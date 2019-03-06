NCAA track and field: Schedule, live results, highlights and how to watch 2019 DI championships

The 2019 NCAA Division I indoor track and field championships are March 8-9 at Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. The complete list of men's and women's participants is available here.
This year's championship events will be available to live stream via ESPN3. Day 1 event streaming will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET March 8 with Day 2 coverage beginning 5 p.m. ET March 9.
Friday's events will see the men’s heptathlon, preliminary races, field events and the men’s and women’s 5,000-meter and distance medley relay races. Saturday's schedule includes the men's heptathlon, women's pentathlon and 4x400 relay races. The full events schedule is available here.
Team national titles will be awarded Saturday.
Last year saw an SEC sweep at the 2018 indoor national championships. Florida outscored USC by three points to take home the men's title. On the women's side, Georgia won its first program title, with a 12-point advantage over runner-up Arkansas.
Below is the complete championship history for men's and women's indoor track and field.
DI men's indoor track and field championship history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|40
|USC
|37
|College Station, Tex.
|2017
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|46
|Florida
|45.5
|College State, Texas
|2016
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|62
|Arkansas
|39
|Birmingham, Alabama
|2015
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|74
|Florida
|50
|Fayetteville, Ark.
|2014
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|62
|Arkansas
|54
|New Mexico
|2013
|Arkansas
|Chris Bucknam
|74
|Florida
|59
|Arkansas
|2012
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|52
|Arkansas
|47
|Boise State
|2011
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|52
|Texas A&M
|40
|College Station, Texas
|2010
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|57
|Oregon/Texas A&M
|44
|Arkansas
|2009
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|54
|Florida
|36
|Texas A&M
|2008
|Arizona State
|Greg Kraft
|44
|Florida State
|41
|Arkansas
|2007
|Wisconsin
|Ed Nuttycombe
|40
|Florida State
|35
|Arkansas
|2006
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|53
|LSU
|41
|Arkansas
|2005
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|56
|Florida
|46
|Arkansas
|2004
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|44
|*Arkansas/Florida
|38
|Arkansas
|2003
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|54
|Auburn
|30
|Arkansas
|2002
|Tennessee
|Bill Webb
|62.5
|Alabama
|47
|Arkansas
|2001
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|34
|TCU
|33
|Arkansas
|2000
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|69.5
|Stanford
|52
|Arkansas
|1999
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|65
|Stanford
|42.5
|Indianapolis
|1998
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|56
|Stanford
|36.5
|Indianapolis
|1997
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|59
|Auburn
|27
|Indianapolis
|1996
|George Mason
|John Cook
|39
|Nebraska
|31.5
|Indianapolis
|1995
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|59
|George Mason/Tennessee
|26
|Indianapolis
|1994
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|94
|Tennessee
|40
|Indianapolis
|1993
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|66
|Clemson
|30
|Indianapolis
|1992
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|53
|Clemson
|46
|Indianapolis
|1991
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|34
|Georgetown
|27
|Indianapolis
|1990
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|44
|Florida
|29
|Indianapolis
|1989
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|34
|Florida
|31
|Indianapolis
|1988
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|34
|Illinois
|29
|Oklahoma City
|1987
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|39
|SMU
|31
|Oklahoma City
|1986
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|49
|Villanova
|22
|Oklahoma City
|1985
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|70
|Tennessee
|29
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1984
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|38
|Washington State
|28
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1983
|SMU
|Ted McLaughlin
|43
|Villanova
|32
|Pontiac, Mich.
|1982
|UTEP
|John Wedel
|67
|Arkansas
|30
|Pontiac, Mich.
