaw Valley
|1991
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|72
|St. Augustine's
|South Dakota
|1990
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|60
|Norfolk State
|South Dakota
|1989
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|69
|Southeast Missouri State
|South Dakota
|1988
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|91
|Hampton
|South Dakota
|1987
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|73
|Hampton
|North Dakota State
|1985
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|77
|NYIT
|North Dakota State