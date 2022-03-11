The 2022 Division I indoor track and field championships started off with a bang. Here's what you may have missed.

8 things to know from Day 1 of the 2022 Division I indoor track and field championships

A new champion and a new record in the men's 5000 meters

Northern Arizona's Abdihamid Nur won the men's 5000 meters title in record-breaking fashion. Nur set a new NCAA indoor track and field championship record with his time of 13:19.01. He beat the previous record of 13:20.17, held by Stanford's Ky Robinson, en route to the victory. Nur's first-place finish in the 5000 meters led to a 1-3-8 finish in the event for Northern Arizona.

One centimeter away from women's weight throw history

Ole Miss had never won a weight throw title entering the 2022 championships but they were the heavy favorites in today's event.

The Rebels lived up to expectations behind Shey Taiwo's title-winning throw in the final round of 25.55 meters. Taiwo's toss was just one centimeter away from tying the NCAA record.

With the throw, Taiwo passed her teammate, Jasmine Mitchell, who was in the lead with a 24.94-meter mark.

🏆 𝐍𝐂𝐀𝐀 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍 🏆



Shey Taiwo comes within one centimeter of the NCAA record to win the NATIONAL TITLE in the women's weight throw! 🔴🔵#HottyToddy | #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/oNYo2tw8Nc — Ole Miss Track&Field (@OleMissTrack) March 12, 2022

The men's mile is still fast

In the mile, six men ran sub-four-minute miles, led by Jonathan Davis of Illinois. With the final tomorrow, all signs point to a sub-four-minute champion yet again.

Men's DMR

The men's DMR never disappoints. A long race came down to the final lap with 5 teams vying for the lead. That's when Texas freshman Yaseen Abdalla anchored the Longhorns, pulling away to victory in 9:25.20.

Abdalla held off Notre Dame star and Olympian Yared Nuguse on the last lap. Nuguse used a last-second burst to give the Irish a second-place time of 9:25.77, just .01 seconds in front of Wisconsin.

Texas' DMR win gives the Longhorns their first title in the event in 14 years.

Women's sprints prelims

The women's 60 meters blazed from the first heat as Julien Alfred set a new NCAA record. 7.18 seconds was the time needed to qualify and even then, everyone at the mark didn't make the cut.

The 60 meter hurdles continued the electric atmosphere. 8.00 seconds was the cut off time, a time so fast that it knocked out the defending champion, Baylor's Ackera Nugent, from tomorrow's field.

The speedy sprints continued through the 200 meters. Kentucky's Abby Steiner effortlessly leads all qualifiers with her time of 22.45 seconds. The time was Steiner's sixth-fastest indoors, but the fastest time in facility and NCAA preliminary round history.

ABBY STEINER 🔥



After breaking an NCAA and American record earlier this season, Steiner heads into the 200m finals win the fastest qualifying time of 22.45!



💻ESPN3#NCAATF x @KentuckyTrack pic.twitter.com/a3qmMNsw8y — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 12, 2022

Champions

Here is every winner from Day 1 of the competition in the 2022 Division I indoor track and field championships.

Anna Hall | Florida | Pentathlon

| Florida | Pentathlon Wayne Pinnock | Tennessee | Men's Long Jump

| Tennessee | Men's Long Jump Bobby Colantonio | Alabama | Men's Weight Throw

| Alabama | Men's Weight Throw Sondre Guttormsen | Princeton | Men's Pole Vault

| Princeton | Men's Pole Vault Abdihamid Nur | Northern Arizona | Men's 5000 meters

| Northern Arizona | Men's 5000 meters Texas | Men's Distance Medley Relay

| Men's Distance Medley Relay Shey Taiwo | Ole Miss | Women's Weight Throw

| Ole Miss | Women's Weight Throw Jasmine Moore | Florida | Women's Long Jump

| Florida | Women's Long Jump Courtney Wayment | BYU | Women's 5000 meters

| BYU | Women's 5000 meters Rachel Baxter | Virginia Tech | Women's Pole Vault

| Virginia Tech | Women's Pole Vault Arkansas | Women's Distance Medley Relay

Standings

Here are the standings after Day 1 of the competition in the 2022 Division I indoor track and field championships.

Men's standings (points)

1. Princeton (20)

2. Tennessee (18)

3. Northern Arizona (17)

4. Alabama (14)

5. Stanford (12)

6. Texas (10)

6. Washington (10)

8. BYU (8)

8. Kent State (8)

8. Notre Dame (8)

11. Texas Tech (6)

11. Wisconsin (6)

11. Georgia (6)

11. Sam Houston (6)

15. Florida State (5)

15. Rutgers (5)

Women's standings (points)

1. Florida (22)

2. Ole Miss (21)

3. Virginia Tech (18)

3. Arkansas (18)

5. BYU (14)

6. Texas Tech (12)

6. NC State (12)

8. Notre Dame (11)

8. Oregon (11)

10. Duke (10)

11. Stanford (8)

11. High Point (8)

13. Texas A&M (6)

13. Alabama (6)

13. California (6)

13. Colorado State (6)

What to watch for tomorrow

Georgia's Matthew Boling in the 200 meters, 60 meters and 4x400 While Georgia's Matthew Boling won't become the first man to win sprinting and jumping titles since Carl Lewis in 1981, he does have a great chance to take home hardware on Day 2. He'll be participating in the finals for the 200 meters, 60 meters and 4x400 meter relay.

Florida's Jasmine Moore in the triple jump After becoming the first Florida Gator to win the indoor long jump title on Day 1, Jasmine Moore enters Day 2 with a chance to become the fifth DI woman to sweep long jump and triple jump titles. Moore is the current NCAA indoor triple jump record holder.

Kentucky's Abby Steiner in the 200 meters Abby Steiner already holds the NCAA and American indoor 200 meters record at 22.09 seconds. The world record is 21.87, ran by Merlen Ottey of Jamaica in 1993. No one else in history has run sub-22 seconds. Could Steiner be the first? She'll also try to become the fifth woman to defend her 200 indoor title in back-to-back years.

Florida State's Trey Cunningham in the 60 meter hurdles Florida State's Trey Cunningham cruised to a meet-leading 7.50-second finish to advance to the finals. Cunningham has the second-fastest time in NCAA history and trails only former Florida Gator Grant Holloway's time of 7.35 seconds.



.@TreyCunningham making it look easy 😎



The Seminole speeds his way into Saturday's final with his first place of time 7.50! #NCAATF x 🎥@FSU_Track pic.twitter.com/xqScAHOOAC — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 11, 2022