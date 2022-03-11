How a new champion and record occurred in the same men's 5000 meter race

Northern Arizona's Abdihamid Nur won the men's 5000 meters title in record-breaking fashion. Nur set a new NCAA indoor track and field championship record with his time of 13:19.01.

Nur beat the previous record of 13:20.17, held by Stanford's Ky Robinson, en route to the victory. Nur's first-place finish in the 5000 meters led a 1-3-8 finish in the event for Northern Arizona.

