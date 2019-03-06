NCAA track and field: Schedule, live results, highlights and how to watch 2019 DI championships

The 2019 NCAA Division I indoor track and field championships are March 8-9 at Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. The complete list of men's and women's participants is available here.

This year's championship events will be available to live stream via ESPN3. Day 1 event streaming will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET March 8 with Day 2 coverage beginning 5 p.m. ET March 9.

TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Track live results | 2019 qualifier list | Championship info

Friday's events will see the men’s heptathlon, preliminary races, field events and the men’s and women’s 5,000-meter and distance medley relay races. Saturday's schedule includes the men's heptathlon, women's pentathlon and 4x400 relay races. The full events schedule is available here.

Team national titles will be awarded Saturday.

Last year saw an SEC sweep at the 2018 indoor national championships. Florida outscored USC by three points to take home the men's title. On the women's side, Georgia won its first program title, with a 12-point advantage over runner-up Arkansas.

Below is the complete championship history for men's and women's indoor track and field.

DI men's indoor track and field championship history:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2018 Florida Mike Holloway 40 USC 37 College Station, Tex. 2017 Texas A&M Pat Henry 46 Florida 45.5 College State, Texas 2016 Oregon Robert Johnson 62 Arkansas 39 Birmingham, Alabama 2015 Oregon Robert Johnson 74 Florida 50 Fayetteville, Ark. 2014 Oregon Robert Johnson 62 Arkansas 54 New Mexico 2013 Arkansas Chris Bucknam 74 Florida 59 Arkansas 2012 Florida Mike Holloway 52 Arkansas 47 Boise State 2011 Florida Mike Holloway 52 Texas A&M 40 College Station, Texas 2010 Florida Mike Holloway 57 Oregon/Texas A&M 44 Arkansas 2009 Oregon Vin Lananna 54 Florida 36 Texas A&M 2008 Arizona State Greg Kraft 44 Florida State 41 Arkansas 2007 Wisconsin Ed Nuttycombe 40 Florida State 35 Arkansas 2006 Arkansas John McDonnell 53 LSU 41 Arkansas 2005 Arkansas John McDonnell 56 Florida 46 Arkansas 2004 LSU Pat Henry 44 *Arkansas/Florida 38 Arkansas 2003 Arkansas John McDonnell 54 Auburn 30 Arkansas 2002 Tennessee Bill Webb 62.5 Alabama 47 Arkansas 2001 LSU Pat Henry 34 TCU 33 Arkansas 2000 Arkansas John McDonnell 69.5 Stanford 52 Arkansas 1999 Arkansas John McDonnell 65 Stanford 42.5 Indianapolis 1998 Arkansas John McDonnell 56 Stanford 36.5 Indianapolis 1997 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 Auburn 27 Indianapolis 1996 George Mason John Cook 39 Nebraska 31.5 Indianapolis 1995 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 George Mason/Tennessee 26 Indianapolis 1994 Arkansas John McDonnell 94 Tennessee 40 Indianapolis 1993 Arkansas John McDonnell 66 Clemson 30 Indianapolis 1992 Arkansas John McDonnell 53 Clemson 46 Indianapolis 1991 Arkansas John McDonnell 34 Georgetown 27 Indianapolis 1990 Arkansas John McDonnell 44 Florida 29 Indianapolis 1989 Arkansas John McDonnell 34 Florida 31 Indianapolis 1988 Arkansas John McDonnell 34 Illinois 29 Oklahoma City 1987 Arkansas John McDonnell 39 SMU 31 Oklahoma City 1986 Arkansas John McDonnell 49 Villanova 22 Oklahoma City 1985 Arkansas John McDonnell 70 Tennessee 29 Syracuse, N.Y. 1984 Arkansas John McDonnell 38 Washington State 28 Syracuse, N.Y. 1983 SMU Ted McLaughlin 43 Villanova 32 Pontiac, Mich. 1982 UTEP John Wedel 67 Arkansas 30 Pontiac, Mich. 1981 UTEP Ted Banks 76 SMU 51 Detroit 1980 UTEP Ted Banks 76 Villanova 42 Detroit 1979 Villanova Jim Elliott 52 UTEP 51 Detroit 1978 UTEP Ted Banks 44 Auburn 38 Detroit 1977 Washington State John Chaplin 25.5 UTEP 25 Detroit 1976 UTEP Ted Banks 23 Villanova 15 Detroit 1975 UTEP Ted Banks 36 Kansas 17.5 Detroit 1974 UTEP Ted Banks 19 Colorado 18 Detroit 1973 Manhattan Fred Dwyer 18 Kansas/Kent State/UTEP 12 Detroit 1972 Southern California Vern Wolfe 19 Bowling Green/Michigan State 18 Detroit 1971 Villanova Jim Elliott 22 UTEP 19.25 Detroit 1970 Kansas Bob Timmons 27.5 Villanova 26 Detroit 1969 Kansas Bob Timmons 41.5 Villanova 33 Detroit 1968 Villanova Jim Elliott 35.3 Southern California 25 Detroit 1967 Southern California Vern Wolfe 26 Oklahoma 17 Detroit 1966 Kansas Bob Timmons 14 Southern California 13 Detroit 1965 Missouri Tom Botts 14 Oklahoma State 12 Detroit

DI women's indoor track and field championship history: