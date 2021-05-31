2021 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships advancements

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants advancing to the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The participants in individual and relay events qualified through competition at preliminary round sites held May 26-29 in Jacksonville, Florida and College Station, Texas. Heptathlon and decathlon participants will compete for the first time at the finals.

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships are scheduled for June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.

The complete list of participants is available on the following website.

For more information regarding the Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield.