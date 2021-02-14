HOOPS:

Arizona State Athletics | February 14, 2021

Arizona State's Turner Washington breaks NCAA indoor shot put record

Watch Tom Brady — not that one — set his PR for Michigan track

Lubbock, Texas – The Sun Devils concluded an already impressive indoor meet Saturday with Turner Washington breaking yet another record in the shot put, this time shattering the NCAA indoor record. Washington went 21.85m (71-8.25) on his final attempt, topping former all-time best Payton Otterdahl of North Dakota State who threw 21.81m/71-06.75 ft in 2019. Turner Washington also moves up to No. 1 on the ASU top-10 indoor list for the event, passing Olympian Ryan Whiting's 21.73m from 2008.

RECORD-BREAKING: Texas A&M Women's 4x400m relay team breaks collegiate record

"I feel super pumped about breaking the record today," Washington said. "I came into today just focusing on my technique, and going into the last throw I really buckled down on what I needed to do and it paid off. One of my goals has been to throw over 70 feet so it feels great to finally do that."

The Sun Devil throwing core also celebrated Jorinde van Klinken's performance in the women's shot put this morning. The Dutch native kicked off the day by going 17.67m/57-11.75 ft in her second toss of the day. The throw shot her to first place and was the new meet record before Arizona's Samantha Noennig went 18.25m/59 10.5ft in her last attempt. Van Klinken now ranks fourth all-time at ASU.

Antonio Mitchell Jr. set another personal best in Lubbock too, this time in the 200m. Mitchell JR. finished second in his heat to take eight overall in the event. His time of 21.24 ties for eighth in the ASU top-10 list.

TOM BRADY: There's a new Tom Brady at Michigan and he runs track

The Sun Devils opened the Texas Tech Shootout in strong fashion Friday. Opening-day performances included No. 15 pole vaulter Hayley Rayburn launching herself to a program-best 4.32m, just past the 4.30m program record set by April Kubishta in 2008. No. 19 Kentre Patterson and No. 16 Jamar Marshall Jr. both moved to third all-time in the 60m hurdles too. Mitchell Jr. also improved his 60m time to slide up a few spots in ASU's top-10 chart.

