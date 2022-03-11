🏀 MARCH MADNESS

Men's bracket

PLAY

Men's Bracket Challenge

Starting Lineup Challenge

Women's bracket

PLAY

Women's Bracket Challenge

Brackets lock in

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Create your bracket
Check your bracket
trackfield-indoor-men-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 12, 2022

How a new champion and record occurred in the same men's 5000 meter race

2022 Men's 5000M Final

Northern Arizona's Abdihamid Nur won the men's 5000 meters title in record-breaking fashion. Nur set a new NCAA indoor track and field championship record with his time of 13:19.01.

FOLLOW LIVE: Complete coverage of the 2022 DI indoor track and field championships.

Nur beat the previous record of 13:20.17, held by Stanford's Ky Robinson, en route to the victory. Nur's first-place finish in the 5000 meters led a 1-3-8 finish in the event for Northern Arizona.

Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers.

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners