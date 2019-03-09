NCAA track and field: Arkansas women, Florida men win 2019 DI indoor championships

The 2019 NCAA Division I indoor track and field championships saw the SEC continue to dominate.
Arkansas' women and Florida's men won national titles. The Gators have now won consecutive indoor national crowns.
TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Results | 2019 qualifier list | Championship info
After the five scored events from Friday, New Mexico women (17 points) and LSU men (20) held the team leads heading into Saturday. Last year saw an SEC sweep at the 2018 indoor national championships. Florida outscored USC by three points to take home the men's title. On the women's side, Georgia won its first program title, with a 12-point advantage over runner-up Arkansas.
Arkansas finished with 62 points, 11 ahead of runner-up Southern California. Florida came in first with 55 points, with Houston's 44 points ranking second.
North Dakota State's Payton Otterdahl was among the individual champions, as he won the weight and the shot put titles. He became only the second man to sweep the indoor throwing titles.
NATIONAL CHAMP ✅✅— NDSU Track & Field (@NDSUTrackField) March 9, 2019
Payton Otterdahl captures the NCAA Championship in the weight throw, becoming only the 2nd man to ever sweep the indoor throwing titles!!! pic.twitter.com/T0wOgKVFg9
2018 CHAMPIONSHIP HIGHLIGHTS: SEC sweeps last year's national indoor team titles
Below is the complete championship history for men's and women's indoor track and field.
DI men's indoor track and field championship history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|55
|Houston
|44
|Birmingham, Alabama
|2018
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|40
|USC
|37
|College Station, Tex.
|2017
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|46
|Florida
|45.5
|College State, Texas
|2016
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|62
|Arkansas
|39
|Birmingham, Alabama
|2015
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|74
|Florida
|50
|Fayetteville, Ark.
|2014
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|62
|Arkansas
|54
|New Mexico
|2013
|Arkansas
|Chris Bucknam
|74
|Florida
|59
|Arkansas
|2012
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|52
|Arkansas
|47
|Boise State
|2011
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|52
|Texas A&M
|40
|College Station, Texas
|2010
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|57
|Oregon/Texas A&M
|44
|Arkansas
|2009
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|54
|Florida
|36
|Texas A&M
|2008
|Arizona State
|Greg Kraft
|44
|Florida State
|41
|Arkansas
|2007
|Wisconsin
|Ed Nuttycombe
|40
|Florida State
|35
|Arkansas
|2006
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|53
|LSU
|41
|Arkansas
|2005
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|56
|Florida
|46
|Arkansas
|2004
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|44
|*Arkansas/Florida
|38
|Arkansas
|2003
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|54
|Auburn
|30
|Arkansas
|2002
|Tennessee
|Bill Webb
|62.5
|Alabama
|47
|Arkansas
|2001
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|34
|TCU
|33
|Arkansas
|2000
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|69.5
|Stanford
|52
|Arkansas
|1999
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|65
|Stanford
|42.5
|Indianapolis
|1998
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|56
|Stanford
|36.5
|Indianapolis
|1997
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|59
|Auburn
|27
|Indianapolis
|1996
|George Mason
|John Cook
|39
|Nebraska
|31.5
|Indianapolis
|1995
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|59
|George Mason/Tennessee
|26
|Indianapolis
|1994
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|94
|Tennessee
|40
|Indianapolis
|1993
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|66
|Clemson
|30
|Indianapolis
|1992
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|53
|Clemson
|46
|Indianapolis
|1991
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|34
|Georgetown
|27
|Indianapolis
|1990
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|44
|Florida
|29
|Indianapolis
|1989
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|34
|Florida
|31
|Indianapolis
|1988
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|34
|Illinois
|29
|Oklahoma City
|1987
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|39
|SMU
|31
|Oklahoma City
|1986
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|49
|Villanova
|22
|Oklahoma City
|1985
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|70
|Tennessee
|29
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1984
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|38
|Washington State
|28
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1983
|SMU
|Ted McLaughlin
|43
|Villanova
|32
|Pontiac, Mich.
|1982
|UTEP
|John Wedel
|67
|Arkansas
|30
|Pontiac, Mich.
