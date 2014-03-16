Oregon sweeps distance races to earn both men's and women's titles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Phyllis Francis had two record-setting runs and Edward Cheserek swept the distance races to help Oregon win the team titles Saturday night in the NCAA indoor track and field championships.

Francis sprinted down the backstretch in the 1,600-meter relay to catch Texas' Ashley Spencer at the tape, giving the Ducks 44 points - a half-point better than the Longhorns for a fifth consecutive championship.

Francis and her teammates finished in 3 minutes, 27.40 seconds, just ahead of Texas at 3:27.42, for a college indoor mark. Earlier, Francis set the indoor record in the 400 at 50.46 seconds. She was even faster in the relay, finishing her leg in 50.44.

The Ducks won the men's title with 62 points, eight more than Arkansas. Cheserek's performance won the 5,000 on Friday night in 13:46.67, and took the 3,000 on Saturday in 8:11.59.