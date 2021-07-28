Here's where the US track and field Olympians competed in college

Expect to watch a lot of NCAA stars leave Tokyo with medals, as the United States track and field team has nearly 120 current, former or future student-athletes competing at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Competition for athletics begins July 30 and concludes Aug. 8, the final day of the Olympics.

Standouts include Trayvon Bromell (Baylor), who's expected to compete for gold in the 100 meters, JuVaughn Harrison (LSU) in the high jump and the long jump, and DeAnna Price (Southern Illinois), the American record-holder in the hammer throw.

Here's a look at the impressive list. Note this reflects the representatives listed here and here, which are subject to change.