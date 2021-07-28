TRENDING:

NCAA.com | July 29, 2021

Here's where the US track and field Olympians competed in college

JuVaughn Harrison wins 2021 NCAA outdoor high jump championship

Expect to watch a lot of NCAA stars leave Tokyo with medals, as the United States track and field team has nearly 120 current, former or future student-athletes competing at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Competition for athletics begins July 30 and concludes Aug. 8, the final day of the Olympics.

Standouts include Trayvon Bromell (Baylor), who's expected to compete for gold in the 100 meters, JuVaughn Harrison (LSU) in the high jump and the long jump, and DeAnna Price (Southern Illinois), the American record-holder in the hammer throw.

Here's a look at the impressive list. Note this reflects the representatives listed here and here, which are subject to change.

Athlete College
Abdi Abdirahman Arizona
Devon Allen Oregon
Valarie Allman Stanford
Brooke Andersen Northern Arizona
Shae Anderson UCLA
Adelaide Aquilla Ohio State
Ronnie Baker TCU
Steven Bastien Michigan
Anavia Battle Ohio State
Chris Benard Arizona State
Rai Benjamin USC
Gwendolyn Berry Southern Illinois
Hillary Bor Iowa State
Erica Bougard Mississippi State
Trayvon Bromell Baylor
Quanesha Burks Alabama
Tynita Butts-Townsend East Carolina
Kelsey Card Wisconsin
Matthew Centrowitz Oregon
Paul Chelimo Shorter, UNC Greensboro
Michael Cherry LSU
Will Claye Florida
Christina Clemons (Manning) Ohio State
Emma Coburn Colorado
Anna Cockrell USC
Valerie Constien Colorado
Elise Cranny Stanford
Ryan Crouser Texas
Gabbi Cunningham NC State
Teahna Daniels Texas
Tara Davis Texas
Bryce Deadmon Texas A&M
Marquis Dendy Florida
Rachel Dincoff Auburn
Kendall Ellis USC
Mason Ferlic Michigan
Mason Finley Kansas
Grant Fisher Stanford
Tori Franklin Michigan State
Courtney Frerichs Kansas City, New Mexico
English Gardner Oregon
Cravon Gillespie Oregon
Elija Godwin Georgia
JuVaughn Harrison LSU
Keni Harrison Clemson, Kentucky
Daniel Haugh Alabama
Quanera Hayes Livingstone
Aleia Hobbs LSU
Cole Hocker Oregon
Grant Holloway Florida
Bryce Hoppel Kansas
Ariana Ince Rice
Lynna Irby Georgia
Reggie Jagers III Kent State
Isaiah Jewett USC
Wadeline Jonathas South Carolina
Sam Kendricks Ole Miss
David Kendziera Illinois
Fred Kerley Texas A&M
Benard Keter Texas Tech
Woody Kincaid Portland
Sally Kipyego Texas Tech
Joe Klecker Colorado
Joseph Kovacs Penn State
Annie Kunz Texas A&M
Morgann LeLeux Georgia, Louisiana
KC Lightfoot Baylor
Matt Ludwig Akron
Heather MacLean UMass
Maggie Malone Texas A&M
Taylor Manson Florida
Sam Mattis Penn
Steffin McCarter Texas
Shelby McEwen Alabama
Cory McGee Florida
Sydney McLaughlin Kentucky
Alicia Monson Wisconsin
Jasmine Moore Georgia
Sandi Morris Arkansas
Athing Mu Texas A&M
Dalilah Muhammad USC
Clayton Murphy Akron
Katie Nageotte Ashland
Chris Nilsen South Dakota
Michael Norman USC
Vernon Norwood LSU
Yared Nuguse Notre Dame
Javianne Oliver Kentucky
Keturah Orji Georgia
Payton Otterdahl North Dakota State
Jenna Prandini Oregon
DeAnna Price Southern Illinois
Elle Purrier St. Pierre New Hampshire
Jessica Ramsey Western Kentucky
Brittney Reese Ole Miss
Jacob Riley Stanford
Daniel Roberts Kentucky
Raevyn Rogers Oregon
Randolph Ross North Carolina A&T
Galen Rupp Oregon
Raven Saunders Ole Miss
Garrett Scantling Georgia
Rachel Schneider Georgetown
Karissa Schweizer Missouri
Donald Scott Eastern Michigan
Kenny Selmon North Carolina
Michael Shuey Penn State
Emily Sisson Providence, Wisconsin
Trevor Stewart North Carolina A&T
Darryl Sullivan Tennessee
Gabby Thomas Harvard
Curtis Thompson Mississippi State
Kendell Williams Georgia
Micah Williams Oregon
Kara Winger (Patterson) Purdue
Rudy Winkler Rutgers
Alex Young Gardner-Webb, Southeastern Louisiana
Zach Ziemek Wisconsin

