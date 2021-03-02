TRENDING

NCAA | March 2, 2021

2021 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships Qualifiers Announced

NCAA Photos 2021 DII indoor track and field championship. DII indoor track and field selections were announced March 2 for the 2021 championship.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee has announced the participants for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships. A total of 404 participants, 202 men and 202 women, will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championships by reaching the automatic and provisional standards established for each event. The complete list of qualifiers is available at https://results.leonetiming.com/?mid=2144. Heat sheets will be available at this same website by Monday, March 8.

The championships will be held March 11-13 in Birmingham, Alabama at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The University of Montevallo and the City of Birmingham will serve as co-hosts of the championships. The championships will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

