NCAA | March 2, 2022 2022 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships selections Share INDIANAPOLIS—The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants who will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships. The championships, hosted by the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the City of Birmingham, will be held March 11 and 12 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. UPDATES: Follow every event in the 2022 DI indoor track and field championships The complete list of participants is available here. ESPN3 will stream the championships live starting at 11 a.m. Eastern time Friday, March 11 and starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time Saturday, March 12. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, March 13 on ESPNU. For more information regarding the Division I indoor track and field championships and to purchase tickets, log on to ncaa.com. 2022 NCAA Division II men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships selections The participants for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships have been revealed. READ MORE The top 8 men's indoor track and field performances (so far) in 2022 These are some of the most outstanding performances in men's indoor track and field just ahead of the 2022 championships. READ MORE Here's how more college athletes have run under the once-impossible four minute mile than ever before Running under a four-minute mile used to be an impossible task. In the 2021-22 NCAA Indoor Track and Field season, a remarkable 82 student-athletes have run the mile in less than four minutes. READ MORE