NCAA.com | May 31, 2021 2021 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships advancements Michigan's Ziyah Holman makes incredible comeback in 4x400 relay Share INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants advancing to the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The participants in individual and relay events qualified through competition at preliminary round sites held May 26-29 in Jacksonville, Florida and College Station, Texas. Heptathlon and decathlon participants will compete for the first time at the finals. The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships are scheduled for June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon. The complete list of participants is available on the following website. For more information regarding the Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield.