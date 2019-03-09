trackfield-indoor-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 9, 2019

NCAA track and field: Arkansas women, Florida men win 2019 DI indoor championships

SEC takes both DI Indoor Track & Field titles

The 2019 NCAA Division I indoor track and field championships saw the SEC continue to dominate.

Arkansas' women and Florida's men won national titles. The Gators have now won consecutive indoor national crowns.

TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Results | 2019 qualifier list | Championship info

After the five scored events from Friday, New Mexico women (17 points) and LSU men (20) held the team leads heading into Saturday. Last year saw an SEC sweep at the 2018 indoor national championships. Florida outscored USC by three points to take home the men's title. On the women's side, Georgia won its first program title, with a 12-point advantage over runner-up Arkansas.

Arkansas finished with 62 points, 11 ahead of runner-up Southern California. Florida came in first with 55 points, with Houston's 44 points ranking second.

North Dakota State's Payton Otterdahl was among the individual champions, as he won the weight and the shot put titles. He became only the second man to sweep the indoor throwing titles.

2018 CHAMPIONSHIP HIGHLIGHTS: SEC sweeps last year's national indoor team titles

Below is the complete championship history for men's and women's indoor track and field. 

DI men's indoor track and field championship history:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2019 Florida Mike Holloway 55 Houston 44 Birmingham, Alabama
2018 Florida Mike Holloway 40 USC 37 College Station, Tex.
2017 Texas A&M Pat Henry 46 Florida 45.5 College State, Texas
2016 Oregon Robert Johnson 62 Arkansas 39 Birmingham, Alabama
2015 Oregon Robert Johnson 74 Florida 50 Fayetteville, Ark.
2014 Oregon Robert Johnson 62 Arkansas 54 New Mexico
2013 Arkansas Chris Bucknam 74 Florida 59 Arkansas
2012 Florida Mike Holloway 52 Arkansas 47 Boise State
2011 Florida Mike Holloway 52 Texas A&M 40 College Station, Texas
2010 Florida Mike Holloway 57 Oregon/Texas A&M 44 Arkansas
2009 Oregon Vin Lananna 54 Florida 36 Texas A&M
2008 Arizona State Greg Kraft 44 Florida State 41 Arkansas
2007 Wisconsin Ed Nuttycombe 40 Florida State 35 Arkansas
2006 Arkansas John McDonnell 53 LSU 41 Arkansas
2005 Arkansas John McDonnell 56 Florida 46 Arkansas
2004 LSU Pat Henry 44 *Arkansas/Florida 38 Arkansas
2003 Arkansas John McDonnell 54 Auburn 30 Arkansas
2002 Tennessee Bill Webb 62.5 Alabama 47 Arkansas
2001 LSU Pat Henry 34 TCU 33 Arkansas
2000 Arkansas John McDonnell 69.5 Stanford 52 Arkansas
1999 Arkansas John McDonnell 65 Stanford 42.5 Indianapolis
1998 Arkansas John McDonnell 56 Stanford 36.5 Indianapolis
1997 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 Auburn 27 Indianapolis
1996 George Mason John Cook 39 Nebraska 31.5 Indianapolis
1995 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 George Mason/Tennessee 26 Indianapolis
1994 Arkansas John McDonnell 94 Tennessee 40 Indianapolis
1993 Arkansas John McDonnell 66 Clemson 30 Indianapolis
1992 Arkansas John McDonnell 53 Clemson 46 Indianapolis
1991 Arkansas John McDonnell 34 Georgetown 27 Indianapolis
1990 Arkansas John McDonnell 44 Florida 29 Indianapolis
1989 Arkansas John McDonnell 34 Florida 31 Indianapolis
1988 Arkansas John McDonnell 34 Illinois 29 Oklahoma City
1987 Arkansas John McDonnell 39 SMU 31 Oklahoma City
1986 Arkansas John McDonnell 49 Villanova 22 Oklahoma City
1985 Arkansas John McDonnell 70 Tennessee 29 Syracuse, N.Y.
1984 Arkansas John McDonnell 38 Washington State 28 Syracuse, N.Y.
1983 SMU Ted McLaughlin 43 Villanova 32 Pontiac, Mich.
1982 UTEP John Wedel 67 Arkansas 30 Pontiac, Mich.
1981 UTEP Ted Banks 76 SMU 51 Detroit
1980 UTEP Ted Banks 76 Villanova 42 Detroit
1979 Villanova Jim Elliott 52 UTEP 51 Detroit
1978 UTEP Ted Banks 44 Auburn 38 Detroit
1977 Washington State John Chaplin 25.5 UTEP 25 Detroit
1976 UTEP Ted Banks 23 Villanova 15 Detroit
1975 UTEP Ted Banks 36 Kansas 17.5 Detroit
1974 UTEP Ted Banks 19 Colorado 18 Detroit
1973 Manhattan Fred Dwyer 18 Kansas/Kent State/UTEP 12 Detroit
1972 Southern California Vern Wolfe 19 Bowling Green/Michigan State 18 Detroit
1971 Villanova Jim Elliott 22 UTEP 19.25 Detroit
1970 Kansas Bob Timmons 27.5 Villanova 26 Detroit
1969 Kansas Bob Timmons 41.5 Villanova 33 Detroit
1968 Villanova Jim Elliott 35.3 Southern California 25 Detroit
1967 Southern California Vern Wolfe 26 Oklahoma 17 Detroit
1966 Kansas Bob Timmons 14 Southern California 13 Detroit
1965 Missouri Tom Botts 14 Oklahoma State 12 Detroit

