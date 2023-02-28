2023 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants who will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The championships, hosted by the University of New Mexico, will be held March 10 and 11 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The complete list of participants is available here.

ESPN+ will stream the championships live starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time Friday, March 10 and starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time Saturday, March 11. There will be two re-airs of the meet. The first re-air will take place starting at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, March 12 on ESPNU. The second re-air of the championship will take place starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time Monday, March 13 on ESPNU.

For more information regarding the Division I indoor track and field championships and to purchase tickets, log on to ncaa.com.