NCAA DIII indoor track and field championships: North Central (Ill.) men, Williams women win titles

The 2019 DIII men's and women's indoor track and field championships saw the North Central (Ill.) men and Williams women claim national titles in Boston.
North Central finished ahead of defending champion Mount Union and Wisconsin-La Crosse. Williams finished ahead of Washington-St. Louis.
For each men’s individual event contested, including the heptathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each women’s individual event contested, including the pentathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each relay event contested, the top 12 declared relay teams, one per institution, were accepted into the competition.
TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP: Championship participants | Championship history
In 2018, Mount Union captured its first men's championship and UMass Boston earned the women's championship title. Check out our recap of the 2018 championship here.
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: All-time men's champions | Women's champions
DIII men's indoor track & field championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|North Central (Ill.)
|Frank Gramarosso
|55
|Mount Union
|39
|Boston
|2018
|Mount Union
|Kevin Lucas
|41
|North Central (Ill.)
|40
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2017
|UW-La Crosse/North Central (Ill.)
|Josh Buchholtz/Frank Gramarosso
|34
|North Central
|2016
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|Chip Schenider
|53
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|49
|Grinnell, Iowa
|2015
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|Chip Schneider
|62
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|60
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|2014
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Josh Buchholtz
|63.5
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|48
|Lincoln, Neb.
|2013
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Josh Buchholtz
|74
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|40
|North Central
|2012
|North Central (Ill.)
|Frank Gramarosso
|48
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|37
|Grinnell
|2011
|North Central (Ill.)
|Frank Gramarosso
|45
|Central College
|44
|Columbus, Ohio
|2010
|North Central (Ill.)
|Al Carius
|52.3
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|34
|DePauw
|2009
|UW-La Crosse/UW-Oshkosh
|Josh Buchholtz/John Zupanc
|32
|Rose-Hulman
|2008
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Don Fritsch
|43
|Monmouth (Ill.)
|33
|Ohio Northern
|2007
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|59
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|48
|Rose-Hulman
|2006
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|78
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|31
|St. Olaf
|2005
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|53
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|38
|Illinois Wesleyan
|2004
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|70
|Wisconsin-Whitewater/Lincoln (Pa.)
|29
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|2003
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|71
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|34
|DePauw
|2002
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|54
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|48
|Ohio Northern
|2001
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|58
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|44
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|2000
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|59
|North Central (Ill.)
|40
|Illinoin Wesleyan
|1999
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|60
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|37
|Ohio Northern
|1998
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|53
|Mount Union
|48
|Brandeis
|1997
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|44
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|41
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|1996
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|58
|Mount Union
|42
|Smith
|1995
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|56
|Albany (N.Y.)
|32
|Ohio Northern
|1994
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|50
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|42
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|1993
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|70
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|48
|Bowdoin
|1992
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|57
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|49
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|1991
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|58
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|47.5
|Wesleyan (Conn.)
|1990
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|36
|MIT
|30.5
|Smith
|1989
|North Central (Ill.)
|Al Carius
|66.5
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|38
|Bowdoin
|1988
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Mark Guthrie
|36
|St. Lawrence
|30
|Smith
|1987
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Joe Thompson
|44.5
|St. Lawrence
|43
|Chicago
|1986
|Frostburg State
|Bob Lewis
|38
|Mount Union
|34
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1985
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Mark Dienhart
|38
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|34
|Bates
DIII women's indoor track & field championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2019
|Williams
|Nate Hoey
|42
|Washington-St. Louis
|Boston
|2018
|UMass Boston
|Consandria Walker-Hall
|46
|Ohio Northern
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2017
|Washington-St. Louis
|Jeff Stiles
|44
|Ithaca
|North Central
|2016
|Baldwin Wallace
|Matthew Cole
|42.2
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Grinnell, Iowa
|2015
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Pat Healy
|55
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Ben Dorsey
|67
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Lincoln, Neb.
|2013
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Ben Dorsey
|56
|Illinois College
|North Central
|2012
|Wartburg
|Marcus Newsom
|99
|UW-Oshkosh
|Grinnell
|2011
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|46.5
|Warburg
|Capital
|2010
|Wartburg
|Marcus Newsom
|33
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|DePauw
|2009
|Wartburg
|Marcus Newsom
|51
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Rose-Hulman
|2008
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Chris Schumacher
|30
|Wartburg
|Ohio Northern
|2007
|Williams
|Ralph White
|42
|CCNY
|Rose-Hulman
|2006
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|44
|Williams
|St. Olaf
|2005
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|36
|Wartburg
|Illinois Wesleyan
|2004
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|56 1/2
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|2003
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Paul Souza
|54
|Lehman
|DePauw
|2002
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Paul Souza
|65 1/2
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Ohio Northern
|2001
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Paul Souza
|63
|Wisconsin- La Crosse
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|2000
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Paul Souza
|47
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Illinois Wesleyan
|1999
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Paul Souza
|43
|Wisconsin- La Crosse
|Ohio Northern
|1998
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|31
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Brandeis
|1997
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|47
|CCNY
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|1996
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|41
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Smith
|1995
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|42
|SUNY Cortland
|Ohio Northern
|1994
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|41
|Christopher Newport
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|1993
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|36
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Bowdoin
|1992
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|46
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|1991
|SUNY Cortland
|Jack Daniles
|50
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Wesleyan (Conn.)
|1990
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|59
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Smith
|1989
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|50
|Rochester (N.Y.)
|Bowdoin
|1988
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|66
|Massachusets-Boston
|Smith
|1987
|Massachusets-Boston
|Sherman Hart
|56
|Christopher Newport
|Chicago
|1986
|Massachusets-Boston
|Sherman Hart
|47
|Springfield
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1985
|Massachusets-Boston
|Sherman Hart
|50
|SUNY Cortland
|Bates