DI women's indoor track and field championship history:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS SITE
2019 Arkansas Lance Harter 62 Southern California 51 Birmingham, Alabama
2018 Georgia Petros Kyprianou 61 Arkansas 49 Texas A&M
2017 Oregon Robert Johnson 84 Georgia 51 Texas A&M
2016 Oregon Robert Johnson 53 Arkansas 50 Birmingham, Alabama
2015 Arkansas Lance Harter 63 Oregon 46 1/2  Fayetteville, Arkansas
2014 Oregon Robert Johnson 44 Texas 43 1/2 New Mexico
2013 Oregon Robert Johnson 56 Kansas 44 Arkansas
2012 Oregon Vin Lananna 49 Kansas 30 Boise State
2011 Oregon Vin Lananna 67 Texas 38 Texas A&M
2010 Oregon Vin Lananna 61 Tennessee 36 Arkansas
2009 Tennessee J.J. Clark 42 Texas A&M 37 Texas A&M
2008 Arizona State Greg Kraft 51 LSU 43 Arkansas
2007 Arizona State Greg Kraft 38 LSU 33 Arkansas
2006 Texas Bev Kearney 51 Stanford 36 Arkansas
2005 Tennessee J.J. Clark 46 Florida 36 Arkansas
2004 LSU Pat Henry 52 Florida 51 Arkansas
2003 LSU Pat Henry 62 Florida, South Carolina 44 Arkansas
2002 LSU Pat Henry 57 UCLA 43 Arkansas
2001 UCLA Jeanette Bolden 53 1/2 South Carolina 40 Arkansas
2000 UCLA Jeanette Bolden 51 South Carolina 41 Arkansas
1999 Texas Bev Kearney 61 LSU 57 Indianapolis
1998 Texas Bev Kearney 60 LSU 30 Indianapolis
1997 LSU Pat Henry 49 Texas, Wisconsin 39 Indianapolis
1996 LSU Pat Henry 52 Georgia 34 Indianapolis
1995 LSU Pat Henry 40 UCLA 37 Indianapolis
1994 LSU Pat Henry 48 Alabama 29 Indianapolis
1993 LSU Pat Henry 49 Wisconsin 44 Indianapolis
1992 Florida Bev Kearney 50 Stanford 26 Indianapolis
1991 LSU Pat Henry 48 Texas 39 Indianapolis
1990 Texas Terry Crawford 50 Wisconsin 26 Indianapolis
1989 LSU Pat Henry 61 Villanova 34 Indianapolis
1988 Texas Terry Crawford 71 Villanova 52 Oklahoma City
1987 LSU Billy Maxwell 49 Tennessee 30 Oklahoma City
1986 Texas Terry Crawford 31 Southern California, Tennesee 26 Oklahoma City
1985 Florida State Gary Winckler 34 Texas 32 Syracuse, N.Y.
1984 Nebraska Gary Pepin 59 Tennessee 48 Syracuse, N.Y.
1983 Nebraska Gary Pepin 47 Tennessee 44 Pontiac, Mich.
NCAA.COM 2019 CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL