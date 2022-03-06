NCAA.org | March 6, 2022 NCAA Division III men's and women's indoor track and field championship qualifiers announced Share Williams College wins the 2019 DIII Women's Indoor Track & Field Championship INDIANAPOLIS -- The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the participants in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships. For each men’s individual event contested, including the heptathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each women’s individual event contested, including the pentathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each relay event contested, the top 12 declared relay teams, one per institution, were accepted into the competition. The championships will be held March 11-12 at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with Visit Winston-Salem and Guilford College serving as hosts. The complete list of participants is available here. This website is maintained by Delta Timing, a computer services company that provides results for track and field and cross country meets. For more information regarding the Division III men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships, log on to http://www.ncaa.com. The top 8 men's indoor track and field performances (so far) in 2022 These are some of the most outstanding performances in men's indoor track and field just ahead of the 2022 championships. READ MORE 2022 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships selections The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants who will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships. READ MORE 2022 NCAA Division II men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships selections The participants for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships have been revealed. READ MORE