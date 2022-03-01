2022 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS—The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants who will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The championships, hosted by the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the City of Birmingham, will be held March 11 and 12 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

The complete list of participants is available here.

ESPN3 will stream the championships live starting at 11 a.m. Eastern time Friday, March 11 and starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time Saturday, March 12. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, March 13 on ESPNU.

For more information regarding the Division I indoor track and field championships and to purchase tickets, log on to ncaa.com.