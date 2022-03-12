Texas wins the 2022 NCAA DI men's indoor track and field championship

Texas has won the 2022 Division I men's indoor track and field championship. The Longhorns clinched the win by beating North Carolina A&T in the 4x400 meter relay, the championship's final event.

In total, the Longhorns scored 47 points on its way to the title. It is Texas' first men's indoor team championship.

Texas won the DMR for its lone first-place finish. Here are all of the events and point totals from the Longhorns.

EVENT Athlete Place Points DMR Cruz Gomez, Willington Wright,

Crayton Carrozza, Yaseen Abdalla First 10 Shot put Adrian Piperi Second 8 4x400 relay Jon Maas, Jonathan Jones,

Willington Wright, Brian Herron Second 8 800 meters Jonathan Jones Second 8 800 meters Yusuf Bizimana Fourth 5 Heptathlon Leo Neugebauer Third 6 Mile Crayton Carrozza Seventh 2

Following Texas in second place was North Carolina A&T with 36 points. Tennessee finished third with 31 points with Northern Arizona finishing fourth scoring 29 points. Northern Arizona's fourth place finish comes with only three participants in this year's championships.

