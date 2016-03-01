INDIANAPOLIS---The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants that will compete in the 2016 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The championships will be held March 11 and 12 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The complete list of participants is available here.

ESPN3 will stream the meet live on March 11 starting at 6:25 p.m. Eastern time and March 12 starting at 4:55 p.m. Eastern time. A re-air of the championship will take place on Sunday, March 13 starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN2 and also Wednesday, March 23 starting at 10 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU.

For more information regarding the Division I indoor track and field championships, log on to www.ncaa.com.