HOOPS:

LIVE

Women's conference tournament games

🏀 Men's basketball scoreboard

🏆 Follow: DIII men's basketball championship first round

Selection Sunday

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Full schedule
Watch live
trackfield-indoor-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 3, 2020

2020 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships selections announced

Arkansas wins 2019 National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants who will compete in the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The championships, hosted by the University of New Mexico, will be held March 13 and 14 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The complete list of participants is available here.

ESPN3 will stream the championships live starting at 7:15 p.m. Eastern time March 13 and starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time March 14. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time Monday, March 16 on ESPNU.

For more information regarding the Division I indoor track and field championships and to purchase tickets, log on to ncaa.com.

MORE: Full winter championships selection schedule

2020 NCAA Division II men’s and women’s indoor track and field championship selections revealed

The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee has announced the participants for the 2020 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.
READ MORE

Some of the best championship moments we'll remember from the 2018-19 NCAA season

Here are some of the best moments, both from the championship events and regular season successes, from the 2018-2019 academic year that are worth celebrating again. 
READ MORE

NCAA track and field: Arkansas women, Florida men win 2019 DI indoor championships

For the second year in a row, Florida's men's indoor track and field team won a national title. Arkansas' women also won a 2019 championship.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners