The top 8 men's indoor track and field performances (so far) in 2022

The calendar's latest turn to March brings with it the anticipation of the DI indoor track and field championships, set for March 11-12 in Birmingham, Ala. Before the championships start, let's take a look at some of the outstanding performances from this season.

The top 8 men's indoor track and field performances entering March

Trey Cunningham | Florida State | 60h

Picking Trey Cunningham's top performance in the 60-meter hurdles is a difficult task. He ran 7.49 and 7.46 at the Texas Tech Open in late January — without running in the final — to rise No. 4 all-time. He later ran a personal-best time of 7.42 seconds in the event at the Tyson Invitational in February to rise to No. 3 all-time.

All impressive outings from the Florida State Seminole.

Yet, Cunningham saved his best performance for the ACC Championships. It was there that Cunningham blazed across the 60-meter hurdles in 7.40 seconds in the preliminary round for the second-fastest time in collegiate history. Cunningham now trails only former Florida Gator Grant Holloway's time of 7.35 seconds.

In the final round, Cunningham ran 7.42, passing Holloway for the most 7.42 or better times in the 60 meter-hurdles. The two blazing times at the ACC Championships give Cunningham one of the top performances this season.

There's only one person in collegiate history to ever run 7.42 or less three separate times🍢



Trey. Cunningham.#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/EVLbkV08t9 — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) February 26, 2022

Jonathan Jones | Texas | 600m

Jonathan Jones is no stranger to climbing charts in the 600 meters. To start February at the New Mexico Collegiate Invitational, he ran 1:15.12 to jump from eighth to fourth in collegiate history.

Three weeks later at the Big 12 Championships, he etched his name in world history in the event. Jones ran a world all-time best of 1:06.68 to win the conference-event title. Jones not only shattered the NCAA record but he also put his name among the best in the world.

The best to EVER run the 600y is a Longhorn 🤘@Imthatjones4L holds the world’s fastest 600y time EVER at 1:06.68 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GKG93d6I3d — Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) February 27, 2022

Matthew Boling | Georgia | Long jump and 200m

Georgia's Matthew Boling had a weekend for the ages at the Clemson Invitational in two events.

First, Boling skied 8.25 meters in the long jump, less than one inch away from the top-10 marks in NCAA history. You have to go back to 2002 to find a better performance in the long jump in the month of January.

After dazzling in the long jump, Boling moved on to the 200 meters. In the event, he ran the fastest time to that date, 20.49 seconds, to become the national leader.

It was two events and two outstanding performances in one weekend for Matthew Boling.

Israel Oloyede | Grand Canyon | Weight throw

At the Martin Luther King Collegiate Invitational, Israel Oloyede climbed to No. 5 in NCAA history in the weight throw. Oloyede launched his weight 24.45 meters in remarkable fashion. The performance was just three centimeters from placing the Grand Canyon product into the top-three collegiately all-time.

Terrence Jones | Texas Tech | 60m

When you can put your name in the same sentence as Christian Coleman and Leonard Myles-Mills, you know you're doing something right. That's exactly what Terrence Jones did on his home track at the Texas Tech Corky Classic.

Jones tied the fastest time in the 60 meters in NCAA history, finishing in 6.45 seconds. He now sits with Coleman and Myles-Mills at the top of the all-time list in the event.

🚨 NEW SCHOOL RECORD 🚨 @sprintertj goes 6.45 in the 60m final, in the process also tying the @NCAATrackField indoor record ‼️#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/vLZbFYWepJ — Texas Tech Track & Field (@TexasTechTF) January 15, 2022

Jacory Patterson | Florida | 300m

Jacory Patterson entered the Clemson Invitational already owning the collegiate record in the 300 meters. That wasn't good enough for him as he lowered his time to 31.99 seconds for the seventh sub-32 second 300-meter performance in world history.

🚨COLLEGIATE RECORD🚨

Jacory Patterson (@GatorsTF) 31.99 in the 300 meters, breaking his previous CR of 32.28 set in 2020.



Only seventh sub-32 in world history! pic.twitter.com/PuhRZyPzom — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) January 15, 2022

Yared Nuguse | Notre Dame | 3000m

Olympian? Check. NCAA outdoor record holder? Check. Yared Nuguse's accolades were elite entering Boston University's David Hemery Valentine Invitational. Yet, he didn't have an NCAA indoor track and field record to his name.

That was until he broke an 18-year-old record in the 3000 meters with his time of 7:38.13. It's another notch in Nuguse's impressive belt.

Zach McWhorter | BYU | Pole vault

At the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge, BYU star Zach McWhorter rose up the all-time ranks in the pole vault. McWhorter soared 5.85 meters on his third attempt to tie Jacob Davis at No. 5 all-time in collegiate history, but it was not without competition.

Princeton's Sondre Cuttormsen pushed McWhorter to the limit as the two pole vaulters went back and forth through 5.75 meters. At the 5.85 meter height, McWhorter outlasted Guttorsmen, giving the BYU product a new personal best and lifting him into the top-five.