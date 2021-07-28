NCAA.com | July 29, 2021 Here's where the US track and field Olympians competed in college JuVaughn Harrison wins 2021 NCAA outdoor high jump championship Share Expect to watch a lot of NCAA stars leave Tokyo with medals, as the United States track and field team has nearly 120 current, former or future student-athletes competing at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Competition for athletics begins July 30 and concludes Aug. 8, the final day of the Olympics. Standouts include Trayvon Bromell (Baylor), who's expected to compete for gold in the 100 meters, JuVaughn Harrison (LSU) in the high jump and the long jump, and DeAnna Price (Southern Illinois), the American record-holder in the hammer throw. Here's a look at the impressive list. Note this reflects the representatives listed here and here, which are subject to change. Athlete College Abdi Abdirahman Arizona Devon Allen Oregon Valarie Allman Stanford Brooke Andersen Northern Arizona Shae Anderson UCLA Adelaide Aquilla Ohio State Ronnie Baker TCU Steven Bastien Michigan Anavia Battle Ohio State Chris Benard Arizona State Rai Benjamin USC Gwendolyn Berry Southern Illinois Hillary Bor Iowa State Erica Bougard Mississippi State Trayvon Bromell Baylor Quanesha Burks Alabama Tynita Butts-Townsend East Carolina Kelsey Card Wisconsin Matthew Centrowitz Oregon Paul Chelimo Shorter, UNC Greensboro Michael Cherry LSU Will Claye Florida Christina Clemons (Manning) Ohio State Emma Coburn Colorado Anna Cockrell USC Valerie Constien Colorado Elise Cranny Stanford Ryan Crouser Texas Gabbi Cunningham NC State Teahna Daniels Texas Tara Davis Texas Bryce Deadmon Texas A&M Marquis Dendy Florida Rachel Dincoff Auburn Kendall Ellis USC Mason Ferlic Michigan Mason Finley Kansas Grant Fisher Stanford Tori Franklin Michigan State Courtney Frerichs Kansas City, New Mexico English Gardner Oregon Cravon Gillespie Oregon Elija Godwin Georgia JuVaughn Harrison LSU Keni Harrison Clemson, Kentucky Daniel Haugh Alabama Quanera Hayes Livingstone Aleia Hobbs LSU Cole Hocker Oregon Grant Holloway Florida Bryce Hoppel Kansas Ariana Ince Rice Lynna Irby Georgia Reggie Jagers III Kent State Isaiah Jewett USC Wadeline Jonathas South Carolina Sam Kendricks Ole Miss David Kendziera Illinois Fred Kerley Texas A&M Benard Keter Texas Tech Woody Kincaid Portland Sally Kipyego Texas Tech Joe Klecker Colorado Joseph Kovacs Penn State Annie Kunz Texas A&M Morgann LeLeux Georgia, Louisiana KC Lightfoot Baylor Matt Ludwig Akron Heather MacLean UMass Maggie Malone Texas A&M Taylor Manson Florida Sam Mattis Penn Steffin McCarter Texas Shelby McEwen Alabama Cory McGee Florida Sydney McLaughlin Kentucky Alicia Monson Wisconsin Jasmine Moore Georgia Sandi Morris Arkansas Athing Mu Texas A&M Dalilah Muhammad USC Clayton Murphy Akron Katie Nageotte Ashland Chris Nilsen South Dakota Michael Norman USC Vernon Norwood LSU Yared Nuguse Notre Dame Javianne Oliver Kentucky Keturah Orji Georgia Payton Otterdahl North Dakota State Jenna Prandini Oregon DeAnna Price Southern Illinois Elle Purrier St. Pierre New Hampshire Jessica Ramsey Western Kentucky Brittney Reese Ole Miss Jacob Riley Stanford Daniel Roberts Kentucky Raevyn Rogers Oregon Randolph Ross North Carolina A&T Galen Rupp Oregon Raven Saunders Ole Miss Garrett Scantling Georgia Rachel Schneider Georgetown Karissa Schweizer Missouri Donald Scott Eastern Michigan Kenny Selmon North Carolina Michael Shuey Penn State Emily Sisson Providence, Wisconsin Trevor Stewart North Carolina A&T Darryl Sullivan Tennessee Gabby Thomas Harvard Curtis Thompson Mississippi State Kendell Williams Georgia Micah Williams Oregon Kara Winger (Patterson) Purdue Rudy Winkler Rutgers Alex Young Gardner-Webb, Southeastern Louisiana Zach Ziemek Wisconsin 2021 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships advancements The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants advancing to the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships. READ MORE The Bowerman: 2021 men’s pre-NCAA indoor championships watch list Here are the selections for the The Bowerman's 2021 men’s pre-NCAA indoor championships watch list. READ MORE 2021 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships Qualifiers Announced On Tuesday, March 2, qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division II indoor track and field championships were announced. READ MORE