Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 12, 2022 How a new champion and record occurred in the same men's 5000 meter race 2022 Men's 5000M Final Share Northern Arizona's Abdihamid Nur won the men's 5000 meters title in record-breaking fashion. Nur set a new NCAA indoor track and field championship record with his time of 13:19.01. FOLLOW LIVE: Complete coverage of the 2022 DI indoor track and field championships. Nur beat the previous record of 13:20.17, held by Stanford's Ky Robinson, en route to the victory. Nur's first-place finish in the 5000 meters led a 1-3-8 finish in the event for Northern Arizona. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers.