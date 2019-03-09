NCAA DIII indoor track and field championships: North Central (Ill.) men, Williams women win titles

The 2019 DIII men's and women's indoor track and field championships saw the North Central (Ill.) men and Williams women claim national titles in Boston.

Full results can be found here.

North Central finished ahead of defending champion Mount Union and Wisconsin-La Crosse. Williams finished ahead of Washington-St. Louis.

For each men’s individual event contested, including the heptathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each women’s individual event contested, including the pentathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each relay event contested, the top 12 declared relay teams, one per institution, were accepted into the competition.

Williams College wins the 2019 DIII Women's Indoor Track & Field Championship

In 2018, Mount Union captured its first men's championship and UMass Boston earned the women's championship title. Check out our recap of the 2018 championship here.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: All-time men's champions | Women's champions

DIII men's indoor track & field championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2019 North Central (Ill.) Frank Gramarosso 55 Mount Union 39 Boston 2018 Mount Union Kevin Lucas 41 North Central (Ill.) 40 Birmingham, Ala. 2017 UW-La Crosse/North Central (Ill.) Josh Buchholtz/Frank Gramarosso 34 North Central 2016 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Chip Schenider 53 Wisconsin-La Crosse 49 Grinnell, Iowa 2015 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Chip Schneider 62 Wisconsin-La Crosse 60 Winston-Salem, N.C. 2014 Wisconsin-La Crosse Josh Buchholtz 63.5 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 48 Lincoln, Neb. 2013 Wisconsin-La Crosse Josh Buchholtz 74 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 40 North Central 2012 North Central (Ill.) Frank Gramarosso 48 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 37 Grinnell 2011 North Central (Ill.) Frank Gramarosso 45 Central College 44 Columbus, Ohio 2010 North Central (Ill.) Al Carius 52.3 Wisconsin-Stevens Point 34 DePauw 2009 UW-La Crosse/UW-Oshkosh Josh Buchholtz/John Zupanc 32 Rose-Hulman 2008 Wisconsin-La Crosse Don Fritsch 43 Monmouth (Ill.) 33 Ohio Northern 2007 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 59 Wisconsin-La Crosse 48 Rose-Hulman 2006 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 78 Lincoln (Pa.) 31 St. Olaf 2005 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 53 Lincoln (Pa.) 38 Illinois Wesleyan 2004 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 70 Wisconsin-Whitewater/Lincoln (Pa.) 29 Wisconsin-Whitewater 2003 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 71 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 34 DePauw 2002 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 54 Lincoln (Pa.) 48 Ohio Northern 2001 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 58 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 44 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2000 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 59 North Central (Ill.) 40 Illinoin Wesleyan 1999 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 60 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 37 Ohio Northern 1998 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 53 Mount Union 48 Brandeis 1997 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 44 Lincoln (Pa.) 41 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 1996 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 58 Mount Union 42 Smith 1995 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 56 Albany (N.Y.) 32 Ohio Northern 1994 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 50 Nebraska Wesleyan 42 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 1993 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 70 Lincoln (Pa.) 48 Bowdoin 1992 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 57 Lincoln (Pa.) 49 Wisconsin-Stevens Point 1991 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 58 Lincoln (Pa.) 47.5 Wesleyan (Conn.) 1990 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 36 MIT 30.5 Smith 1989 North Central (Ill.) Al Carius 66.5 Lincoln (Pa.) 38 Bowdoin 1988 Wisconsin-La Crosse Mark Guthrie 36 St. Lawrence 30 Smith 1987 Wisconsin-La Crosse Joe Thompson 44.5 St. Lawrence 43 Chicago 1986 Frostburg State Bob Lewis 38 Mount Union 34 St. Thomas (Minn.) 1985 St. Thomas (Minn.) Mark Dienhart 38 Lincoln (Pa.) 34 Bates

DIII women's indoor track & field championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Williams Nate Hoey 42 Washington-St. Louis Boston 2018 UMass Boston Consandria Walker-Hall 46 Ohio Northern Birmingham, Ala. 2017 Washington-St. Louis Jeff Stiles 44 Ithaca North Central 2016 Baldwin Wallace Matthew Cole 42.2 Illinois Wesleyan Grinnell, Iowa 2015 Wisconsin-La Crosse Pat Healy 55 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Winston-Salem, N.C. 2014 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Ben Dorsey 67 Wisconsin-La Crosse Lincoln, Neb. 2013 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Ben Dorsey 56 Illinois College North Central 2012 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 99 UW-Oshkosh Grinnell 2011 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 46.5 Warburg Capital 2010 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 33 Wisconsin-Oshkosh DePauw 2009 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 51 Wisconsin-La Crosse Rose-Hulman 2008 Illinois Wesleyan Chris Schumacher 30 Wartburg Ohio Northern 2007 Williams Ralph White 42 CCNY Rose-Hulman 2006 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 44 Williams St. Olaf 2005 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 36 Wartburg Illinois Wesleyan 2004 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 56 1/2 Wheaton (Mass.) Wisconsin-Whitewater 2003 Wheaton (Mass.) Paul Souza 54 Lehman DePauw 2002 Wheaton (Mass.) Paul Souza 65 1/2 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Ohio Northern 2001 Wheaton (Mass.) Paul Souza 63 Wisconsin- La Crosse Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2000 Wheaton (Mass.) Paul Souza 47 Lincoln (Pa.) Illinois Wesleyan 1999 Wheaton (Mass.) Paul Souza 43 Wisconsin- La Crosse Ohio Northern 1998 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 31 Wheaton (Mass.) Brandeis 1997 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 47 CCNY Wisconsin-Oshkosh 1996 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 41 Lincoln (Pa.) Smith 1995 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 42 SUNY Cortland Ohio Northern 1994 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 41 Christopher Newport Wisconsin-Oshkosh 1993 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 36 Wisconsin-La Crosse Bowdoin 1992 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 46 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Wisconsin-Stevens Point 1991 SUNY Cortland Jack Daniles 50 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Wesleyan (Conn.) 1990 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 59 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Smith 1989 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 50 Rochester (N.Y.) Bowdoin 1988 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 66 Massachusets-Boston Smith 1987 Massachusets-Boston Sherman Hart 56 Christopher Newport Chicago 1986 Massachusets-Boston Sherman Hart 47 Springfield St. Thomas (Minn.) 1985 Massachusets-Boston Sherman Hart 50 SUNY Cortland Bates