|1981
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|76
|SMU
|51
|Detroit
|1980
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|76
|Villanova
|42
|Detroit
|1979
|Villanova
|Jim Elliott
|52
|UTEP
|51
|Detroit
|1978
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|44
|Auburn
|38
|Detroit
|1977
|Washington State
|John Chaplin
|25.5
|UTEP
|25
|Detroit
|1976
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|23
|Villanova
|15
|Detroit
|1975
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|36
|Kansas
|17.5
|Detroit
|1974
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|19
|Colorado
|18
|Detroit
|1973
|Manhattan
|Fred Dwyer
|18
|Kansas/Kent State/UTEP
|12
|Detroit
|1972
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|19
|Bowling Green/Michigan State
|18
|Detroit
|1971
|Villanova
|Jim Elliott
|22
|UTEP
|19.25
|Detroit
|1970
|Kansas
|Bob Timmons
|27.5
|Villanova
|26
|Detroit
|1969
|Kansas
|Bob Timmons
|41.5
|Villanova
|33
|Detroit
|1968
|Villanova
|Jim Elliott
|35.3
|Southern California
|25
|Detroit
|1967
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|26
|Oklahoma
|17
|Detroit
|1966
|Kansas
|Bob Timmons
|14
|Southern California
|13
|Detroit
|1965
|Missouri
|Tom Botts
|14
|Oklahoma State
|12
|Detroit
DI women's indoor track and field championship history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|SITE
|2019
|Arkansas
|Lance Harter
|62
|Southern California
|51
|Birmingham, Alabama
|2018
|Georgia
|Petros Kyprianou
|61
|Arkansas
|49
|Texas A&M
|2017
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|84
|Georgia
|51
|Texas A&M
|2016
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|53
|Arkansas
|50
|Birmingham, Alabama
|2015
|Arkansas
|Lance Harter
|63
|Oregon
|46 1/2
|Fayetteville, Arkansas
|2014
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|44
|Texas
|43 1/2
|New Mexico
|2013
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|56
|Kansas
|44
|Arkansas
|2012
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|49
|Kansas
|30
|Boise State
|2011
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|67
|Texas
|38
|Texas A&M
|2010
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|61
|Tennessee
|36
|Arkansas
|2009
|Tennessee
|J.J. Clark
|42
|Texas A&M
|37
|Texas A&M
|2008
|Arizona State
|Greg Kraft
|51
|LSU
|43
|Arkansas
|2007
|Arizona State
|Greg Kraft
|38
|LSU
|33
|Arkansas
|2006
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|51
|Stanford
|36
|Arkansas
|2005
|Tennessee
|J.J. Clark
|46
|Florida
|36
|Arkansas
|2004
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|52
|Florida
|51
|Arkansas
|2003
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|62
|Florida, South Carolina
|44
|Arkansas
|2002
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|57
|UCLA
|43
|Arkansas
|2001
|UCLA
|Jeanette Bolden
|53 1/2
|South Carolina
|40
|Arkansas
|2000
|UCLA
|Jeanette Bolden
|51
|South Carolina
|41
|Arkansas
|1999
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|61
|LSU
|57
|Indianapolis
|1998
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|60
|LSU
|30
|Indianapolis
|1997
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|49
|Texas, Wisconsin
|39
|Indianapolis
|1996
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|52
|Georgia
|34
|Indianapolis
|1995
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|40
|UCLA
|37
|Indianapolis
|1994
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|48
|Alabama
|29
|Indianapolis
|1993
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|49
|Wisconsin
|44
|Indianapolis
|1992
|Florida
|Bev Kearney
|50
|Stanford
|26
|Indianapolis
|1991
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|48
|Texas
|39
|Indianapolis
|1990
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|50
|Wisconsin
|26
|Indianapolis
|1989
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|61
|Villanova
|34
|Indianapolis
|1988
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|71
|Villanova
|52
|Oklahoma City
|1987
|LSU
|Billy Maxwell
|49
|Tennessee
|30
|Oklahoma City
|1986
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|31
|Southern California, Tennesee
|26
|Oklahoma City
|1985
|Florida State
|Gary Winckler
|34
|Texas
|32
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1984
|Nebraska
|Gary Pepin
|59
|Tennessee
|48
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1983
|Nebraska
|Gary Pepin
|47
|Tennessee
|44
|Pontiac, Mich.