2021 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships Qualifiers Announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee has announced the participants for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships. A total of 404 participants, 202 men and 202 women, will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championships by reaching the automatic and provisional standards established for each event. The complete list of qualifiers is available at https://results.leonetiming.com/?mid=2144. Heat sheets will be available at this same website by Monday, March 8.

The championships will be held March 11-13 in Birmingham, Alabama at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The University of Montevallo and the City of Birmingham will serve as co-hosts of the championships. The championships will be streamed live on NCAA.com.