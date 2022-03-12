🏀 MARCH MADNESS

trackfield-indoor-men-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 13, 2022

Texas wins the 2022 NCAA DI men's indoor track and field championship

Men's DMR - 2022 Indoor Track and Field Championships

Texas has won the 2022 Division I men's indoor track and field championship. The Longhorns clinched the win by beating North Carolina A&T in the 4x400 meter relay, the championship's final event.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2022 Division I indoor track and field championships

In total, the Longhorns scored 47 points on its way to the title. It is Texas' first men's indoor team championship.

Texas won the DMR for its lone first-place finish. Here are all of the events and point totals from the Longhorns.

EVENT Athlete Place Points 
DMR Cruz Gomez, Willington Wright,
Crayton Carrozza, Yaseen Abdalla		 First 10
Shot put Adrian Piperi Second 8
4x400 relay Jon Maas, Jonathan Jones,
Willington Wright, Brian Herron		 Second 8
800 meters Jonathan Jones Second 8
800 meters Yusuf Bizimana Fourth 5
Heptathlon Leo Neugebauer Third 6
Mile Crayton Carrozza Seventh 2

🏆: Click or tap here for results from every event the 2022 championships.

Following Texas in second place was North Carolina A&T with 36 points. Tennessee finished third with 31 points with Northern Arizona finishing fourth scoring 29 points. Northern Arizona's fourth place finish comes with only three participants in this year's championships.

Here's every individual event winner from the 2022 championships.

  • Pole vault | Sondre Guttormsen (Princeton)
  • Long jump | Wayne Pinnock (Tennessee)
  • Weight throw | Bobby Colantonio (Alabama)
  • 5000 m | Abdihamid Nur (Northern Arizona)
  • Distance medley relay |  Texas
  • Heptathlon | Ayden Owens (Arkansas)
  • High Jump | Vernon Turner (Oklahoma)
  • Triple Jump | Emmanuel Ihemeje (Oregon)
  • Shot Put | Turner Washington (Arizona State)
  • Mile | Mario Garcia Romo (Ole Miss)
  • 60 M | Davonte Burnett (Southern California)
  • 400 M | Randolph Ross (North Carolina A&T)
  • 800 M | Brandon Miller (Texas A&M)
  • 60 M Hurdles | Trey Cunningham (Florida State)
  • 200 M | Javonte Harding (North Carolina A&T)
  • 3000 M | Abdihamid Nur (Northern Arizona)
  • 4x400 M Relay | Texas A&M

