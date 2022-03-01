NCAA | March 1, 2022 2022 NCAA Division II men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships selections Share INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships. A total of 540 participants, 270 men and 270 women, will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championships by reaching a provisional standard established for each event. The complete list of qualifiers is available here. Heat sheets will be available at this same website by Monday, March 7. The championships will be held March 11-12 in Pittsburg, Kansas at the Harvey Dean Track. Pittsburg State University and Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau will serve as co-hosts of the championships. The championships will be streamed live on www.NCAA.com. 2022 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships selections The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants who will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships. READ MORE The top 8 men's indoor track and field performances (so far) in 2022 These are some of the most outstanding performances in men's indoor track and field just ahead of the 2022 championships. READ MORE Here's how more college athletes have run under the once-impossible four minute mile than ever before Running under a four-minute mile used to be an impossible task. In the 2021-22 NCAA Indoor Track and Field season, a remarkable 82 student-athletes have run the mile in less than four minutes. READ MORE