|1981
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|76
|SMU
|51
|Detroit
|1980
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|76
|Villanova
|42
|Detroit
|1979
|Villanova
|Jim Elliott
|52
|UTEP
|51
|Detroit
|1978
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|44
|Auburn
|38
|Detroit
|1977
|Washington State
|John Chaplin
|25.5
|UTEP
|25
|Detroit
|1976
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|23
|Villanova
|15
|Detroit
|1975
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|36
|Kansas
|17.5
|Detroit
|1974
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|19
|Colorado
|18
|Detroit
|1973
|Manhattan
|Fred Dwyer
|18
|Kansas/Kent State/UTEP
|12
|Detroit
|1972
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|19
|Bowling Green/Michigan State
|18
|Detroit
|1971
|Villanova
|Jim Elliott
|22
|UTEP
|19.25
|Detroit
|1970
|Kansas
|Bob Timmons
|27.5
|Villanova
|26
|Detroit
|1969
|Kansas
|Bob Timmons
|41.5
|Villanova
|33
|Detroit
|1968
|Villanova
|Jim Elliott
|35.3
|Southern California
|25
|Detroit
|1967
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|26
|Oklahoma
|17
|Detroit
|1966
|Kansas
|Bob Timmons
|14
|Southern California
|13
|Detroit
|1965
|Missouri
|Tom Botts
|14
|Oklahoma State
|12
|Detroit
DI women's indoor track and field championship history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|SITE
|2018
|Georgia
|Petros Kyprianou
|61
|Arkansas
|49
|Texas A&M
|2017
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|84
|Georgia
|51
|Texas A&M
|2016
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|53
|Arkansas
|50
|Birmingham, Alabama
|2015
|Arkansas
|Lance Harter
|63
|Oregon
|46 1/2
|Fayetteville, Arkansas
|2014
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|44
|Texas
|43 1/2
|New Mexico
|2013
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|56
|Kansas
|44
|Arkansas
|2012
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|49
|Kansas
|30
|Boise State
|2011
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|67
|Texas
|38
|Texas A&M
|2010
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|61
|Tennessee
|36
|Arkansas
|2009
|Tennessee
|J.J. Clark
|42
|Texas A&M
|37
|Texas A&M
|2008
|Arizona State
|Greg Kraft
|51
|LSU
|43
|Arkansas
|2007
|Arizona State
|Greg Kraft
|38
|LSU
|33
|Arkansas
|2006
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|51
|Stanford
|36
|Arkansas
|2005
|Tennessee
|J.J. Clark
|46
|Florida
|36
|Arkansas
|2004
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|52
|Florida
|51
|Arkansas
|2003
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|62
|Florida, South Carolina
|44
|Arkansas
|2002
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|57
|UCLA
|43
|Arkansas
|2001
|UCLA
|Jeanette Bolden
|53 1/2
|South Carolina
|40
|Arkansas
|2000
|UCLA
|Jeanette Bolden
|51
|South Carolina
|41
|Arkansas
|1999
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|61
|LSU
|57
|Indianapolis
|1998
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|60
|LSU
|30
|Indianapolis
|1997
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|49
|Texas, Wisconsin
|39
|Indianapolis
|1996
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|52
|Georgia
|34
|Indianapolis
|1995
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|40
|UCLA
|37
|Indianapolis
|1994
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|48
|Alabama
|29
|Indianapolis
|1993
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|49
|Wisconsin
|44
|Indianapolis
|1992
|Florida
|Bev Kearney
|50
|Stanford
|26
|Indianapolis
|1991
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|48
|Texas
|39
|Indianapolis
|1990
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|50
|Wisconsin
|26
|Indianapolis
|1989
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|61
|Villanova
|34
|Indianapolis
|1988
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|71
|Villanova
|52
|Oklahoma City
|1987
|LSU
|Billy Maxwell
|49
|Tennessee
|30
|Oklahoma City
|1986
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|31
|Southern California, Tennesee
|26
|Oklahoma City
|1985
|Florida State
|Gary Winckler
|34
|Texas
|32
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1984
|Nebraska
|Gary Pepin
|59
|Tennessee
|48
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1983
|Nebraska
|Gary Pepin
|47
|Tennessee
|44
|Pontiac, Mich.